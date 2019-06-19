The 20 wealthiest private universities and colleges in America

- source
- America’s top private universities are fantastically wealthy.
- Using data from the Department of Education, we found the 20 private colleges and universities with the highest-valued endowments in 2017, the most recent period for which data is available.
- Harvard University’s endowment had assets worth about $35.7 billion, landing it the top spot on the list.
In addition to being world-class research and educational institutions, America’s top private universities are also fantastically wealthy.
The Department of Education’s Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System assembles statistics on thousands of institutions of higher learning in the US. One of the data points published is the value of assets in private university endowments.
As described by Investopedia, endowments are made up of “money or other financial assets that are donated to universities or colleges” that is then invested in order to build up long-term financial reserves and fund ongoing scholarships, research, and other activities.
As the Investopedia article notes, even though many university endowments are under strict guidelines on what percentage of the funds can be spent in any year, some of the wealthier schools have such highly valued endowments that a small share “can equal a large sum of money.”
Even with supplemental funding from their massive endowments, sticker-price tuition at many elite colleges and universities remains very high and continues to grow. Despite rising costs, however, a recent New York Fed study pointed out that, on average, a college degree is still a solid investment with a good average long-run rate of return.
Here are the 20 private nonprofit universities and colleges with the biggest endowments, as measured by total value of assets at the start of the 2017 fiscal year, the most recent period for which data is available, along with their location and the year they were founded, according to the schools’ websites:
20. Johns Hopkins University’s endowment had assets worth about $3.3 billion.
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Year established: 1876
19. New York University’s endowment had assets worth about $3.6 billion.
Location: New York City, New York
Year established: 1831
18. Vanderbilt University’s endowment had assets worth about $3.8 billion.
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Year established: 1873
17. Dartmouth College’s endowment had assets worth about $4.5 billion.
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
Year established: 1769
16. Cornell University’s endowment had assets worth about $4.5 billion.
Location: Ithaca, New York
Year established: 1865
15. The University of Southern California’s endowment had assets worth about $4.6 billion.
Location: Los Angeles, California
Year established: 1880
14. Rice University’s endowment had assets worth about $5.4 billion.
Location: Houston, Texas
Year established: 1912
13. The University of Chicago’s endowment had assets worth about $6.1 billion.
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Year established: 1890
12. Washington University’s endowment had assets worth about $6.5 billion.
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Year established: 1853
11. Duke University’s endowment had assets worth about $6.8 billion.
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Year established: 1838
10. Emory University’s endowment had assets worth about $6.9 billion.
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Year established: 1836
9. Northwestern University’s endowment had assets worth about $7.5 billion.
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Year established: 1850
8. Notre Dame’s endowment had assets worth about $8.7 billion.
Location: Notre Dame, Indiana
Year established: 1842
7. Columbia University’s endowment had assets worth about $9.0 billion.
Location: New York City, New York
Year established: 1754
6. The University of Pennsylvania’s endowment had assets worth about $10.7 billion.
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Year established: 1740
5. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s endowment had assets worth about $13.2 billion.
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Year established: 1861
4. Princeton University’s endowment had assets worth about $21.7 billion.
Location: Princeton, New Jersey
Year established: 1746
3. Stanford University’s endowment had assets worth about $22.4 billion.
Location: Stanford, California
Year established: 1885
2. Yale University’s endowment had assets worth about $25.4 billion.
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Year established: 1701
1. Harvard University’s endowment had assets worth about $35.7 billion.
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Year established: 1636