What divorce? Kelantan Sultan’s Russian wife posts video with king saying ‘there’s a lot of understanding’ in their relationship

Did anyone say divorce?

The mystery behind the Kelantan Sultan’s marital status continues to deepen as his Russian wife has now appeared to rubbish rumours of their alleged divorce.

While the Kelantan palace has never announced a marriage between Sultan Muhammad V and former beauty queen Rihana Oksana Petra (or Rihana Oksana Voevodina), it is widely acknowledged by the Malaysian public that the two are married and have a baby son together.

Early this week, rumours of a supposed divorce began swirling online. On Wednesday (July 17), Malaysian news outlets seemed to confirm these rumours, reporting that the 50-year-old king had divorced the 27-year-old via “triple talaq”.

But on Thursday (July 18), Rihana took to Instagram with an uncaptioned video centred on her marriage to the king.

In the video – which shows the couple locking hands in a romantic slow dance – Rihana says: “I want to be the last person in his (the sultan’s) life, and I want to live with him until the end of my life.”

The king is then shown talking about his marriage to Rihana, espousing the virtues of patience and understanding in a relationship.

“The two most important [things are] patience and understanding,” he says.

“There’s a lot of people who say ‘love, love’. Yea, yea, fine, love is good. But after 15 to 20 years, the patience and understanding is (sic) going to overtake the love,” he adds.

In another snippet, he says: “Even though there’s a lot of hobbies that we don’t do together, there’s a lot of understanding.”

And when it comes to family, Sultan Muhammad V says the top priority for him is “children”.

“Number one has to be children. Because your children carry on your legacy,” he says.

