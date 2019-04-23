What 29 actors took from the sets of TV shows

caption Maisie Williams said she took a piece of clothing from Arya Stark’s wardrobe. source HBO

On television sets, costumes and props are usually owned by the studio that is producing the show.

Actors often are gifted items from the set to recognize their time on the show and these items range from minor props to entire wardrobes.

Other times, actors take items from the set that are unlikely to ever be used again and keep them as a memento.

Actors such as Sandra Oh, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jenna Fischer have all talked about having mementos from their respective shows at home.

Whether it was given as a gift or taken without explicit permission, props and set pieces have been going home with actors for years.

Although they’re not always allowed to take props and costumes (these are usually owned by the studios behind the TV show), actors oftentimes bring a special item home with them to commemorate their hard work and signify the memories they made on the show.

Here are some of the many things actors have taken from TV sets.

Sandra Oh said she took a piece of decor from Cristina Yang’s apartment.

caption Sandra Oh played Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.” source ABC

In 2018, Sandra Oh told People that the prop she took from her days on “Grey’s Anatomy” was the “best thing [she’s] ever taken from a set.”

She said she took the rug that was originally seen in Owen and Cristina’s apartment and it now resides in her living room.

Aaron Paul said he took “everything [he] could” from “Breaking Bad.”

caption Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad.” source Colleen Hayes/AMC

In a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on “Breaking Bad” said he took “everything [he] could” from the set of the show, including the faux severed head of Gus Fring.

“No joke, I have that [severed] head in my media room,” he told Meyers.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Paul also said he has the license plate from Jesse Pinkman’s first car and a Heisenberg hat.

Bryan Cranston said he kept his Heisenberg hat.

caption Bryan Cranston as Walter White on “Breaking Bad.” source Ursula Coyote / AMC

After wrapping on “Breaking Bad,” Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, told Entertainment Weekly that he had taken Heisenberg’s signature porkpie hat and sunglasses, calling them his “prized possession.”

Jenna Fischer said she still has Pam’s essential hair accessory.

caption Jenna Fischer as Pam Beasly on “The Office.” source NBCU

Jenna Fischer’s character Pam Beasly on “The Office” was rarely seen without her trusty hair barrette.

In an Instagram post, the actor said that, while filming, the show’s hairstylist insisted Fischer return the clip to a labeled dish each day so it wouldn’t get lost.

Fischer said that when the show wrapped in 2013, her hairstylist gifted her a shadow-box frame with the clip inside and she currently has the clip on display in her home.

Sarah Jessica Parker said she kept nearly all of Carrie Bradshaw’s clothes from “Sex and the City.”

caption Sarah Jessica Parker played Carrie Bradshaw for years. source Getty Images/HBO

In 2017, Sarah Jessica Parker told Vulture that she has “95%” of Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe archived. On the valuable collection, Parker said, “I don’t touch it or wear it but all of that is really meaningful.”

Along with the wardrobe, the actress said she also kept her “Carrie” nameplate necklace. And according to Entertainment Weekly, the actress also took the menu prop from the set of the “Sex and the City” ladies’ favorite meeting spot.

Jason Momoa said he has a fake tongue from “Game of Thrones.”

caption Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

On the episode “The Pointy End” of “Game of Thrones,” Jason Momoa’s character, Khal Drogo, rips out another man’s tongue and throat.

Momoa is admittedly “a big fan of taking the things [he] worked with” and he told Entertainment Weekly that the special-effects prop tongue now sits on his desk.

Rose Leslie said she was given Ygritte’s bow and arrow at the end of her time on “Game of Thrones.”

caption Rose Leslie as Ygritte on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

After wrapping her final scene on “Game of Thrones,” Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte, was given her character’s bow and arrow.

In 2014, Leslie told Entertainment Weekly that the bow and arrow had been upgraded, complete with white leather and a placard that reads “Kissed by Fire.”

Maisie Williams said she took a piece of clothing from Arya Stark’s wardrobe.

caption Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. source HBO

In 2018, “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams told Elle that of all the props in Westeros, she opted to take home one of Arya’s beloved brown jackets.

Williams said she hopes to show her grandchildren the memorabilia one day, adding: “I can imagine it being something that I’m like, ‘Oh, I was on this show once upon a time and this was the jacket I wore’… and my grandkids being like, ‘Please stop.'”

Sophie Turner said she has been carrying around a prop that could be a major “Game of Thrones” spoiler.

caption Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on season one of “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Sophie Turner told Entertainment Weekly that she kept her “Game of Thrones” corset. And, during a “Good Morning America” interview, she also shared that she has been carrying a scroll from one of the last episodes of the show.

Fans know that scrolls typically hold a lot of power in Westeros, so Turner carrying it in her wallet could be a major “GOT” spoiler should it fall into the wrong hands.

Isaac Hempstead Wright said he took a few things from the “Game of Thrones” set.

caption Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. source HBO

In a recent interview with Conon O’Brien, Isaac Hempstead Wright (who plays Bran Stark) said in regard to taking items from the “GOT” set, “some people got a slightly better deal” than he did.

He said that toward the end of filming he realized he couldn’t take Bran’s wheelchair through customs so he ran through the set he was on to take some souvenirs.

“I took with me … a wooden spoon, a straw bowl, and a tub of, as for as I can tell, is Vaseline,” said Hempstead.

Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm on “Game of Thrones,” said he has a chess piece from the set.

caption Jacob Anderson as “Grey Worm” on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

In an interview with People, Jacob Anderson shared that he took home a chess piece from the “GOT” set. The piece is from the table in Daenerys’ map room.

Hugh Bonneville said he keeps souvenirs from the “Downton Abbey” set in his bathroom.

caption Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley on “Downton Abbey.” source Carnival Film & Television

In 2016, per Vanity Fair, Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley, shared what he took from the set of “Downton Abbey,” explaining that both items he took are framed in his bathroom.

Bonneville said he took two paper souvenirs – one from Henry Talbot inviting the Granthams to a car race and a telegram announcing the war with Germany.

“On ‘Downton,’ not only is each letter beautifully handwritten or typed if appropriate, but it’s also germane to the scene that you’re doing,” he explained. “It’s really beautiful, that level of detail, because it puts you in the moment, in that era that you are trying to evoke.”

Sophia Bush said she has a prop check from “One Tree Hill.”

caption Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis on “One Tree Hill.” source Warner Bros. Television

“One Tree Hill” star Sophia Bush has one check that she never cashed from her time on the show – that is, the prop check that her character Brooke Davis received from Millie when Brooke opened her clothing store, Clothes Over Bros.

Bush has explained that the check reminds her of the friendships she made on the show, telling Popsugar in 2012 that, “I have that now at home and it’s really special. You know, one of the best things that happened to me on that show is the friends that I left with and Lisa [Goldstein Kirsch] is one of my best friends in the world now.”

After wrapping on “Pretty Little Liars,” Shay Mitchell said she wanted Emily’s swim cap.

caption Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields on “Pretty Little Liars.” source Freeform

Emily Fields, Shay Mitchell’s character on “Pretty Little Liars,” was quite an athlete, so Mitchell said she took home a few of Emily’s tracksuits, her bathing suit, and her swim cap.

“For me, it was just having a couple of tangible items to look back on … more than anything for me, her swim cap was definitely something I had to take,” Mitchell told People in 2017.

Rider Strong took Shawn’s leather jacket from the set of “Boy Meets World” but he no longer has it.

caption Rider Strong as Shawn on “Boy Meets World.” source ABC

Rider Strong played Shawn Hunter on “Boy Meets World” for years.

“I stole the jacket from the show – Disney wouldn’t let us take anything, but I had a leather jacket that I had bought on my own and I swapped it,” Strong told CNN in 2013.

Strong revealed that although he got away with the swap, the jacket was later stolen from his car.

Tracy Morgan said he brought home a fish tank from “30 Rock.”

caption Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan on “30 Rock.” source NBC

“30 Rock” star Tracy Morgan, who played Tracy Jordan on the show, has said he has a love for in-home aquariums, once telling Men’s Journal that his favorite thing in his house is his 2,700-gallon shark tank.

So it’s no surprise that, when filming wrapped on “30 Rock,” Morgan took a large fish tank from the set, per a 2019 interview with People.

“Glee” star Darren Criss said he has multiple souvenirs from the set of McKinley High.

caption Darren Criss as Blaine Anderson on “Glee.” source FOX

In 2015, Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson on “Glee,” told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his co-star Chord Overstreet took more than a few pieces of memorabilia from the show’s set.

“On the last day, Chord Overstreet and I were walking out and we took some of the trophies out of the case. I have McKinley High 2002 speech-and-debate trophy as a bookend in my house,” Criss told the publication.

He said he and Overstreet also took some materials they could use to soundproof their respective home studios. Criss also said he took the green couch from the principal’s office.

And, of course, he made sure to take home his character’s staple Dalton Warblers jacket adding, “No one was taking that but me.”

Lea Michele said she took a “Glee” momento as a nod to the late Cory Monteith, who was her on-screen and real-life partner.

caption Lea Michele as Rachel Berry on “Glee.” source Fox

When “Glee” ended in 2015, star Lea Michele shared a number of photos in honor of its final day of shooting.

One, in particular, revealed which prop from the set would be going home with her – the jersey her late boyfriend and former co-star Cory Monteith (who played Finn) frequently wore on the show before he died.

Michele captioned the photo of her leaving set with the framed jersey with, “One last thing.”

Nick Offerman said he took home a poster from Ron Swanson’s office.

caption Nick Offerman played Ron Swanson on the show. source Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Breakfast food played a major role on “Parks and Recreation,” so it’s only natural that Nick Offerman (who played Ron Swanson on the show) took home a poster featuring the morning fare.

In 2015, when asked by USA Today what memorabilia he took home from the set, Offerman said he took one of three posters that hung in Ron’s office: the one of a woman holding a plate of breakfast food.

Offerman explained, “That one I always thought was so funny and was very representative, to me, of the subtle sense of humor of the show: playing up how funny mundane, Midwestern objects can be.”

Retta from “Parks and Recreation” said she took home a souvenir from Leslie Knope’s Galentine’s Day party.

caption Retta as Donna on “Parks and Recreation.” source Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Retta, who played Donna Meagle on the show, said she took home a throw pillow from the set.

The pillow was from the “Galentine’s Day” episode when Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) throws a Galentine’s Day party to celebrate her female friends.

Retta said the pillow “has a New-York-Times headline on it and [her] face.”

Jake Johnson said his closet is filled with Nick Miller’s jeans.

caption Jake Johnson as Nick Miller on “New Girl.” source FOX

Jake Johnson, who played Nick Miller on “New Girl,” said he took every pair of jeans from his character’s wardrobe.

“I honestly stole every pair of jeans. You’re going to see me in [them] until I weigh 250 pounds,” Johnson said at a 2018 “New Girl” screening, per HelloGiggles.

Hannah Simone from “New Girl” said she furnished her home with pieces from the set.

caption Hannah Simone as Cece on “New Girl.” source FOX

After wrapping on “New Girl,” Hannah Simone, who played Cece, said she filled a truck with furniture from the set and used it to decorate her home, per HelloGiggles.

“We had the best set decorators in the entire world that build that world, so there’s some nice furniture in there that you didn’t notice and now it’s in my house,” Simone said.

Matt Smith said he has a program from the royal wedding that happened on “The Crown.”

caption Matt Smith played Prince Phillip. source Netflix

Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip on “The Crown,” said the only thing he has in his possession from the show is a program from the royal wedding that took place during season one of the show.

During an interview with SiriusXM, he described the prop as “very period” and said it is hanging in his bathroom at home.

January Jones said she took home Betty Draper’s silverware.

caption January Jones as Betty Draper on “Mad Men.” source Facebook / Mad Men

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, January Jones, who played Betty Draper, said that after wrapping on “Mad Men,” she took her character’s silverware.

“The [silverware] she like polishes, I have that. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I have it. I would never use it. First I have to polish it,” she said.

Jones also said she wasn’t allowed to take any of her character’s clothing since it’d be on display at a museum in Queens.

Neil Patrick Harris is said to have multiple souvenirs from the set of “How I Met Your Mother.”

caption Barney and The Playbook. source CBS

“How I Met Your Mother” came to an end after 208 episodes in 2014. And Neil Patrick Harris, who starred on the show as Barney Stinson, took home a few mementos from the set, per Yahoo Entertainment.

This includes The Playbook and the tabletop from MacLaren’s Pub, the bar where Barney, Lily, Robin, Ted, and Marshall oftentimes hung out on the show.

Matt LeBlanc said he took multiple props from the “Friends” set and he keeps one in his toolbox.

caption Matt LeBlanc as Joey on “Friends.” source NBC

Earlier this year, Matt LeBlanc (who played Joey Tribbiani on “Friends”), said on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” that he left the “Friends” set with a few souvenirs.

He said one of these souvenirs is a ball from the foosball table that was kept in Joey and Chandler’s apartment. LeBlanc said it is now in his toolbox.

LeBlanc also said he took the famed Magna Doodle, which was on display in one of the famous “Friends” apartments. He didn’t keep it, however, he said he gave it to the crewmember who drew the doodles for each episode.

Lisa Kudrow said Matthew Perry gave her a cookie jar from the “Friends” set.

caption Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay on “Friends.” source NBC

In February, “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) shared on Instagram that her co-star Matthew Perry (who played Chandler Bing) had gifted her a very special piece of memorabilia as a wrap present.

It seems Perry took Monica Geller’s “Cookie Time” cookie jar from the set and gave it to Kudrow as a gift to commemorate their time on the series. Kudrow said that it was a reference to a joke she once made during filming.

“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus said he keeps a collection of bizarre special-effects props.

caption Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. source Gene Page/AMC

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead” is known to have an affinity for keeping props.

During a 2017 interview with Fandom, Reedus said he’s already taken some clothes, a turtle shell, the hairpiece of Scott Wilson (who played Hershel), and the faux beard of Andrew Lincoln (who played Rick).

Lauren Graham said she took a jacket and a pink flamingo prop from the set of “Gilmore Girls.”

caption Lauren Graham as Lorelei Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls.” source The WB

When a reboot of “Gilmore Girls” was officially announced in 2016, Lauren Graham took to Twitter to express her excitement. In the tweet, Graham revealed she had taken a “Property of Gilmore Girls” jacket from the set back in 2007.

Per HelloGiggles, in her book “Talking As Fast As I Can,” Graham said she and Alexis Bledel both planned to take mementos from Lorelai’s house after the show wrapped. In the end, Graham took a pink flamingo that had been hung in Lorelei’s kitchen and Bledel brought home the Yale banner from Rory’s room.