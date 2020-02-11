What causes coronary heart disease? Who’s most at risk and treatment

caption A poor diet is one of the key risk factors for developing coronary artery disease. source Rocos/Shutterstock

Coronary artery disease, also known as ischemic heart disease or coronary heart disease, is when arteries are clogged with cholesterol, which increases the risk of heart attack and heart failure.

People who are most at risk of coronary artery disease are tobacco smokers, overweight, physically inactive, and those who eat a diet high in trans fats.

If you have coronary artery disease you can reduce your risk of heart problems through a heart-healthy diet, or in more severe cases, surgery.

Coronary artery disease, also known as ischemic heart disease or coronary heart disease, is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States.

It is largely preventable with proper treatment, but if untreated, it is associated with a higher risk of heart attack or heart failure. Here are the underlying causes of coronary artery disease and the most common ways to treat it effectively.

Coronary artery disease is based on cholesterol

Coronary artery disease involves low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol – the bad kind – building up in the heart’s arteries.

This process is called atherosclerosis and it can lead to a heart attack. Cholesterol builds up and constricts the available space in arteries, making it likelier to clog them. A clogged artery in the heart prevents heart tissue from getting nutrients and oxygen, and it can cause the heart to stop working.

As a result, coronary artery disease is extremely dangerous, says Nicholas Amoroso, MD, a cardiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina. Nearly all heart attacks in older men stem from coronary blockages, along with 80% of heart attacks in young adults. Coronary artery disease is also the most common cause of heart failure, or when the heart cannot pump blood properly.

Those most at risk are tobacco smokers, overweight, physically inactive, and those who eat a diet high in trans fats, which are artificial fats found in fast food and junk food. Trans fats increase your LDL and lower your high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol.

Treatments range from lifestyle changes to surgical procedures

According to Amoroso, if multiple risk factors are present, or coronary artery disease is known, it’s vital to look out for chest pain – called angina – and other symptoms of a heart attack.

“It’s important that patients with known coronary artery disease pay particularly close attention to their symptoms, and they should have a lower threshold to seek evaluation with their cardiologist,” Amoroso says.

While Amoroso recommends a heart-healthy lifestyle for everyone, he says it’s especially important for those with or at risk of coronary artery disease. These lifestyle changes include eating a low-sodium and low-trans-fat diet, exercising regularly, avoiding tobacco smoking, and keeping cholesterol under control.

However, some people might have to take medications like statins, or drugs that lower LDL-cholesterol, to lower their risk for heart disease. Research has found that taking some types of these drugs can lower the risk of coronary artery disease by 27%.

In more serious cases of coronary artery disease, you might need surgery. The most common open-heart surgery in the US, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), takes healthy arteries from the chest or veins from the legs to bypass clogged arteries in the heart. This type of intervention is usually recommended when someone has multiple blocked arteries due to coronary artery disease.

While coronary artery disease is the leading cause of death in the US, it is also largely preventable with the right treatment.

“We need to make sure that we’re staying on top of it and helping prevent future problems from their coronary disease, not just dealing with it after it’s already occurred,” Amoroso says.

