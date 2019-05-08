Here’s what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son’s name really means

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Here’s what the new royal baby’s name actually means.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed his name in an Instagram post on Wednesday, showing the couple introducing him to members of the royal family, including the Queen.

His first name, Archie, is a Scottish baby name meaning “genuine and bold.” It can also mean “bald” when referring to the shaven head of a monk, and was introduced in England during the Norman Conquest in the 11th Century.

caption Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (R), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with their newborn baby son in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on May 8, 2019. source DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

His middle name, Harrison, seems quite fitting, as it means “son of Harry.”

While Archie is often a nickname for Archibald, the shorter name is the newborn’s full first name.

The name Archie has grown in popularity as a baby name in England and Wales since the early 2000s. As of 2017, it was the 18th most popular boy baby name in England and Wales.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond said naming the newborn Archie could indicate that Harry and Meghan “don’t want to bring him up very ‘royal.'”

source Dominic Lipinski/ Getty/ AFP/ Getty Images.

While it is unclear if there is any deep tie to the name Archie, a friend of Prince William’s, Archie Soames, was an usher at the wedding where Harry and Meghan made one of their first appearances together in 2017.

Soames, like William and Harry, studied at Eton. He is the great-grandson of Sir Winston Churchill and believed to be a close confidant to Prince William, according to the MailOnline.

The newborn does not have a confirmed royal title, and will instead be called “Master Archie,” the palace confirmed to INSIDER.