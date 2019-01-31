From money to love, here’s what your Chinese zodiac says you should expect this year

caption According to the Chinese zodiac system, the Year of the Pig will begin in February 2019. source iStock

Based on the Chinese astrological system, the Year of the Pig starts on February 5.

This will be a difficult year for those born in the Year of the Pig or Monkey.

This could be a fairly prosperous, harmonious year for those born in Year of the Rat or Rabbit.

These astrology posts are just for fun. There’s no scientific guarantee that any predictions of the Chinese zodiac will or will not come true.

The Year of the Pig officially starts on February 5. And according to the Chinese astrological system, this year will bring changes and opportunities to every sign of the zodiac.

INSIDER consulted with astrologers to find out how each sign will fare in 2019. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though it is the Year of the Pig, 2019 will be especially challenging for Pigs

caption For Pigs, 2019 should be a year of growth. source China Photos/Getty Images

You’re a Pig if you were born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, or 2019.

Contrary to what you might expect, the Chinese astrological system actually holds that those born under the zodiac sign that is being celebrated don’t receive much luck. Instead, they receive lessons, restriction, and difficulties.

“This isn’t a year for Pigs to take risks or initiate any major changes. Instead, focus on the practical and hardworking aspects of your zodiac sign. Look for ways to improve the mundane, routine aspects of life; small, consistent, and practical actions lead to long term health, wealth, and success,” consultant astrologer Carmen told INSIDER.

Though it’s not the ideal time for Pigs to launch any new endeavors or make major career shifts, Carmen related that this is a good year for Pigs to try and improve their health and skip the fad diets.

Unfortunately, romantic success isn’t really in the cards for Pigs in 2019 either.

“Don’t expect this year to bring excitement in the relationship department. If Pig is in a relationship, focus on building more stability and resolving issues in order to strengthen bonds. For singles and non-romantic relationships, this year is likely to bring relationship lessons but not growth,” she said.

Rats can expect a year of career growth and possible romance

caption Rats should focus on honing their skills this year. source Grace Liang/Reuters

You’re a Rat if you were born in 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, or 2008.

In 2019, Rat signs will have the opportunity to experience some serious career advancement and make new beneficial work connections.

“Career will be the biggest win for Rats during the Year of the Pig. Success will come from the Rats’ talents, skills, and ability to network as well as from their connections. Rats are social people and generally well-liked, that likeability factor will pay off in the form of referrals and recommendations,” Carmen told INSIDER.

However, Rats should focus on building momentum where there are rather than looking for a new job. This is the year to focus on using skills that have already been honed.

“This year, stay with what you know and you can climb to a higher position, expand your territory and or transfer within your organization,” said Donna Stellhorn, astrologer and author of “Chinese Astrology 2019: Year of the Earth Pig.”

Romance may also crop up for Rats in 2019, but it likely won’t be anything too dramatic. “There will also be an opportunity for romance this year. I wouldn’t say major upgrades or marriage proposals but new connections could lead to something more serious down the line,” she added.

This year will be a great time for Ox signs to pay attention to their finances

caption It’s a financially prosperous source Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images

You’re an Ox if you were born in 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, or 2009.

People born in the Year of the Ox can look forward to a great run of luck with money and finances in 2019. Those who were born in the Year of the Ox may expect career changes, promotions, and salary upgrades.

The only caveat here that there is such thing as too much of a good thing. Ox signs should be prepared to deal with success when it comes and they should have a plan for turning a sudden windfall into a long-lasting fortune.

“Ox people should make sure they are saving, budgeting, investing and making good financial decisions when their payload comes in. If not, thoughtless overspreading could wipe away earnings,” Carmen added. With all this good energy flowing, it’ll also be extra important for Ox signs to speak up and make themselves heard at work.

“When you ask for what you want this year you’ll hear ‘yes’ more often. You can ask for a raise at work or find a better paying position out in the world. Friendships and business connections will be pivotal,” said Stellhorn

This won’t be a particularly momentous year for Tigers

caption There will be wins and losses for Tigers this year. source Daniel Munoz/Reuters

You’re a Tiger if you were born in 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010.

Tigers probably shouldn’t expect any dramatic positive changes in 2019. Although there’s always the potential for growth, Tigers should focus on maintaining their success rather than look for huge new successes.

“This will be an OK year for those born in the year of the Tiger. There are likely to be ups and downs but few huge wins. The blessings that come to Tiger during The Year of the Pig will be somewhat helpful at best,” Carmen told INSIDER.

However, this year is actually a good time for Tigers to expand their social circles. Carmen advised that meeting new people and sharing ideas will lead to wins in career and friendship, though love connections won’t necessarily lead to lasting love.

“There will be a lot of doors closing in your face but the ones that open will be amazing opportunities for you. Have the courage to knock on as many doors as you can, especially in career,” said Stellhorn.

Rabbits will be blessed with good fortune in all areas of life in 2019

caption This could be a good year for Rabbits to travel. source Reuters/Siu Chiu

You’re a Rabbit if you were born in 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, or 2011.

In Chinese astrology, the Pig is very supportive of the Rabbit. This means that Rabbits can expect pretty much every aspect of their lives to receive a boost in 2019.

“Career growth is very likely and includes switching jobs, starting a business, and getting promotions all of which leads to more income. This will be a pretty stellar year for the Rabbit,” Carmen revealed.

Rabbits can also expect their fair share of romantic and interpersonal success in 2019. “Relationships of all kinds will grow and strengthen this year. Singles will find love while those already coupled will spend more quality time with each other,” said Carmen.

Stellhorn added that this is also a good year for Rabbits to go back to school or travel. “If you plan to travel this year, you’ll receive much help and support. And in your travels, you can meet people who can become important parts of your life,” she told INSIDER.

This year will bring a steady flow of love and money for Dragons

caption Dragons could prosper financially this year. source Samrang Pring/Reuters

You’re a Dragon if you were born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, or 2012.

Dragon signs can expect good things in 2019. It’ll be a year of opportunities on all sides and Dragons may also find that they have the financial resources to take advantage of them.

“During the Year of the Pig, Dragon people will see a steady flow of abundant energy. Opportunities in either career or a side-hustle will present themselves to increase the flow of income. Single Dragons will find someone special this year, while those already paired will level up,” Carmen told INSIDER.

However, Stellhorn cautioned that the success of romantic opportunities will be tempered by Dragons’ willingness to connect. “There are love opportunities for you if you’re willing to come down to earth and have a conversation rather than just being admired from afar,” said Stellhorn.

Snake signs will have a tough year but keeping a positive attitude is key

caption Snakes may be able to reframe some of their challenges this year. source Daniel Munoz/Reuters

You are a Snake if you were born in 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, or 2013.

People born under this sign can expect challenges in almost every area of life. Snakes will find it especially important to make sure their decisions are aligned with their goals.

“Frustration, disagreements, and opportunities that bring little reward are all likely for Snakes this year. Some Snakes could experience job loss while others see opportunities. In the case of opportunities, it may not be fulfilling or require lots of work but little financial gain. It is best to review all aspects of new opportunities and don’t be afraid to turn things down if they don’t align with your goals,” said Carmen.

Snakes might also have to contend with fluctuations in income, lack of work opportunities, and unexpected expenses. Because of this, it’s a good idea for Snakes to start saving for a rainy day as soon as possible.

Both single and coupled Snake signs may have to deal with frustrations from other areas of life boiling over into their romantic lives, Carmen added.

“Relationships are hit or miss this year. Paired Snakes will have to put effort into keeping a happy home,” she said. Snakes looking for love will have to be proactive and outgoing in 2019, as being passive could lead to missed opportunities. “If you’re looking for love consider doing more of the pursuing than you’re used to. If you initiate, you are more likely to get a favorable response. Waiting by the phone will bring you nothing,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

Horse signs can look forward to career growth and success in relationships

caption Horses may expect to have a pretty harmonious year in terms of relationships. source Reuters/Kim Kyung Hoon

You are a Horse if you were born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, or 2014.

The Year of the Pig brings blessings to the Horse in career, finance, and relationships. This year will be a time of expansion, growth, and forward momentum, especially in work and business.

“Opportunities that present themselves will be rewarding financially as well as boosting reputation. This will naturally lead to more business and financial opportunities as well as opportunities to network,” said Carmen.

However, the adage “it takes money to make money” will definitely apply for Horses this year. They will find themselves expending financial resources to support career expansion.

In terms of romance, Horses can expect to ride through the year without too many relationship bumps.

“This is a good year for both single and paired Horses. Overall, relationships will be blessed with harmony and support for each other. However, there may be a few glitches and rough patches that will have to be navigated,” Carmen told INSIDER.

Horses should also take advantage of 2019 to look after their health. “This can be a good health year for Horses as they change up some of their negative habits for better routines,” added Stellhorn.

Sheep will have a year filled with abundance and creativity

caption Sheep could find luck in many aspects of their life. source Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters

You’re a Sheep (also known as a Goat or Ram) if you were born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, or 2015.

This year is shaping up to be a great one for Sheep. These lucky lambs will experience good fortune in all areas of life including relationships, career, money, and health.

“You have more luck this year and you can take calculated risks both in love and in business. There is creative and fertility energy around you. Putting out creative work will bring back praise and accolades,” Stellhorn told INSIDER.

Sheep will also find 2019 brings more opportunities for love and relationships.

“If you have been single, that won’t be the case much longer. Not only will you Sheep date, but you will likely find a partner to build with. Upgrades, marriage, and even pregnancy is likely for Sheep, as abundance energy is very strong this year,” said Carmen. Stellhorn also mentioned that Sheep seeking help for fertility issues should have good luck this year.

Monkey signs shouldn’t try to push boundaries this year

caption Monkey signs may want to keep their energetic nature in check this year. source Grace Liang/Reuters

You’re a Monkey if you were born in 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, or 2016.

Monkey signs may run into trouble in 2019 if they don’t keep their energetic natures in check. This year has the potential to send Monkeys plenty of drama and even legal problems.

“Monkey people should lay low and try not to push too hard this year otherwise, the universe may swiftly whip them into shape. This is because antics and bad behavior will be harmful to others and the hand of justice will have to swoop in. This could include arguments and disagreements at the low end of the spectrum up to crime and lawsuits at the high end,” said Carmen.

This energy will flow into both career and relationships. In career, there could be clashes that make it hard for Monkeys to make any major moves or power plays. Personal relationships may also be challenging.

“You want adventure and everyone you know just wants to stay at home. But you’re smart and you can create excitement in your own way,” added Stellhorn. Monkeys will have to put in an effort to maintain or grow relationships as well as attract new ones.

“Arrogance and tactless behavior will work to Monkeys’ determent this year. Try to be more thoughtful, straight-laced and accommodating,” Carmen told INSIDER.

Roosters might run into health issues and money problems in 2019

caption Roosters should make a point to keep their income and savings on track. source Reuters

You are a Rooster if you were born in 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, or 2017.

It is said that health is wealth, and this year Rooster people should focus on both of these areas. If Roosters aren’t careful, their finances and wellness could take a real hit in 2019.

“Health issues could arise from illness, accidents, or stress. It’s likely to cause a domino effect. In order to be effective in other areas, Rooster people should practice self-care as well as practicing good health habits,” said Carmen.

Income flow might also be an issue for Roosters this year. Keeping business ventures on track may prove problematic and finances could suffer as a result. “Although career will range from consistent to strong, Rooster may suffer a loss of income. This could be from bad investments, paying down debts, lawsuits, and unexpected money drainers,” Carmen explained.

But it’s not all bad news. Stellhorn clarified that 2019 will also bring opportunities for Roosters.

“All the new things you’ve been doing for the last year or two are starting to pay off. New love is possible or you may take an existing relationship to the next level. An important contract or business agreement may be possible. You can negotiate a win-win,” she told INSIDER.

Dogs will benefit from past challenges and rise to the occasion in 2019

caption Hard work could pay off for Dogs this year. source Guang Niu/Getty Images

You are a Dog if you were born in 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, and 2018.

Hard work and effort will pay off for Dogs this year. People with this sign may have faced a difficult 2018, but those tough experiences will help Dogs succeed in 2019.

“Last year definitely had challenges for those born in the Year of the Dog. Those challenges helped Dogs to mature and become more practical. These traits will help Dogs make the best of opportunities in the Year of the Pig,” said Carmen.

There will be opportunities for Dogs in all areas, including career, finances, and relationships. However, as Carmen noted, these opportunities don’t automatically ensure success. Dogs will have to put in work and effort to experience gains.

“Discard what isn’t working, including excess stuff in the house. This will make way for the thing you want to grow,” advised Stellhorn.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.