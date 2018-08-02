This is everything UFC champion Conor McGregor eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

caption Conor McGregor and his “Notorious” whisky. source Getty Images

Conor McGregor is, like his combat sports nickname suggests, “Notorious.”

The UFC fighter is as famous for his concussive striking power as he is for his memorable microphone skills, his flambouyant dress sense, and his taste for a night on the town. He plays hard, but he trains even harder. McGregor won titles in Cage Warriors, transitioned into premier cage-fighting firm UFC, and continued to trounce his opponents.

McGregor has not fought in UFC since 2016, but his fame grew so quickly he was regarded as a good enough opponent for Floyd Mayweather’s retirement bout – a fight McGregor lost, albeit valiently, in the 10th round last year.

McGregor is set to return to the UFC octagon this year, potentially against Russian foe Khabib Nurmagomedov. But to maintain his sporting dominance, he has to eat right. So what sort of food does a former two-weight UFC world-champion fighter eat?

Here’s everything McGregor likes to have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is Conor McGregor, the former two-weight UFC champion renowned for his pre-fight trash talk, his highlight-reel striking, and his flashy lifestyle. After two years away from mixed martial arts, McGregor looks set to return to the sport and will reportedly challenge Russian wrestler Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight world title at UFC 229.

McGregor projects a work-hard, play-hard image. When it comes to training camp and cutting weight, he may well be an advocate of the “Sirtfood diet,” having taken a photograph holding a copy of the book by Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten. The weight-loss diet involves foods that are rich in “sirtfoods” — typically, things like green tea, 85% dark chocolate, and citrus fruits.

Conor McGregor starts his day just like we do — he wakes up and reaches for the coffee. Unlike most, though, he drinks it while looking fresh in a suit.

Good morning baby A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 13, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

A typical breakfast for McGregor involves eggs, and his coffee of choice is an Americano, which is a shot of espresso diluted with hot water. “I eat eggs — an omelet with my Americano for a late breakfast or brunch,” he reportedly told AskMen in 2016.

source Shutterstock

As an athlete, McGregor’s diet is relatively clean (with one or two exceptions), and includes fresh fruits. One good way to get your daily fill of fruit is to enjoy a bowl of it on board a private jet.

floating thru the sky no worries A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Feb 17, 2017 at 12:55am PST

Fruit isn’t the only thing McGregor eats at altitude, as he also snuck in a meal en route to a family vacation in Ibiza. With his young son sitting next to him, McGregor appears set to devour a salad with protein and greens. If those greens are kale, then McGregor is adhering to that “Sirtfood diet.”

McGregor doesn’t just like to eat and drink on planes, though. No. He also digs into lunch while on a speed-boat…

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

…Where he’s also been known to knock back a brew in the middle of the day. Here, in a photo taken last October, he drinks a Budweiser in celebration of the Ireland soccer team progressing into a playoff spot to qualify for the 2018 World Cup tournament.

He’s even enjoyed a meal just outside his VIP box at the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, shortly before he met Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Rehydrating is just as important as fuelling and McGregor will drink protein shakes, plenty of water, and even coconut water. “Getting enough protein is important when I train, to help build muscle and recover, so I’ll supplement with protein shakes,” he reportedly said.

source Shutterstock

McGregor doesn’t tend to load-up on carbs, but when he does, he makes one exception. “I don’t eat a lot of carbs — if I do it’s something like sweet potatoes.”

McGregor loves landing combinations in a UFC cage, but at dinnertime, it’s all about a combination of foods. Here, in a Versace robe, he tucks into roasted chicken, green salad, what appears to be mashed potato, and root vegetables. He even, apparently, said the following prayer: “May god shine his blessings down upon this beast, about to devour his feast. And may thy people say the very least about this absolute beast or they will end up in a box deceased.” A… Amen?

McGregor also dines out, and seems to favour Japanese restaurants. Here, he digs into some sushi — and If the pot has green tea in it, then he, again, is enjoying at least one sirtfood-rich item.

McGregor works hard, we all know that. But he also plays hard, and we probably all know that, too. Here he is at what could be the end of a night, drinking a cold one with a mate who may well have necked tequila straight out of the bottle.

homeboyz A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:09pm PST

And, after a long day, what’s left to do apart from blaze a fat cigar and puff away like an absolute champion? Nothing, that’s what.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

