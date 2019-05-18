From baggage handlers to pilots, here’s how much everyone who works in air travel makes

Airports and airlines employ a wide variety of workers, and salaries range from around the median wage to very high-paying.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics program offers data on employment and wages across different occupations and industries.

According to that report, there were about a half-million Americans employed in the air transportation industry in May 2018, the most recent year for which data is available.

Airline jobs tend to be fairly high-paying. The median annual wage for an employee in the air transportation industry was $60,550, well above the overall median wage of $38,640.

Here are all the occupations for which at least 5% of air transportation industry establishments reported having employees, ranked from lowest to highest wage, along with their median annual pay and the number of people in that job: