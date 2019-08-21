How the ‘Harry Potter’ child actors have grown up in the 18 years since the first movie

caption From top left, Dean Thomas (Alfred Enoch), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Neville Longbottom (Matthew Lewis), Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), and Lavender Brown (Jessie Cave) in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.” source Warner Bros.

18 years have passed since Daniel Radcliffe appeared in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” with that lightning-bolt-shaped scar on his forehead.

Since then, he’s grown up, defeated Voldemort, and gone on to act in a bunch of other different movies.

The child actors in the “Harry Potter” movies have all transformed. Some of their acting careers have taken off after the series, and others are still trying to figure it out. There’s no question, though, that the eight-film series between 2001 and 2011 has changed their lives forever.

Here’s what the main child actors looked like when they were first introduced in the “Harry Potter” movie series, and what they’re doing now.

Daniel Radcliffe was just 11 years old when he started filming 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

caption Daniel Radcliffe ass Harry Potter in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

Radcliffe made us believe he was “The Boy Who Lived” throughout all eight films.

Since finishing the series, he’s had an eclectic career, playing everything from a morose doctor in “The Young Doctor’s Notebook” to a flatulent corpse in “Swiss Army Man.”

caption Daniel Radcliffe at Madison Square Garden in May 2018 in New York City. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

He also starred alongside Steve Buscemi on the TBS comedy series, “Miracle Workers,” in 2019.

In the early “Harry Potter” movies, filmmakers gave Emma Watson Hermione Granger’s famously “bushy” hair.

caption Emma Watson as Hermione Granger in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

Watson also delivered some of the best lines as Hermione Granger in the franchise.

Watson has gone on to work with high-profile directors like Sofia Coppola in “The Bling Ring” and starred as Princess Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Emma Watson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images

Watson is also set to star in Greta Gerwig’s adaption of “Little Women,” alongside Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep. The film will premiere on Christmas 2019.

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley, Harry’s best friend, in the series.

caption Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros

Even though Ron and Harry had a few fights, the two were more like brothers than just friends.

Grint staked out other onscreen acting roles early, with “Driving Lessons” in 2006 and “Cherrybomb” in 2009. He’s been acting in Britain’s theater, TV, and movie industries since the series ended.

caption Rupert Grint at the ‘Snatch’ TV show premiere at BT Tower on September 28, 2017 in London, England. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Grint recently had a starring role on Sky One’s “Sick Note,” with Nick Frost and Lindsay Lohan.

Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy’s, Harry’s foil, in the movie series.

caption Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros via YouTube

Felton sported the Malfoy’s signature platinum blonde hair throughout the franchise.

Right after the last movie, Felton jumped on another franchise with “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” He’s also played supporting roles in various movies and television shows.

Felton also recently starred alongside fellow “Harry Potter” actress, Natalia Tena, in the YouTube original series, “Origin.“

Matthew Lewis played Neville Longbottom, who was more of a comic relief at the start of the series, before becoming a heroic character.

caption Matthew Lewis as Neville Longbottom in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

Lewis later revealed he had to wear prosthetic teeth and a fat suit for the role.

With his lopsided grin and impeccable abs, Lewis is now known as a magazine cover model, as well as a regular on British TV shows like “Happy Valley,” “Ripper Street,” and “Bluestone 42.”

caption Matthew Lewis appeared on BBC’s “Ripper Street” in 2016. source Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment

He also guest-starred on ITV’s “Girlfriends” and had a role in Margot Robbie’s “Terminal.”

Ginny Weasley, Ron’s little sister, is played by Bonnie Wright.

caption Bonnie Wright as Ginny Weasley in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

She first meets Harry by Platform 9¾ in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and later becomes his love interest.

Since then, Wright started the independent film company BonBonLumière.

She’s directed three short films since then and acts mostly in British indie film productions.

Luna Lovegood, the airy Ravenclaw, first appears in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” She’s played by Evanna Lynch.

caption Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in 2007’s “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” source Warner Bros.

Lovegood quickly became another loyal friend to Potter.

Lynch has had some acting roles since the end of the series, but she’s mostly a fashion designer and model.

caption Evanna Lynch attends the National Film Awards on March 29, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. source Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Her most recent role was in the star-studded comedy “Madness in the Method.” Stan Lee, Danny Trejo, and Teri Hatcher also appear in the 2019 film.

Fred and George Weasley were played by real-life twins James and Oliver Phelps.

caption James and Oliver Phelps as Fred and George Weasley in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

The duo gave us much of the franchise’s most comedic moments.

Fun fact: The Phelps aren’t actually red-heads.

caption James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attend the Pride Of Birmingham Awards 2018 at University of Birmingham on March 8, 2018 in Birmingham, England. source Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The two mostly play golf, travel, and do charity work nowadays. They also starred in a 2019 short film, “7 Days.“

Dean Thomas, one of Harry’s more level-headed pals, was played by Alfred Enoch.

caption Alfred Enoch as Dean Thomas in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

Although Thomas’ storyline wasn’t very developed, we knew the Gryffindor was one of Harry’s most loyal friends.

Enoch continued acting, and had a starring role on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.”

caption Actor Alfred Enoch at Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. source Getty Images

He also starred alongside “Frida’s” Alfred Molina in the West End’s Wyndham’s Theatre’s production of “Red” in 2018.

The play was later screened in movie theaters across the UK and US.

Devon Murray portrayed Seamus Finnigan, a Gryffindor who was best friends with Dean Thomas. One of his most memorable moments was blowing up a feather after unsuccessfully trying out the “Leviosa” spell.

caption Devon Murray as Seamus Finnigan in 2001’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” source Warner Bros.

Finnigan was also part of Dumbledore’s Army, led by Harry.

Murray hasn’t really acted in other films since his “Harry Potter” days.

caption Actor Devon Murray attends the London Comic Convention at Earls Court on July 9, 2011. source Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage via Getty Images

The Dublin native also recently told the Irish Mirror that he “isn’t as silly with money” anymore after a court ordered him to pay his former agent over $200,000 in 2016 and blew most of his fortune in bad spending habits.

Murray still maintains a social media presence though and usually uses it to post photos of his horses.