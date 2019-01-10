What celebrity dancing reality shows look like around the world

caption These shows are popular all over the globe. source ABC/Eric McCandless

“Dancing With the Stars” in the US is a spin-off of the UK’s show “Strictly Come Dancing.”

There have been several versions of the show made worldwide.

Judges, pros, and stars from the original have appeared on various adaptations.

You may be familiar with the competition show format of celebrities pairing up with professional dancers to compete for a prize. What you may not know is this format has been replicated all over the world.

Here’s what the show looks like in different countries.

It all started in the UK with “Strictly Come Dancing.”

This was the original, modern-day celebrity dancing competition show. It’s been airing since 2004 and has featured celebrities such as Spice Girl Emma Bunton and singer Pixie Lott. Original judge Bruno Tonioli now also judges on the US version “Dancing With the Stars.”

The US has “Dancing With the Stars.”

caption “Dancing With the Stars” has been airing since 2005. source Henry S. Dziekan III/GettyImages

Since “Dancing With the Stars” premiered in the US on June 1, 2005, the show has crowned 26 champions (or 27 if you count that weird season one dance-off), revived several celebrity careers, and propelled pro dancers to stardom.

Isreal’s show is called “Rokdim Im Kokhavim.”

caption “Rokdim Im Kokhavim” ended in 2012. source Channel 2

Israel’s “Rokdim Im Kokhavim” began in 2005 and ended in 2012. It was groundbreaking during its seven seasons. It featured the first same-sex pairing with sports presenter Gili Shem Tov and professional dancer Dorit Milman and a controversial vote to reinstate eliminated contestants.

France has “Danse Avec les Stars.”

caption It has a similar format to other versions. source Aurelien Meunier / Contributor/Getty Images

“Danse Avec les Stars” is the version of the show in France. This series premiered in 2011 and unlike the flagships shows, it airs just once every fall. It has a similar format to the US and British versions.

“Dancing with the Stars: Australia” is coming back after being canceled.

“Dancing With the Stars: Australia” had a 15-season run from 2004 to 2016, before it was canceled. Now, it’s making a comeback in 2019. Season five runner-up and former Spice Girl Mel B was a host in season 12, while pro dancers Kym Johnson and Damian Whitewood, along with Tonioli, served as judges.

The show had its fair share of drama over the seasons, with Academy Award winner Russell Crowe and his contestant wife Danielle Spencer splitting a few months after photos showed her and her partner Whitewood getting close. Whitewood denied the reports.

Argentina’s version is called “Bailando por un Sueño.”

caption Miguel Pinera, brother of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, and his partner Ana Laura Lopez. source REUTERS/Handout/Jorge Luengo/Ideas del Sur

“Bailando por un Sueño” is Argentina’s version of the reality competition, which is not to be confused with the Mexican series of the same name. It’s part of the popular Argentine show “Showmatch.”

The show’s structure sets it apart from some of the original shows. Episodes air four times per week for up to nine months. It’s virtually impossible for all contestants to perform in one night.

Originally, the show paired an amateur with a celebrity professional dancer, but today, the show is similar to other versions and pairs a professional dancer with a celebrity.

South Korea called its version of “Dancing With the Stars” a “challenge program.”

caption Fei, a member of the popular South Korean girl band Miss A, posing during an event in Seoul to promote the Korean version of “Dancing With the Stars.” source AFP / Stringer/Getty Images

South Korean fans are still waiting for the show “Dancing With the Stars” show to return from its 2013 hiatus. The first three seasons, however, seemed to be modeled a bit differently than other versions of the program.

The program director for the third installment of the South Korean version, Shin Myung Hoon, stated that the show “is not a survival program. Instead of being a show about dropping people, it is more of a challenge program. Please watch the show with the mindset that it is trying to pick a champion that completes all the missions successfully. We will make this show into a challenge, healing program.”

“Танцы со звёздами” in Russia pre-dates the American “Dancing with the Stars.”

caption “Танцы со звёздами” features some familiar faces. source Телеканал СТБ

Known as “Танцы со звёздами” in Russian, this series actually predates “Dancing with the Stars” and is a direct descendant of “Strictly Come Dancing.” Current US and former Australia pro Gleb Savchenko competed on the ninth season of the series, coming in second with his figure skater partner Adelina Sotnikova.

Brazil thought the show concept was so nice they did it twice.

caption “Dança dos Famosos” and “Dancing Brasil” are both broadcast. source Rede Globo

Brazil has not one but two shows in the franchise. The first, “Dança dos Famosos,” is scored via audience and judges who sit on a jury of technical and artistic judges.

“Dancing Brasil” is slightly different, with the judges voting first and then the lowest three couples being voted on by viewers. The winner is awarded R$500,000, or $162,000 US, in prize money

Mexico is making dreams come true with their version.

caption In this version, people get the opportunity to dance with celebrities. source Las Estrellas

“Bailando por un Sueño” translates to “dancing for a dream” and that’s exactly what this Mexican reality series is all about. Contestants are everyday people paired with celebrities to dance for the opportunity to have a previously expressed dream granted.

