Here are the most popular baby names in America

Every year around Mother’s Day, the Social Security Administration releases the most popular baby names of the previous year.

For the second year in a row, Liam was the most popular name for baby boys, and for the fifth year, Emma was the most popular name for girls.

Baby names come in and out of fashion, but for the second year in a row, Liam and Emma reign supreme.

Every year before Mother’s Day weekend, the Social Security Administration releases data on the 1,000 most popular names for baby boys and girls in the previous year.

In 2018, the most popular name for baby boys was Liam for the second year in a row. For girls, Emma was the most popular name, continuing a five-year streak.

Here are the 10 most popular boy names in 2018, along with how they’ve changed in popularity. Liam has become steadily more popular over the last decade, while second-place Noah has remained fairly stable. Mason, the ninth-most popular name in 2018, saw a spike in popularity at the start of the 2010s before steadily declining:

Similarly, here are the 10 most popular girl names in 2018 and how they’ve changed in popularity since 2009. Emma has been consistently popular over the last decade, eclipsed by a surge in popularity for Sophia between 2011 and 2013. Isabella, 2018’s fourth-most popular name, was the most popular name in 2009 and 2010, shortly after the first movie in the Twilight series – with its protagonist Bella Swan – was released. With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry naming their newborn son this week, we’ll see if “Archie” tops next year’s list.