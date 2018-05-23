The White House lawn has developed a growing sinkhole — here’s probably what caused it

caption A sinkhole that developed on the White House North Lawn, May 2018. source Charlie Spiering/Twitter

On Tuesday, White House reporters tweeted photos of a big sinkhole that developed on the North Lawn.

Sinkholes are often caused by heavy storms. As more rain seeps into cracks in the ground and beneath the sediment, the water carves out a cavern.

Washington, DC saw thunderstorms last week.

Sinkholes can happen anywhere. In 2013, a 30-foot-wide opened in the ground in Florida, swallowing a man and his house.

Sinkholes, like the one that recently formed on the White House North Lawn,are really just hidden holes in the ground.

While a sinkhole on the White House lawn may seem unusual, sinkholes overall are fairly common. In May 2017, Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate where Trump often vacations, also developed a four-foot by four-foot sinkhole.

The events that precede sinkholes are subtle, which is why they usually go unnoticed. These ccaverns are carved out by water in the ground, sometimes from heavy rains.

Sinkholes form when rainwater seeps into a crack in the ground and pools in the sediment below. As more water builds up, it starts to carve out a hollow opening deep inside the earth. Meanwhile, soil on the ground level will stick together, keeping the surface superficially strong and in one piece.

Nothing appears to have changed at first, but once the underground void gets large enough, the surface can suddenly give way, causing the ground to collapse.

Given that Washington, DC, received a lot of rain last week, the White House lawn sinkhole was likely caused by stormwater.

Sinkholes happen throughout the world but are more common in places where the ground is made of soft rocks like limestone, since rainwater can dissolve soft rock more easily and create caverns. According to the USGS, about 18% of the US sits on top of this kind of ground.

Some sinkholes are much more substantial than the one on the White House lawn. They are often slow-forming and end up just making divots in the ground where the earth is being washed away under it. As seen in this 2008 image in Guangzhou, China, sinkholes can exceed 800 feet wide:

caption A sinkhole formed in Guangzhou, China, in 2008. source Reuters

Some can be catastrophic. In 2007 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, the top layer of the ground remained intact while a huge cavern carved out underneath. The crater consumed a number of homes and three residents went missing.

caption A sinkhole formed in Guatemala City, Guatemala, in 2007. source Stringer/Reuters

When the cavern gets too big and the “crust” can’t support itself anymore, it falls into the earth forming a sudden hole in the ground. These are the ones that make the news.

In 2013, a 30-foot-wide opened in the ground in Tampa, Florida, swallowing a man and his house. According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, sinkholes are common in Florida, because the state lies on bedrock made of soft limestone or other carbonate rock that can be eaten away by acidic groundwater.

The White House’s plans to fix the sinkhole are currently unclear. If it’s not addressed soon, it will likely get larger.

Jennifer Welsh contributed reporting.