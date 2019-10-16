caption Disney sells just about everything, from cheese boards to candy jars. source Shop Disney

Disney‘s online store has a special home-decor line that features bed frames, appliances, tables, and more.

To narrow down the options, Insider spoke to Philadelphia-based interior designer Lauren White.

White told Insider she loved a variety of products, from Jack Skellington canisters and Mickey Mouse-shaped cheese boards to Minnie Mouse-print sheets and special bed frames.

Disney may be known for its magical amusement parks, but the brand also has a few collections of home decor, many of which are available online.

To help narrow down the options, Insider asked Lauren White, owner and principal designer at Ellen W. Interiors, which items she would purchase from Disney’s online store.

From waffle makers to storage cubbies, here are 14 things an interior designer would buy from the Disney Store right now.

This bold red bed frame features Mickey’s famous silhouette made from nail heads.

caption The frame also comes in white. source Shop Disney

White told Insider she loves this bed frame “because of the bright brilliant color and the tall backboard.”

“It’s the perfect balance for a child to transition into their tween years,” she added.

The set is available in twin, full, and queen sizes. It also comes in white.

Mickey Mouse Holmby Bed by Ethan Allen, $1,109.00

This Mickey Mouse-inspired cubby system can help keep your home organized.

caption The cubbies have subtle pops of color. source Shop Disney

If you’re struggling to organize your entryway or another busy area of your home, White suggests using a cubby system like this one to keep your things in order.

“With mudrooms becoming more and more popular, these cubbies are a no-brainer to keep your home organized,” she told Insider.

Mickey Mouse Colorblocked Cubbies by Ethan Allen, $899.00

You can get a functional, wooden table that looks like Mickey Mouse

caption The table comes in two finishes. source Shop Disney

This nesting-table set fits in well with any mid-century-modern decor, which is still having a moment right now, according to White.

“Not only is this table set a classic because of the wood finish and color, but it’s functional and can be passed down,” the Philadelphia-based interior designer told Insider.

When pushed together, the table looks like an outline of Mickey Mouse, with the small tables as the ears and the larger table as the face. It comes in a light-wood and dark-wood finish.

Mickey Mouse It All Started With a Mouse Table by Ethan Allen, $999.00

These Minnie Mouse-print sheets can give your bedroom a subtle pop of color.

caption The sheets come in two sizes. source Shop Disney

White said she loves the classic black-and-white design of this Minnie Mouse sheet set for those who want a simple, yet chic, look.

“These sheets are basically black polka dots with ears with a red bow to give that pop of color,” said White. “Anyone who loves Minnie Mouse is sure to love these sheets.”

Minnie Mouse Sheet Set, $29.95

This chic throw blanket is perfect for cozy nights.

caption The blanket matches just about any color scheme. source Shop Disney

White loves the dark color scheme on this extra-soft blanket, which features silhouettes of Minnie and Mickey Mouse, who are about to kiss.

“Who doesn’t love a nice cozy throw? What I love about this is that it’s gray and black,” explained White. “For me, anything with black in it goes up 10 notches on my chic meter.”

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Throw by Barefoot Dreams, $180.95

You can get a set of patriotic Mickey and Minnie Mouse salt and pepper shakers for your kitchen.

caption These are perfect for patriotic holidays. source Shop Disney

White said she loves this Mickey and Minnie Mouse shaker set, calling it “too cute to pass up.” Both ceramic shakers take inspiration from the American flag, featuring red and white stripes as well as blue stars.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Salt and Pepper Set, $14.99

You can use this spooky canister to stash all of your sweets.

caption The canister features Jack Skellington. source Shop Disney

White said this canister is a fun way to decorate for Halloween or to even add some year-round spookiness to your home.

She told Insider she loves this “The Nightmare Before Christmas” ceramic canister because of its dark colors and sturdy, glazed ceramic-stoneware finish.

Jack Skellington Kitchen Canister, $39.95

A clear glass ornament with gold accents can help any holiday tree sparkle.

caption The ornament can also serve as a decor item year-round. source Shop Disney

If you’re getting a head start on the holiday season, White recommends this Mickey Mouse-shaped clear glass ornament with glittering gold accents.

“This ornament gives Lucite and brass inlay vibes. The look of this ornament is right on trend in the design world,” White told Insider.

Mickey Mouse Icon Glass Ornament, $27.99

This snow globe inspired by Mickey and Minnie’s wedding day would look great on a bookshelf.

caption The globe is also a sweet wedding gift for newlyweds. source Shop Disney

White said this snow globe is perfect to put on a shelf or place on top of a stack of books. “These are the things that make a room feel warm and complete,” she told Insider.

Mickey & Minnie Mouse ”Happily Ever After” Snowglobe, $59.95

A classy, wooden frame will help you display your favorite memories.

caption The frame has a photo mat, too. source Shop Disney

White said she thinks this dark, wood frame is a great way to show off photos of friends and family, whether you’ve been on a Disney Cruise or not.

The frame, which can be displayed vertically or horizontally, holds 6-inch by 8-inch or 8-inch by 10-inch photos.

Disney Cruise Line Resin Photo Frame, $34.99

You can get a beachy canvas print inspired by the Disney film “Lilo and Stitch.”

caption The canvas is perfect for a beach-themed room. source Shop Disney

Made in the US, this limited-edition print features cotton-candy skies and crashing beach waves on canvas.

White said she loves this piece of art because “the color story in this canvas print is fun and energetic.”

Stitch ”Waiting for Waves” Giclée on Canvas by Rob Kaz, $149.95

This cheese board can help you display snacks at your next party.

caption This cheese board is practical and fun. source Shop Disney

White said she selected this cheese board because it appeals to all ages – the Mickey silhouette for the children and the elegant wood and black finish for adults.

“It’s playful and chic at the same time,” she told Insider.

Mickey Mouse Silhouette Cheese Board, $29.99

You can also get a retro-looking kitchen appliance that makes Mickey Mouse-shaped waffles.

caption Who says kitchen appliances can’t be stylish? source Shop Disney

White selected the Mickey Mouse waffle maker for its bold red color and fun, old-school exterior.

The waffle maker cooks one 6-inch Mickey Mouse waffle at a time so you can have your very own character breakfast.

Mickey Mouse Waffle Maker, $34.95

This 24-piece flatware set has subtle Mickey Mouse cutouts.

caption The set is perfect for fans who want to subtly profess their love for Disney. source Shop Disney

If you’re looking to upgrade your current cutlery, White said she suggests getting this Gourmet Mickey Mouse Flatware Set that’s made of stainless steel.

“The Mickey Mouse silhouette at the bottom of the flatware adds a cute visual detail,” said White.

Gourmet Mickey Mouse Flatware Set, $65

