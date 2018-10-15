The biggest things Americans get wrong about Italian food, according to a chef

caption Italian food is simpler than you might think. source denio109/Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Not all Italian food served in America is authentic.

We spoke to Ali LaRaia, the co-founder of an Italian restaurant in NYC to hear what Americans get wrong about Italian cuisine.

In Italy, food isn’t drenched in cheese and sauce.

Portions are more moderate in Italy.

In Italy, meatballs are not served on spaghetti, but more commonly served as a separate dish.

Cease your search for a bathtub overflowing with fettuccine alfredo or even a massive platter of spaghetti and meatballs in Italy – the foods so iconic to Italian American cuisine are nowhere to be seen in pasta’s homeland.

Decades of immigrants from various regions of Italy, the proliferation of chain restaurants, and an American taste for quantity over quality has shaped the way Italian food is served in the United States.

A new generation of stateside chefs are looking to return to the cuisine’s origins, looking to modern day Italy for inspiration. Chef Ali LaRaia, of New York’s The Sosta, a fast-casual Italian restaurant specializing in homemade pasta, sauces, and shareable antipasti boards, travels to Italy often to research the nation’s rich dining and pasta culture and take some of that flavor back to the East Coast.

Before you dig into a piece of chicken parm the size of your face, let LaRaia fill you in on a few major differences between Italian American food and legitimate Italian food.

Italian food is seasonal.

caption Italians serve what’s fresh at the moment. source Alexis Lamster / Flickr

“In Italy, Italian food is heavily seasonal,” LaRaia says. “Any restaurant serving regional cuisine will be serving the protein that you see on the side of the road. If you drive past chickens, expect to see chicken on the menu.”

“Everything is incredibly fresh and local and very simple,” she says. “Even at the autogrills [Italian quick service restaurants, often attached to gas stations] you’re getting very fresh food, it’s very seasonal – you can get buffalo mozzarella and see the cows roaming in the back.”

Dishes aren’t smothered in cheese.

caption They don’t top their pasta with a mound of parmesan or mozzarella. source Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

“Very few things are dredged in sauce or overloaded with cheese,” LaRaia says. “Italian food is about portion control, whether it’s the size or portion of the meal or garnish on a plate – everything has purpose and nothing is overly indulgent.”

That giant chicken parm you see on red-checkered-covered tables at red sauce joints across America? If that same dish surfaced in Italy, it’d be shared among multiple diners.

There are no sauce baths.

caption The sauce doesn’t overpower the dish. source Shutterstock

“When you have marinara covering eggplant or chicken you don’t actually taste it [the dish],” LaRaia says. “The dish just becomes a vessel to eat sauce and cheese.”

Not that that’s necessarily a bad thing, but Italians aren’t drenching their food in sauce. “No one is overloading anything – there’s an acceptance of moderation and it’s definitely a cultural thing,” LaRaia says.

Spaghetti and meatballs isn’t really a thing.

caption Meatballs are usually served separately. source jeffreyw / Flickr

Along the lines of portion control, you’re never going to see a giant bowl of spaghetti and meatballs in Italy. “Italians serve meatballs, but they are separate,” LaRaia says.

Meatballs will traditionally be served on a platter with red sauce, to be eaten as an appetizer, or perhaps a side dish.

Italian cuisine is more than just pasta.

caption There are plenty of veggie-centric dishes. source Andrii Myronov/Shutterstock

For “research purposes” (OK, she runs a pasta restaurant), LaRaia focuses on eating pasta when she’s in Italy, but notes there are a ton of unique regional dishes, many of which have nothing to do with pasta, that have yet to make it to America.

Many of these veggie-centric dishes are served in modest, casual restaurants, but have yet to translate to an American audience outside of Italy. “Those simple dishes are often overlooked in the US because people want something more.”

Luxury ingredients are used sparingly.

caption Moderation is key. source Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

LaRaia aims to use ingredients that many Americans have never heard of or tried, like Colatura di Alici, an anchovy sauce native to the Amalfi Coast.

“It’s an expensive ingredient, but you only need to use a tiny bit of it,” she says, noting that that’s how it’s used in Italy. “It’s one of those ingredients that makes Italian food in Italy special.”

Simplicity is key.

caption You don’t need a million ingredients to make a good dish. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

Traditional Italian food stays “true to simple roots,” LaRaia says. And the simple food is “most often the best.”

Butter and garlic is used in moderation.

This is not something Italians do, despite popular belief. “I don’t understand it at all,” LaRaia says of the buttery garlic sauce that automatically makes something qualify as Italian in countless American restaurants.

“It reminds me of chain restaurants – that combination is overused and totally unnecessary. Plus, it can drown out the flavors that you want to highlight.”

You won’t find salt on the table.

caption Adding salt to a dish can change its flavor. source André Robillard/Unsplash

“Red pepper [flakes] is acceptable and I’ve seen it on some tabletops at little pizzerias in some cities, but I would never put out salt at The Sosta because, then we’re inviting people to change the entire dish,” LaRaia says.

“Americans love to do that before they even try the food – adding pepper, salt and cheese. Italian food is supposed to be simple and properly seasoned -that’s the European, and fine dining, mentality.”

LaRaia makes every dish from scratch, including her sauces and pastas, so she takes the time to make sure every dish is appropriately seasoned.

Italian cuisine is hyper-diverse within each region.

caption Food in Rome is different than food in Naples. source Catarina Belova/Shutterstock

“If you’re along the coast, food will be heavily influenced with seafood, and in the mainland, you’re going to have whatever is roaming outside – boar, lamb – it really depends,” LaRaia says.

“That’s the best part about traveling through Italy: You can drive an hour from one city to another and taste something entirely different.”

Italian food shouldn’t be viewed as unhealthy.

caption Italian food shouldn’t always be considered a “cheat meal.” source Eaters Collective/Unsplash

“Europe has the original farm-to-table cuisine,” LaRaia says. “It’s light, fresh, seasonal, simple and not overly sauced.”

