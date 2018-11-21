What Thanksgiving dinner looks like in your part of the country

caption Thanksgiving dinner looks different around the US. source Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

Thanksgiving foods look different around the US, typically based on where you live.

INSIDER conducted a nationwide survey to see what regional differences were around the US.

New England loves sweet potatoes, the Middle Atlantic region wants its stuffing prepared in the bird, and the South Atlantic likes collard greens.

Chess pie, pecan pie, blueberry pie are all regional outliers, too.

While most of the country eats the same reliable basics for Thanksgiving – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing – every region has their own local delicacies and unique flavors. We wanted to find out what Thanksgiving looks like all over the country, from the casseroles of the Midwest, the gourds of the east, the butter-soaked greens of the south, and the salads of the west.

We conducted a nationwide survey using SurveyMonkey Audience. We got 1,217 individual respondents from November 16-17, 2018, and asked them to select all the dishes they expected would appear on their Thanksgiving table this year. All told, 1,211 respondents identified 11,153 expected plates’ worth of birds and sides at the table this Thanksgiving. That’s an average of 9.2 dishes per table! We then asked what their favorite pies were, just to get a sense of the after-dinner plans.

Read more: The most popular Thanksgiving dishes around the US

I compared the percentage of Thanksgiving dinners with each dish in a given region to the national rate to find out which areas had the most unique sides and preps. Here’s what your part of America eats on Thanksgiving.

source Skye Gould/Business Insider

New England (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut) loves root vegetables and blueberry pie

When it comes to the inventors of the holiday, New England keeps it classic. Yankeedom is defined by root vegetables and green veggies. The most disproportionately liked pie here is Blueberry pie (+15 percentage points).

More popular dishes

Butternut squash (+21 percentage points) Steamed carrots (+15 percentage points) Broccoli (+11 percentage points) Roasted potatoes (+9 percentage points) Brussels sprouts (+7 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Ham (-12 percentage points) Macaroni and cheese (-11 percentage points) Cornbread dressing (-9 percentage points) Rolls (-6 percentage points) Creamed corn (-6 percentage points)

Middle Atlantic (New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania) wants stuffing prepared inside the bird

source Africa Studio/Shutterstock

The defining trait in this region is the insistence that stuffing be prepared inside of the bird rather than scattered around it.

More popular dishes:

In-bird stuffing (+18 percentage points) Roasted turkey (+8 percentage points) Mushrooms (+7 percentage points) Cranberry sauce (prepared, not from can) (+6 percentage points) Butternut squash (+5 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Green bean casserole (-15 percentage points) Ham (-11 percentage points) Cornbread dressing (-9 percentage points) Rolls (-8 percentage points) Creamed corn (-6 percentage points)

South Atlantic (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida) loves deep-fried turkey and mac and cheese

The coastal South brings notorious local flavors to the table, and the deep-fried turkey, cornbread dressing in lieu of conventional stuffing, and macaroni and cheese are guaranteed to stick to the ribs. The most disproportionately popular pie in the South Atlantic is sweet potato pie (+12 percentage points).

More popular dishes:

Collard greens (+10 percentage points) Macaroni & Cheese (+10 percentage points) Deep fried turkey (+7 percentage points) Cornbread dressing (+6 percentage points) Casserole (+6 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Green salad (-8 percentage points) Mashed potatoes (-8 percentage points) Gravy (-6 percentage points) Roasted turkey (-6 percentage points) Cheesy potatoes (-5 percentage points)

East South Central (Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi) loves pecan pie and chess pie

source Lesya Dolyuk/Shutterstock

These states have one of the most distinct and unique versions of the holiday. The most disproportionately liked pies in this part of the country are pecan pie (+23 percentage points) and chess pie (+13 percentage points).

More popular dishes:

Creamed corn (+24 percentage points) Ham (+18 percentage points) Cornbread dressing (+16 percentage points) Rolls (+12 percentage points) Macaroni and cheese (+12 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

In-bird stuffing (-17 percentage points) Green salad (-9 percentage points) Mashed potatoes (-9 percentage points) Green bean casserole (-8 percentage points) Rice (-8 percentage points)

West South Central (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas) is the land of cornbread dressing

source Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Stuffing is not welcome here, be it in bird or out of bird. This is dressing country. Their disproportionately favored pie is pecan (+13 percentage points).

More popular dishes:

Cornbread dressing (+19 percentage points) Ham (+12 percentage points) Green bean casserole (+12 percentage points) Smoked turkey (+7 percentage points) Sweet potatoes with marshmallows (+5 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

In-bird stuffing (-9 percentage points) Out of bird stuffing (-9 percentage points) Roasted turkey (-7 percentage points) Cornbread (-6 percentage points) Cheesy potatoes (-6 percentage points)

East North Central (Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin) loves casseroles and cheese

I wonder if they like cheese and dairy products in this part of the country? The most disproportionately liked pie is Pumpkin pie (+10 percentage points).

More popular dishes:

Green bean casserole (+7 percentage points) In-bird stuffing (+7 percentage points) Cheesy potatoes (+6 percentage points) Mashed potatoes (+6 percentage points) Roasted turkey (+5 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Green beans (-6 percentage points) Brussels sprouts (-5 percentage points) Cranberry sauce (-5 percentage points) Collard greens (-4 percentage points) Broccoli (-4 percentage points)

West North Central (Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas) chows down on carbs

caption A bowl of classic stuffing. source Brent Hofacker/ Shutterstock

Thanksgiving is carby and hearty in the west north central. The most disproportionately liked pie in this part of the country is Cherry pie (+9 percentage points).

More popular dishes:

Green bean casserole (+13 percentage points) Out of bird stuffing (+12 percentage points) Mashed potatoes (+11 percentage points) Creamed corn (+10 percentage points) Rolls (+8 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Macaroni and cheese (-11 percentage points) Sweet potatoes (-11 percentage points) In-bird stuffing (-10 percentage points) Cornbread (-10 percentage points) Yams (-8 percentage points)

Mountain states (Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Montana) may find shrimp at Thanksgiving dinner

source Africa Studio/Shutterstock

I have no idea what’s going on out in the mountain west, but shrimp may be on the menu is some households.

More popular dishes:

Gravy (+15 percentage points) Green bean casserole (+13 percentage points) Rolls (+13 percentage points) Mashed potatoes (+9 percentage points) Shrimp (+6 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Collard greens (-5 percentage points) Macaroni and cheese (-4 percentage points) Pork (-4 percentage points) Creamed corn (-4 percentage points) Cornbread dressing (-4 percentage points)

Pacific region (California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, Alaska) is likely to have a salad

Here in the west, on Thanksgiving people like to eat vegetables that haven’t been soaked in butter and salt for an hour. Weird! The most disproportionately liked pie in this region is Apple pie (+4 percentage points).

More popular dishes:

Green salad (+10 percentage points) Brussels sprouts (+6 percentage points) Rice (+3 percentage points) Yams (+3 percentage points) Beets (+2 percentage points)

Less popular dishes:

Cornbread dressing (-7 percentage points) Green beans (-6 percentage points) Rolls (-5 percentage points) Green bean casserole (-5 percentage points) Sweet potatoes with marshmallow (-5 percentage points)

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.