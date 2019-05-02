This map shows what firefighters make in every state

On Monday, the International Association of Fire Fighters endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in the upcoming 2020 election.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we made the above map showing what the typical firefighter earns in every state.

Firefighters are a surprisingly contentious political topic this week.

On Monday, the International Association of Fire Fighters, one of the main unions representing firefighters in the US, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in the upcoming 2020 election.

Apparently in response to the endorsement, President Donald Trump took to Twitter, writing “I’ve done more for Firefighters than this dues sucking union will ever do, and I get paid ZERO!”

Trump then retweeted several dozen people claiming to be firefighters who supported him.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment Statistics Program, we made the above map showing what the typical firefighter makes annually across the country. Nationally, the median annual wage for firefighters was $49,620. In the states, median pay ranges from $28,200 in Louisiana to $81,240 in New York.

In the key presidential swing state of Pennsylvania, the typical firefighter earned about $58,200, above the national median, while in Michigan and Wisconsin, median pay was a bit lower than the national baseline.