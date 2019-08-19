5 of the best things to order at Panera Bread, according to chefs

caption Some chefs enjoy the soups and sandwiches at Panera Bread. source Yelp/Marie M.

Panera Bread is a fast-casual chain that offers a range of both light and indulgent menu items.

Some chefs love the restaurant’s French onion soup for its “deep and authentic” flavors.

One chef stands by the chain’s egg-white wrap as a health-conscious, light breakfast option.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Fast-casual restaurant chain Panera Bread is known for serving up fresh and seasonal dishes. Its menu is packed with everything from hearty sandwiches to light grain bowls, with plenty of pasta dishes and pastries thrown in for good measure.

To help you figure out what you might want to order next, INSIDER consulted with chefs to figure out some of their favorite menu items.

Some of Panera’s salads and lentil bowls are tasty vegetarian options, said one chef.

caption Panera’s modern Greek salad with quinoa. source Yelp/Norm D.

If you’re looking for a light but filling lunch, Panera offers a range of vegetarian and plant-based offerings. Celebrity Chef Alina Z told INSIDER that she usually orders a vegetable-laden salad or a protein-packed lentil bowl from the chain.

“The salads and lentil bowls are the ‘cleanest’ items on the menu and are loaded with fiber and plant-based protein. I get both with an apple on the side,” she said.

The modern Greek salad with quinoa or the soba-noodle broth bowl with edamame are both hearty options for vegetarians looking to pack in some protein.

To boost the flavor and nutrition profile of your meal, Alina also said she recommends asking for your dish with extra almonds or olives for additional protein and fat.

Read More: 13 things chefs and servers say they would never order in a restaurant

French onion soup and a steak sandwich is a comforting, chef-approved combo.

caption Steak and white cheddar panini, French onion soup, and a side of bread. source Yelp/Marie M.

Dana Murrell, the principal chef at Green Chef, told INSIDER that she loves ordering at Panera because of its “You Pick Two” option. This combo offer allows customers to mix and match two halves of regular meals, such as half a sandwich and half a salad or soup.

“My favorite combination is the French onion soup and steak and white cheddar panini. I love the French onion soup for its deep, authentic flavor that is too time-consuming to mimic at home,” said Murrell.

Murrell also lauded the steak and cheddar panini for its varied texture and comforting ingredients, including thinly sliced steak, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese, and crusty bread.

The bacon and tomato grilled cheese is an indulgent treat that some chefs enjoy.

caption It comes on thick, sliced bread. source Yelp/Neil C.

Chef Hannah Hopkins of Bésame told INSIDER that she loves ordering Panera’s indulgent grilled cheese, especially when it has some added toppings.

“The bacon and tomato grilled cheese is a crowd-pleaser and easy to eat on the go. [Its] Applewood-smoked bacon, four-cheese blend, and smoky tomato confit-grilled rustic bread make it a winner,” said Hopkins.

A Mediterranean egg-white wrap is a tasty grab-and-go option, said one chef.

caption You can also get egg whites on a bagel or bread at Panera. source Yelp/Sarah I.

There are plenty of options at Panera if you want to have a quick breakfast, but Hopkins singled out Panera’s egg-white wrap as a tasty and filling morning meal.

“If I am in need of a quick breakfast that won’t slow me down, I choose a Mediterranean egg-white wrap for a little protein, some vegetables, and whole grains,” said Hopkins.

If you prefer your egg whites on a bagel, Panera also offers an egg-white sandwich that features scrambled egg whites, a thick slice of Vermont white cheddar, avocado, baby spinach, and tomato on a freshly baked sprouted-grain bagel flat.

The modern Caprese is a delicious, chef-approved sandwich.

caption A modern Caprese from Panera. source Yelp/Darrell M.

Layered with pesto, thick slices of mozzarella, arugula, tomato, and olive oil, the Caprese sandwich is one of many hearty sandwiches on Panera’s menu.

Chef Hopkins told INSIDER that she loves Panera’s modern Caprese sandwich for its surprisingly refined flavors and fresh ingredients.

“This scrumptious Italian sandwich on focaccia is easy to eat on the go. The white-bean puree and arugula give it that little something extra that pleases carnivores and vegetarians alike,” she said.

The modern Caprese also comes with parmesan, smoked tomato confit, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze on toasted black-pepper focaccia bread. It may not be the lightest item on Panera’s menu – half of one sandwich contains 760 calories – but its flavors have this chef’s seal of approval.