Disney World could look a lot different when it reopens, according to new Florida guidelines for theme parks

On Tuesday, Florida’s Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force released guidelines to help theme parks reopen.

These guidelines were created with businesses like Disney World and Universal Orlando in mind.

Moving forward, theme-park staff are being advised to continuously wipe down surfaces, and leave tape that marks six feet of distance between parkgoers waiting to ride attractions.

The guidelines also suggest that all employees wear face masks, parks install touchless hand-sanitizer stations, and more.

Though it’s unclear when Disney World will reopen, it’s becoming obvious that the theme park won’t operate as usual when it does – at least for a while.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force advises that theme parks make good use of masks, sanitizer, and distancing

One of the main suggestions listed in the theme-park guidelines says that all employees should wear masks. At Disney World, that could include actors playing Disney princesses like Cinderella and Belle. Of course, it’s unclear if Disney will choose to hold character meet and greets at all.

Any employee aged 65 and older, on the other hand, is advised to stay home. From there, employees at the park should continuously wipe down surfaces, according to the guidelines, and maintain tape markings that keep parkgoers distanced while waiting for attractions.

Theme parks should also install touchless hand-sanitizer stations throughout their properties, including at the entrances and exits of all rides.

caption A sanitizer station installed at Disney World before the parks closed. source MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

Of course, when Disney World does reopen, it’s unlikely that it will do so at full capacity. According to the task force, the theme park should be opened in phases, starting at 50% capacity and slowly increasing up to 75%.

Disney executives have previously discussed some reopening measures

According to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force, theme parks should now take the temperatures of all staff arriving at work. Those with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should not be allowed to enter, per the guidelines, and anyone displaying flu-like symptoms should be sent home.

Disney chairman and former CEO Bob Iger discussed similar precautions in an earlier interview with Barron’s, saying that measures will need to be put into place for parkgoers to feel “some semblance of normal.”

“Some of that could come in the form ultimately of a vaccine, but in the absence of that, it could come from basically more scrutiny, more restrictions,” he said. “Just as we now do bag checks for everybody that goes into our parks, it could be that at some point, we add a component of that that takes people’s temperatures, as a for-instance.”

In the meantime, Disney is creating virtual magic for its loyal fans

On Monday, for example, the company released a recording of its “Happily Ever After” fireworks show, which is typically held at Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

It’s also released a recording of Disneyland’s newest parade, launched an activities website called Magic Moments, and shared numerous recipes for fan-favorite park dishes, like churros and Mickey-shaped beignets.

Representatives for Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.