I use AmEx Offers to find exclusive discounts at stores and restaurants like Amazon and Starbucks — here are some of the offers you can get right now

source American Express

Almost every American Express card features a program called AmEx Offers, which gives huge discounts or bonus rewards points when you use your card for purchases at certain retailers, restaurants, or services.

If you have cards like the Platinum Card® from American Express or the American Express® Gold Card, you can save hundreds of dollars each year, or earn thousands of extra points.

One key to the program: Offers are specifically targeted to each person, and even each different card that person has. That means that having a few AmEx cards means you’ll likely get access to a wider range of offers.

Take a look below at a small sample of the offers I’ve had over the past few months across my AmEx cards.

While plenty of well-known perks are attached to various AmEx cards – the AmEx Platinum Card gets you access to more than 1,200 airport lounges around the world, for instance – there are also a lot of lesser-known benefits.

For example, did you know that the AmEx Gold Card offers a complimentary ShopRunner membership, which gets you free two-day shipping from hundreds of online stores? Or that many of the cards feature extended-warranty protections for your purchases?

One of those benefits that’s available through virtually every AmEx card, but isn’t the most widely known, is AmEx Offers.

The AmEx Offers program provides cardholders with discounts at various stores, restaurants, or services, or, if not a discount, then chances to earn extra points.

The interesting part of the program is that each offer is specifically targeted to individual users and each user’s individual cards. That means that you and I might get different offers, and I might even see different offers across my several different AmEx cards. That adds a real benefit to having multiple AmEx cards, even if you just use them to be eligible for more offers – you have a better chance of getting good ones.

I’ve written about the AmEx Offers program before – you can see more detail here – but one of the appeals of the program is that the offers continuously change. Offers can be for national brands, but are also targeted based on your billing address – for example, I have a few offers for shops and restaurants that have a New York City location.

I’ve check my AmEx offers fairly often, and over the past few months, I’ve taken note of the particularly interesting ones – take a look at them below. Keep in mind that some of may no longer be available, and some are specifically targeted.

