On September 14th the first events of the European Union Promotion Campaign called "What a Wonderful European Beef!" took place in Hong Kong. This campaign is co-financed by the European Union. Provacuno, organism in charge of promoting Spanish beef, was leading the event.





Provacuno team with Michelin Star Chef, Fran Martinez and the Head of Trade Department of EU in Hong Kong Ms. Eva Valle.

Mr. Godoy, Head of the International Department of Provacuno, explained the characteristics of the European beef and show data of the imports of European beef in Hong Kong during the last few years. The event was supported by the Head of the Agricultural Department of the Spanish Consulate in Hong Kong, the Head of Trade Section of the European Union in Hong Kong and members of the HKTDC. The idea was to promote the quality and characteristics of the European beef that matches with the demands of the Hong Kong market. During this event, Mr. Godoy offered detailed information and interesting data to the attendees who later could talk with him in person and exchange their experience and insights.

All the attendees to these events had the chance to taste Spanish beef cooked by the famous Chef Fran Martinez who has obtained 2 Michelin Stars thanks to his great ability to cook. For these events, the Chef prepared three different dishes that amazed the participants.





Event video: https://bit.ly/2QJjlUW

PROVACUNO

The Interprofessional Agro-alimentary Organization of Beef (PROVACUNO) is an organization that was constituted in Spain in 2014. PROVACUNO represents approximately 85% of the sector in Spain, both the producing branch, and the industrial / processing branch, which indicates the high level of representativeness in the Spanish sector and the high scope and impact of information and promotion programmes. It is important to highlight the significance of the sector, as the livestock area creates 80,000 to 100,000 jobs, whereas the area of manufacturing accounts for about 280 slaughterhouses and around 140 cutting plants, with 15,000 direct jobs. To this must be added another 140,000 indirect jobs.