What breakfast sandwiches look like in 9 places around the world

caption In Sicily, you can start your day with gelato and brioche. source Shutterstock

Different places around the world serve up their own convenient and tasty versions of breakfast sandwiches.

In the US, breakfast sandwiches made with crunchy bacon, melted cheese, and eggs are a staple.

In Sicily, you can enjoy a breakfast sandwich of creamy gelato and brioche bread.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Breakfast sandwiches are perfect for on-the-go mornings but they also make for a delicious sit-down meal. They’re versatile, hearty, and oh-so-satisfying, so it’s no surprise that so many different places around the globe have their own version of this staple dish.

Here’s a look at what different versions of breakfast sandwiches look like around the world:

Bacon, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches can be found throughout the US.

caption It’s a true classic. source Yelp / Jan J.

Although the sandwich’s roots are a bit unclear, it’s extremely popular in the US today.

Consisting of bacon, egg, and cheese, this sandwich is oftentimes served on a simple roll or toasted bagel. Sometimes the bacon is swapped out for breakfast sausages.

And, in some eastern parts of the US (commonly places like New Jersey, New York, and Delaware), the bacon can be replaced with pork roll or Taylor Ham, a type of processed pork meat.

The jianbing is a popular Chinese breakfast for people who are on-the-go.

caption It’s popular in China. source INSIDER / Sarah Schmalbruch

In many metropolitan neighborhoods in China you’ll find a jianbing vendor serving breakfast to locals on their way to work. Jianbing is essentially a fried, crispy crepe with many contrasting flavors and textures.

The dish is made by pouring a thin layer of black-bean or mung-bean batter over a flat griddle. It’s then typically topped with ingredients like eggs, cilantro, scallions, pickles, strips of fried wonton, hoisin, and chili sauces. The jianbing is then folded and cut in half so it can be taken on-the-go.

A sandwich of Marmite and cheese is popular in parts of the United Kingdom.

caption It’s usually grilled. source Wikimedia Commons/ TheJackal [CC BY-SA 3.0]

A grilled Marmite-and-cheese sandwich is a popular item you can make at home or even purchase at some Starbucks locations throughout the United Kingdom.

Slightly similar to a classic grilled-cheese sandwich, this breakfast consists of two pieces of bread filled with cheese and a generous smear of Marmite – a British brown spread made from yeast extract.

Germany’s butterbrot, something of an open-faced sandwich, is served throughout the day.

caption It’s popular at breakfast time. source Wikimedia Commons/Xocolatl [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Butterbrot roughly translates to “buttered bread” and many consider this to be something of a sandwich, though it’s typically served open-faced and with only one slice of bread. As you might guess, it’s a slice of bread with a heavy layer of butter spread on it.

It’s typically served for breakfast, though it also makes for a great snack or meal. At breakfast, butterbrot is sometimes finished with a jam or marmalade or other toppings, such as wurst (sausages and cold cuts) or tomatoes.

The French up their breakfast game with the Croque Madame.

caption Croque Madame is popular for brunch. source Yvette Tan/ Flickr

The Croque Madame is a variation of the Croque Monsieur, a classic French sandwich made of ham and cheese covered with béchamel sauce, a mixture of butter, flour, and milk. To make it into a Croque Madame, you add a fried egg on the top.

Although this dish is commonly eaten for lunch or dinner, it contains some popular breakfast ingredients (such as eggs and ham), which makes it quite suitable for the first meal of the day or for brunch.

Israel has the sabich sandwich, a convenient type of breakfast.

caption It’s usually made in a pita. source Wikimedia Commons

Typically featuring pita, eggplant, hummus, tahini sauce, and hard-boiled eggs, Israel’s sabich sandwich is a unique mix of flavors found primarily in the Middle East.

Many believe it has become such a popular Iraqi-Jewish breakfast item because it doesn’t require any cooking and so it can be made on the Sabbath, which is traditionally observed by some as a day of rest.

In Sicily, some people eat a cold and sweet sandwich for breakfast.

caption It’s a sweet breakfast. source Rollopack [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Some Sicilians eat what’s called a “brioche con gelato” for breakfast. Popular during warmer months, these sandwiches are made with gelato, a frozen Italian dessert that’s made with milk and sugar, and an eggy brioche bun.

In Denmark, try a breakfast version of the open-faced smørrebrød.

caption There are so many varieties of this dish. source iStock

Smørrebrød is popular in Denmark and it is a sort of carefully crafted open-faced sandwich and though they are popular for most meals, they can also be enjoyed for breakfast.

This Danish staple typically starts with a slice of rugbrød, a type of dense rye bread. The bread is then topped with all sorts of ingredients like cucumber, cream cheese, smoked salmon, and pickled herring.

In Mexico, enjoy some open-faced molletes in the morning.

caption They can be made with a variety of toppings. source iStock

In Mexico (and likely originating as a breakfast item in Spain), a mollete is an open-faced sandwich that’s traditionally topped with beans, cheese, and salsa or peppers. They’re oftentimes made with Central-American rolls called “bolillos” or savory bread that are sliced and hollowed to allow for maximum fillings.

And though this dish is commonly enjoyed throughout the day, some breakfast-specific versions include eggs or bacon.

Read More: