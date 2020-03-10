‘What are Amazon Coins?’: How to use Amazon’s digital currency to make purchases

caption You can use Amazon Coins to buy games and apps on Fire tablets and TVs as well as Amazon Appstore. source Amazon

Amazon Coins are a digital currency valued at one US cent per coin.

You can buy them through the site, and Amazon Coins can be used to purchase games and apps.

Amazon Coins don’t expire, but you can only use them on Fire tablets and TVs, or via the Android-compatible Amazon Appstore.

Here’s what else you should know about Amazon Coins and how to use them.

No matter your personal preference, there’s no denying that money has gone increasingly digital in the past decade. If you’re an avid gamer or you make a lot of in-app purchases, you may have heard of Amazon Coins, which are yet another form of digital currency to choose from. Here’s everything you’ll need to know if you’re interested in purchasing and using them.

What are Amazon Coins?

Amazon Coins are a digital currency that you can use to pay for things like games and apps on the site.

They are worth one US cent per coin, so 100 Coins is equivalent to $1, and they do not expire. However, if you’re willing to buy the Coins in bulk, you can get a deal on the price and thereby get a discount when using them for purchases. For example, you can purchase 5,000 Coins (a $50 value) for $42.50.

You can buy Amazon Coins through your Amazon account. For example, you can buy them via the Amazon appstore by going to the “Coins” tab.

caption You can purchase Amazon coins through your Amazon account. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You may even earn Coins for certain apps, games and in-app purchases.

How to use Amazon Coins

To use Amazon Coins, you’ll need to have a Fire tablet or TV, or download the Amazon Appstore for use on your Android device.

Once you’ve added Coins to your account, you’ll see the option to either pay with Amazon Coins or cash. Simply select Amazon Coins as your payment option and you’ll be good to go.

caption You can use Amazon coins to buy games or other apps. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

