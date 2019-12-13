Every job the characters on ‘Friends’ had, and what it’s really like to do them

caption Some jobs on “Friends” are portrayed more realistically than others. source NBC

The “Friends” gang wasn’t seen working much, but they all held a number of jobs throughout the series.

For a few seasons, Monica served as a head chef, a job that is far more time-consuming than how it’s depicted on the show.

As a paleontologist and professor, Ross would probably be doing a lot more writing and editing.

Today, Rachel’s roles in the fashion industry would likely have more to do with numbers and less to do with clothes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It seems like the characters on “Friends” spend most of their time lounging in a coffee shop on the couch they claim as their own.

But even though we don’t often see them work much, Ross, Rachel, Monica, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler have had a number of jobs that have been depicted in both realistic and overly fictionalized ways.

Here are the jobs of the “Friends” characters and what it’s really like to do them.

Early on in the series, Monica served as a waitress at the Moondance Diner.

caption Monica doesn’t seem to be interested in performing, so it’s a bit surprising she’d even score this job. source NBC

During seasons two and three, Monica worked as a waitress at the Moondance Diner, the 1950s-themed establishment where she had to wear a blonde wig and a fake chest and roller-skate to take orders.

She also had to dance when guests played certain songs on the jukebox.

That said, it’s almost surprising Monica was hired here in the first place considering she has little-to-no interest in performing.

In reality, she would’ve been up against some harsh competition to get a job at the musical eatery, especially in a city full of aspiring performers.

As a head chef, Monica would be working some really long hours.

caption Monica’s schedule would more likely line up with Phoebe’s or Joey’s. source NBC

For seasons four through nine, Monica worked as a head chef at Allesandro’s and then at Javu.

But Alistair McMurray, sous chef of the upscale dining establishment Eleven Madison Park, told Insider that being a chef is far more time-consuming than how it’s depicted on “Friends.”

He said head chefs typically work Wednesday through Sunday and have off on Mondays and Tuesdays. McMurray also told Insider that if Monica were to work her restaurant’s lunch service, she could be required to start work at 5:45 am.

Her job would likely include things like preparing the kitchen, recapping the previous day, checking in deliveries, and tasting menus.

McMurray said he also spends his off-days going into work for food-development meetings or tastings, something Monica would likely be doing, too.

It seems like Joey had a pretty charmed life as an auditioning actor.

caption In reality, he’d probably need a few jobs to pay rent. source NBC

Throughout the series, Joey worked as an actor, regularly attending auditions that his agent found for him.

According to Rachel Cunningham, who is also an actor based in New York City, his career was portrayed somewhat realistically since she also goes to auditions on a somewhat regular basis.

But she pointed out that much of her time is spent going to a variety of day jobs in order to make ends meet, something Joey does not do. Instead, he seemed to rely on occasional roles and the generosity of Chandler.

As a soap-opera actor, Joey would probably be spending a lot of time on set.

caption Acting is no joke. source NBC

Later in the series, Joey landed a role as Dr. Drake Ramoray on the soap-opera “Days of Our Lives.”

And once Joey cemented a recurring role, he probably wouldn’t be hanging around Monica’s apartment or Central Perk nearly as much.

Robert Scott Wilson, a real-life actor on the show “Day of Our Lives” told ETonline in 2015 that soap-opera actors shoot “up to 150 pages in a day” and it’s not uncommon to film over seven episodes in one week.

As a paleontologist and professor, Ross should perhaps be doing a lot more writing and editing.

caption We seldom see Ross actually teaching. source NBC Universal

For starters, it seems kind of impractical that Ross starts the series with a Ph.D., especially since he is supposed to be 26 years old in the pilot.

Sure, he could’ve been a stellar academic, but it seems a bit unlikely that he got his Ph.D. at such a young age – especially since his character is said to have gotten it from Columbia University, a prestigious school.

Per CBS, the average student takes about 8.2 years to complete a Ph.D. program – and does not get their top diploma until they are 33 years old.

That aside, Ross teaches at New York University, which has over 20,000 undergraduate students, so he’d probably be spending a lot of his time grading papers and working on projects to make tenure.

Interestingly enough, NYU doesn’t have a department dedicated to paleontology so, in real life, he’d likely be working in the anthropology department.

Even though she worked at a cafe, Rachel was never really seen making specialty drinks or bringing people food.

caption Rachel probably couldn’t hack it as a server in real life. source NBC

Rachel was a waitress at Central Perk for seasons one through three, but it seems like she did little else beyond refilling her friends’ coffee cups.

Considering she works at a cafe that primarily serves coffee, she’d likely be expected to make some basic drink orders and also manage multiple tables at once.

In addition, she’d need stellar customer-service skills – which viewers know she doesn’t have, seeing as she often ignored patrons who weren’t her friends and once mentioned how she’d sneeze in customers’ food if they were rude to her.

Rachel’s roles in the fashion industry would probably have more to do with numbers and less to do with clothes.

caption Rachel has the fashion sense that’s required for the job. source NBC

After being an assistant at Fortunata Fashions, Rachel became a buyer and personal shopper at Bloomingdale’s, a major department store.

In addition to having a great fashion sense, buyers focus on sales trends, their customers, and what they know will sell.

“The most popular [misconception] is that I spend the majority of my time at fashion shows or showrooms reviewing collections – but this part of my job takes up the least amount of time,” Christian McKenzie, a former buyer for two major department stores, told Insider.

At her Bloomingdale’s job, Rachel would also likely be working with a lot of numbers and data, according to Sari Baez, vice president of sales and marketing for the clothing brand Diplomacy Worldwide.

“It’s very demanding and not as glamorous as it looks,” Baez told Insider, explaining that fashion buyers are almost always dealing with inventory, budgets, and numbers.

Baez also said Rachel’s job would probably include a number of late meetings and work functions, things we rarely see the “Friends” character attending.

Notably, Rachel later scored a job as an executive at Ralph Lauren, a somewhat vague title that may include managing larger teams who work on the tasks listed above.

Although it’s not too clear what Chandler’s job is for most of the show, it would likely involve a lot of numbers.

caption We know that Chandler works in data processing. source NBC

On the season-one episode “The One With the Stoned Guy,” Chandler received a promotion in the data-processing field.

Although his job description is unclear, since it involves data he’d probably be looking at numbers all day while helping to organize them in some way.

And, after that promotion, there’s a good chance he’d be overseeing and managing other employees at the company.

As a junior copywriter at an advertising agency, Chandler would probably be working late nights.

caption Chandler does this job during season nine. source NBC / Contributor

During season nine, Chandler quit his job and eventually ended up becoming a junior copywriter at an advertising agency.

In this position, Chandler would likely be helping craft copy for advertisements, press releases, and other marketing materials.

Since he’s at a firm, he’d likely be writing for many different products and services in different industries. And, at the junior level, it’s more likely that he’d be staying late to work on rewrites, not developing iconic slogans.

Phoebe’s part-time gig as a musician probably wouldn’t pay very well.

caption That said, Phoebe had other jobs on the show. source NBC/”Friends”

Throughout the series, Phoebe performed at Central Perk on a somewhat regular basis.

But Marguerite Stern, a guitarist and singer-songwriter based in NYC, told Insider that although “Friends” nailed “the silly free-spirited side of performing,” there were some details that seemed inaccurate.

“It’s amazing how many people consistently come to her gigs … it’s tough to get people out to shows,” said Stern, adding that smaller venues like a cafe typically don’t have a built-in crowd.

Stern also said that it’d be surprising if Phoebe was getting paid for these coffee-shop gigs, seeing as it’s rare to be paid to perform at small venues.

As a freelance massage therapist, Phoebe doesn’t seem to be hustling enough.

caption Phoebe is never really seen trying to network with potential clients or other massage therapists. source NBC

For much of the show, Phoebe worked as a freelance massage therapist.

But in reality, she’d probably have to be making elite house calls and networking regularly in order to make ends meet and score more clients.

Kelly Zhu, a massage therapist at Liangtse Wellness, told Insider that she sees about four or five clients in an eight-hour day, which is a taste of what Phoebe might be doing in her career.

In addition, Phoebe would have to be regularly networking and traveling to conferences in order to actually get clients, according to Margo Benge, former chair of the Houston chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association.

“My referrals come from doctors, osteopaths, chiropractors … nowhere does the importance of networking with other massage therapists enter into the show,” she added.

Read More: