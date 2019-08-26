Everything you need to know about ‘sheep cats,’ the curly-haired cats going viral on Instagram

caption Meet Muddle, a Selkirk Rex cat. source Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

The latest viral animals to take over the internet are curly-haired “sheep cats,” who have a much different coat than the typical cats we are used to.

“Sheep cats” are actually a breed called Selkirk Rex, and those curls are all-natural.

The breed was first discovered in Montana in 1987, making them one of the newest cat breeds.

Move over curly-haired horses and fluffed-out dogs – it’s time for the “sheep cat” to shine.

“Sheep cats,” officially a breed called Selkirk Rex, are cats that have uniquely curly hair – down to their curly whiskers.

Take a closer look at these adorably fuzzy felines:

The Selkirk Rex is a relatively new breed of house cat. In 1987 a Montana cat breeder named Jeri Newman found a curly-haired cat at an animal shelter. He bred said cat with a Persian, and gained official recognition for the new breed by the Cat Fanciers Association in 1992.

All Selkirk Rexes are descended from Newman’s original cat, named Miss DePesto.

Selkirk Rexes can be long- or short-haired, usually have a “chunky build,” and can be born into the same litter as straight-haired cats. Their coat is dense, consisting of three layers, but requires little grooming.

According to The Cat Fanciers’ Association, owning a sheep cat is not for the faint of heart. “This breed is not for the uptight organized pet owner. These cats’ humans must be prepared to take all kinds of hair jokes such as: ‘The cat with the bad hair day,'” the site writes.

Personally, we think they’re perfect.