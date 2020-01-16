‘What do the check marks mean on Facebook Messenger?’: Here’s what you need to know

caption The check marks in Facebook Messenger change depending on the status of your message. source Shutterstock

The check marks on Facebook Messenger indicate the status of your message.

The color and icon next to your message in Facebook Messenger will change depending on if your message is sending, was sent, was delivered, or was read by the other person.

Facebook Messenger is an easy way to freely communicate with people across the globe. It works as a part of a phone’s data plan, allowing users to send messages, share photos and videos, or show someone how they’re feeling with gifs, stickers, and emojis.

The app can be used to communicate between two users or multiple participants in a group chat. It can also be used for phone and video calls, which are free over Wi-Fi, and to send voice messages.

One of the hallmarks of Facebook Messenger is the series of check marks that appear next to a message. These icons indicate what stage a message is in, such as if it’s been sent, delivered, or read.

Below is an outline of what the check marks in Facebook Messenger mean.

A blue circle means that your message is sending.

A white circle outlined in blue with a check mark inside means that your message has been sent.

caption The white circle with a blue check mark icon. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

A filled blue circle with a white check mark means that your message has been delivered.

A small icon of the other user’s Facebook profile picture means that they have seen your message.

caption This means the user has seen your message. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

