Here’s what the cast of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” looks like in real life.

caption Neil Patrick Harris plays Count Olaf in “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” source Netflix

The cast of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” often wear disguises.

But sometimes they look fairly normal.

Here’s what the cast looks like in real life.

Netflix’s dark comedy “A Series of Unfortunate Events” – about a trio of orphans trying to escape the clutches of an evil failed actor who wants to steal their family fortune – is full of clever sleights of hand and outrageous outfits. The costume and set design create a world that’s foreboding, a word which here means full of fear that something bad will happen at any moment. It takes a talented cast to pull it all together.

Led by three relative newcomers playing the Baudelaire orphans, Neil Patrick Harris as Count Olaf, and Patrick Warburton as authorial stand-in Lemony Snicket, much of the cast looks very different on the show compared to real life.

Lemony Snicket is the pen name for Daniel Handler, who wrote the books the show is based on.

caption Lemony Snicket in the second season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” source Netflix

In the show, he narrates the series.

He’s played by Patrick Warburton.

Warburton’s deep voice, capable of switching tones between funny and serious in an instant, is unmistakable. Though Handler himself does have at least one cameo in the series.

Violet Baudelaire is the eldest of the Baudelaire siblings.

caption Violet in the first season of the show. source Netflix

She has a knack for inventing mechanical devices that get the orphans out of whatever predicament they’re in.

She’s played by the 15-year-old actress Malina Weissman in her first major role.

caption Malina Weissman at a screening of the show’s first season in 2017. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Weissman also had a small role in the 2014 “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie and plays the young Kara Zor-El in “Supergirl.”

The middle sibling is Klaus, who’s extraordinarily well-read for his age.

caption Take a look at those books. source Netflix

Klaus is constantly trying to get his hands on information to figure out what happened to their parents and how VFD fits into all this.

In real life, actor Louis Hynes is a couple of years older than Weissman.

caption Louis Hynes at a screening of the show’s first season. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

He’s also as obsessed with music as his character is with books.

And Sunny is the youngest of the orphans. She’s an infant.

caption Sunny Baudelaire in a cowboy hat. source Netflix

Despite her youth, Sunny is as clever and wise as her two older siblings. She also has extremely sharp teeth.

She’s played by Presley Smith.

caption Presley Smith along with the actors who play her siblings in 2017. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In real life, Presley Smith is, in fact, a baby. A lot of her actions in the show are aided by digital effects, though.

Her voice on the show is provided by Tara Strong.

caption Tara Strong at Comic-Con in 2014. source Chris Frawley/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images

Strong is an experienced voice actress, voicing Bubbles in “Powerpuff Girls,” Timmy Turner in “The Fairly OddParents,” and Twilight Sparkle in “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic.”

Count Olaf is the villain of the series.

caption Count Olaf disguised as a circus ringmaster on the second season of “A Series of Unfortunate Events.” source Netflix

He’s an actor who likely killed the Baudelaire’s parents and wants to steal the family fortune. He uses different disguises to earn the trust of the adults around them, but the kids always see through him.

In real life, he’s played by Neil Patrick Harris.

He has neither a beard nor a tattoo on his left ankle in the shape of an eye.

Esmé Squalor is introduced on the second season.

caption Esmé Squalor at a fancy fish diner, Café Salmonella. source Netflix

She plays a particularly fashionable Baudelaire guardian in the “Ersatz Elevator” section, but has a dark secret.

She’s played by comedic actress Lucy Punch.

As Esmé takes on a larger role in the series, the talents of Punch – who starred in “Hot Fuzz,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Into the Woods” – becomes one of the best parts of the show.

The Hook-Handed Man is one of the main members of Count Olaf’s evil troupe.

caption It’s hard for him to eat spaghetti. source Netflix

He, as his name suggests, has hooks for hands.

His dastardly deeds are carried out by Usman Ally.

caption As you can see, he has working hands in real life. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

You may recognize him as Vincent in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” or from his many theatrical performances.

Arthur Poe is the banker who’s been put in charge of the Baudelaire estate until the kids come of age.

caption Mr. Poe working at Mulctuary Money Management. source Netflix

He’s useless when it comes to helping them find good homes and stay safe from Count Olaf.

He’s played by the considerably more competent Broadway actor Ken Todd Freeman.

caption K. Todd Freeman at the show’s premiere. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

He doesn’t normally sport a moustache in real life.

His wife, Eleanora Poe, is the editor of The Daily Punctilio.

caption Eleanora Poe, editor of The Daily Punctilio. source Netflix

The Daily Punctilio is the main newspaper in Lemony Snicket’s world. It often tracks the movements of the Baudelaires and Count Olaf, but gets basic facts wrong. Like all adults on the show, Eleanora Poe is easily impressionable and receptive to misinformation.

She’s played by Cleo King.

caption Cleo King at the show’s 2017 premiere. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

King has appeared in supporting roles in a variety of shows over the years, including “Sons of Anarchy,” “Six Feet Under,” and “Ally McBeal.”

Jacqueline Scieszka is a character from the show who isn’t in the books at all.

caption Jacqueline has a day job at the bank, but really keeps track of the Baudelaires. source Netflix

She’s Mr. Poe’s assistant and a member of the secret society trying to protect the Baudelaire orphans.

Sara Canning has the role.

You may recognize her from “The Vampire Diaries” or “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

The Henchperson of Indeterminate Gender is another member of Count Olaf’s troupe.

caption The Henchperson of Indeterminate Gender sitting on Mount Fraught. source Netflix

The Henchperson of Indeterminate Gender is one of the few people to question Count Olaf’s goals and often says insightful things that earn Olaf’s ire.

Matty Cardarople plays the Henchperson of Indeterminate Gender.

caption Matty Cardarople attends the Vulture Festival opening night party in 2018. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cardarople starred on “Selfie” and plays Keith on “Stranger Things.”

The White-Faced Women love Count Olaf and are part of his troupe.

caption They are sisters. source Netflix

The two will do almost anything for Count Olaf.

Twin sisters Jacqueline and Joyce Robbins brought the White-Faced Women to life.

caption Jacqueline Robbins and Joyce Robbins attend the season two premiere of Netflix’s “A Series Of Unfortunate Events.” source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jacqueline Robbins has had some small roles on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Psych.” Joyce Robbins was also on “Psych” and appeared on “Ice.”

Carmelita Spats is a spoiled rich kid who meets the Baudelaire orphans at Prufrock Prep.

caption She calls the orphans “cakesniffers.” source Netflix

She becomes Esmé and Olaf’s adopted daughter.

Kitana Turnbull plays the mean Carmelita.

caption Kitana Turnbull attends the world premiere of “Mary Poppins Returns.” source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” is Turnbull’s biggest role.