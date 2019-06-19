The 20 wealthiest private universities and colleges in America

caption Columbia University’s endowment had assets worth about $9 billion. source Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

America’s top private universities are fantastically wealthy.

Using data from the Department of Education, we found the 20 private colleges and universities with the highest-valued endowments in 2017, the most recent period for which data is available.

Harvard University’s endowment had assets worth about $35.7 billion, landing it the top spot on the list.

The Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System assembles statistics on thousands of institutions of higher learning in the US. One of the data points published is the value of assets in private university endowments.

As described by Investopedia, endowments are made up of “money or other financial assets that are donated to universities or colleges” that is then invested in order to build up long-term financial reserves and fund ongoing scholarships, research, and other activities.

As the Investopedia article notes, even though many university endowments are under strict guidelines on what percentage of the funds can be spent in any year, some of the wealthier schools have such highly valued endowments that a small share “can equal a large sum of money.”

Even with supplemental funding from their massive endowments, sticker-price tuition at many elite colleges and universities remains very high and continues to grow. Despite rising costs, however, a recent New York Fed study pointed out that, on average, a college degree is still a solid investment with a good average long-run rate of return.

Here are the 20 private nonprofit universities and colleges with the biggest endowments, as measured by total value of assets at the start of the 2017 fiscal year, the most recent period for which data is available, along with their location and the year they were founded, according to the schools’ websites:

20. Johns Hopkins University’s endowment had assets worth about $3.3 billion.

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Year established: 1876

19. New York University’s endowment had assets worth about $3.6 billion.

source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Location: New York City, New York

Year established: 1831

18. Vanderbilt University’s endowment had assets worth about $3.8 billion.

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Year established: 1873

17. Dartmouth College’s endowment had assets worth about $4.5 billion.

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Year established: 1769

16. Cornell University’s endowment had assets worth about $4.5 billion.

source Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Location: Ithaca, New York

Year established: 1865

15. The University of Southern California’s endowment had assets worth about $4.6 billion.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Year established: 1880

14. Rice University’s endowment had assets worth about $5.4 billion.

Location: Houston, Texas

Year established: 1912

13. The University of Chicago’s endowment had assets worth about $6.1 billion.

source Facebook/University of Chicago

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Year established: 1890

12. Washington University’s endowment had assets worth about $6.5 billion.

source WashULaw/Twitter

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Year established: 1853

11. Duke University’s endowment had assets worth about $6.8 billion.

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Year established: 1838

10. Emory University’s endowment had assets worth about $6.9 billion.

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Year established: 1836

9. Northwestern University’s endowment had assets worth about $7.5 billion.

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Year established: 1850

8. Notre Dame’s endowment had assets worth about $8.7 billion.

source Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Year established: 1842

7. Columbia University’s endowment had assets worth about $9.0 billion.

Location: New York City, New York

Year established: 1754

6. The University of Pennsylvania’s endowment had assets worth about $10.7 billion.

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Year established: 1740

5. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s endowment had assets worth about $13.2 billion.

source Marcio Jose Bastos Silva / Shutterstock.com

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Year established: 1861

4. Princeton University’s endowment had assets worth about $21.7 billion.

source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Year established: 1746

3. Stanford University’s endowment had assets worth about $22.4 billion.

Location: Stanford, California

Year established: 1885

2. Yale University’s endowment had assets worth about $25.4 billion.

source Reuters

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Year established: 1701

1. Harvard University’s endowment had assets worth about $35.7 billion.

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Year established: 1636