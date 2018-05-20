This is everything Cristiano Ronaldo eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

caption Cristiano Ronaldo. source Reuters

Few people on the planet are unaware of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid and Portugal national team striker is one of the best soccer players in the world. He has five Ballon d’Or awards, four Champions League titles, and even helped his country win the UEFA European Championship in 2016.

Ronaldo is incredibly gifted. He is one of the fittest, most athletic sportsmen in world football today. To maintain an edge over his opponents, he has to stay motivated on the training ground – and ensure he eats right.

We looked into what the world’s biggest soccer star eats and drinks to stay on top of his game.

Here’s everything Ronaldo has for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo, the powerful 33-year-old forward who plays for one of the best teams in the world — Real Madrid. This season alone he has scored 40 goals from 38 appearances in La Liga and Champions League competitions and is set to contest another Champions League final on May 26.

source Reuters

Ronaldo does not deprive himself of good food even though he is a world class athlete. Judging from this photo he is a big fan of continental-style breakfasts, featuring pastries, cold cuts, European cheeses, and fresh fruit — all washed down with a latte and juice.

Source: Instagram.

Being Portuguese, and specifically hailing from Madeira, Ronaldo has a taste for fruits and juices, according to Portugal national team chef Luis Lavrador. The chef says Ronaldo’s preferences include “pear, apple, or pineapple juice” but he is also “very fond of coffee.”

source Shutterstock

Source: Le10Sport.

Chef Lavrador also highlighted Ronaldo’s love of fish. “Ronaldo eats all sort of dishes, as a responsible athlete he is, but the one he likes the most is fish like gilt-head bream, swordfish and sea bass.”

source Shutterstock

Source: Le10Sport.

Ronaldo loves fish so much that he will even incorporate it into dishes he prepares himself, like taking sardines straight from the tin and dumping them onto fresh bread. He captioned this photo: “Do you want some?” Not everybody said yes.

Do you want some?????? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 11, 2015 at 8:34am PST

Source: Instagram.

As Ronaldo trains a lot, he drinks plenty of fluids. He said: “I stay hydrated with a sports drink that gives me energy for training and matches. It has a mix of carbohydrates that boosts endurance and is lower than many other sports drinks in sugar. It also contains electrolytes to help with hydration and vitamin B12 that fights fatigue.”

source Reuters

Source: Four Four Two.

Ronaldo has said that he eats “simple whole foods like fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.” He ticks a lot of those boxes in the dish below, which might explain why he looks so excited to tuck into this plate of hard-boiled eggs, tuna fish, and tomatoes.

My food!!!!!!!!!???? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Feb 25, 2016 at 4:42am PST

Source: Four Four Two and Instagram.

It’s not all about fish for Ronaldo, as he also enjoys a steak. In fact, when he eats out at restaurants, he frequently orders steak and salad. He probably wears a shirt when he goes out, though. Probably.

I was missing my home food!! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jul 31, 2015 at 4:34am PDT

Source: Goal.com and Instagram.

Regardless of how otherworldly his soccer skills are, Ronaldo is still human and does not live exclusively on healthy foods. Here he is tucking into a piece of chocolate.

source Reuters

He also likes birthday cake.

Source: Instagram.

His absolute favourite dish is “Bacalhau à Brás,” and is something he might have at dinner. Bacalhau is made from shreds of salted cod, onions, and matchstick-sized fried potatoes. It is served on a heap of scrambled eggs and garnished with things like olives and parsley.

source Shutterstock

Source: Goal.com.

As Ronaldo spends most of his time in Spain, it might be safe to assume there’s Rioja in those glasses. However, he has said previously that he avoids alcohol — so maybe it’s grape juice. He does like juice, after all. Cheers!

Feliz Páscoa!???? A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 1, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

Source: Four Four Two and Instagram.