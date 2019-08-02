What 12 celebrities look like with and without shaved heads

caption Model and actress Cara Delevingne once shaved her head for a role in a movie. source Chris Jackson/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

Many celebrities regularly change up their hairstyles and sometimes they do so for a role or just to try out a new look.

David Beckham typically has pretty thick hair, but back in 2000 he shaved it all off before a soccer game.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne usually has shoulder-length blonde hair but she once shaved it off for a movie role.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Celebrities are no strangers to changing up their looks, especially when it comes to their hair. They can dye it, chop it, add extensions to it, and more, but some A-listers have taken the plunge to buzz their hair off completely.

Here is what 12 stars look like with and without shaved heads.

Natalie Portman usually keeps her long brown hair styled simply.

caption The actress oftentimes wears her hair down. source Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Audiences saw her long hair in “Star Wars,” where she had it pulled back and twisted into fancy rolls fit for her queenly character.

However, in 2005, Portman shaved her hair for her role in “V for Vendetta.”

caption She said her shaved head made it harder for her to go unnoticed. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Portman’s real hair was shaved in one of the movie’s scenes and she told MovieWeb in 2006 that they had to do it in just one take.

Afterward, Portman said that the short hair made her more recognizable on the street. “With hair, I can camouflage with people [but] as a female with a shaved head, people tend to stare just naturally,” she told the publication.

Amandla Stenberg has spoken about being proud of their natural hair.

caption They have worn their hair in a variety of colors. source Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in Film

In 2016, the actor told Glamour that, growing up, they were “basically doing anything to make [their hair] look straight.” However, Stenberg eventually came to love their natural hair and wear it with pride.

“Because of seeing people on the internet post pictures with their natural hair, I realized like, ‘Oh, wait, this is actually so cool. Why have I been fighting this component of myself for so long?'” they added.

The star changed things up for the movie “Where Hands Touch.”

caption They said shaving their head made them feel more comfortable with their gender and sexuality. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In 2017, the actor shaved their head to play a biracial teen in Nazi Germany. The move was a welcome change-up for the star, who identifies as nonbinary.

“Shaving my head was wild. I felt a sense of complete neutrality,” Stenberg told InStyle in 2018. “It was so freeing. This summer I came out as gay and I must say, having no hair made me feel even more comfortable with my gender and sexuality.”

Daniel Radcliffe has long been known for his shaggy brown “Harry Potter” hair.

For eight films, Radcliffe sported Harry Potter’s simple, mussed-up ‘do.

In 2015, Radcliffe shaved his own head for the movie “Imperium.”

caption Daniel Radcliff shaved his head for a role. source D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

In the 2016 film, Radcliffe played an FBI agent going undercover in a group of white supremacists and part of his role called for him to fully shave his head.

“It was very important to both of us that it be captured for real on film; it’s an emotional moment for the character as well,” Radcliffe told Entertainment Weekly in 2016, speaking about shaving his head in a scene. “On the day, everyone on the crew was nervous and excited … like the character himself, we were all taking a big step into the unknown when he started using those clippers! And after that moment, there was no looking back.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt typically has a no-fuss hairstyle.

caption His hair is quite simple. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

Once he ditched his long “3rd Rock From The Sun” style, Gordon-Levitt’s hair has stayed pretty short.

For his role in the 2011 film “50/50,” the actor completely shaved his head.

caption He only had one take to get his head shaved just right. source Summit Entertainment

In the film, the actor played a character who is diagnosed with cancer and in one scene, he has his head shaved.

“My heart was beating hard because we only had one take because you can’t shave your head twice. It doesn’t work,” Gordon-Levitt said in 2011, per MTV News. The scene actually happened on the first day of filming, which made it an even more important shot.

“Normally, you can always do it over again when you’re making movies. You get a take two. But we only got take one and it worked,” the actor added.

Solange Knowles has styled her hair in a few different ways.

caption Solange Knowles is a musician. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The musician sometimes wears it loose or braids it.

But in 2009, the singer opted for a close shave.

caption She said she wasn’t trying to make a statement. source Jun Sato/WireImage

She tweeted that she was not trying to make a statement with the look, she mostly just didn’t want to have to worry about going to the hair salon and instead wanted to make time for what’s most important to her.

Jessie J usually wears her dark hair past her shoulders.

The “Bang Bang” singer’s sleek look usually frames her face.

The singer switched things up in 2013 when she shaved her head for a charity fundraiser.

caption Jessie J’s head was shaved on TV. source Dave M. Benett/Getty

According to HuffPost, Jessie J had her head shaved on live TV for a Comic Relief Red Nose Day fundraiser. Her role in the fundraiser helped, in part, to raise 75 million British pounds, or about $113 million.

Christian Bale has tousled brown hair that is sometimes on the longer side.

caption Christian Bale usually has facial hair, too. source Presley Ann / Getty

Movies like “Batman Begins” and “American Psycho” utilized his usual hairstyle.

Read More: 10 times Christian Bale drastically changed his appearance for roles

When he played former Vice President Dick Cheney, he shaved his head.

caption Christian Bale looks nearly unrecognizable in his role for “Vice,” though. source Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

The actor buzzed his hair in 2017 for his role in “Vice.” He had to shave his head every day to maintain the bald look during filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joey King used to have light-brown hair that she rocked for many of her movie roles.

In Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth,” her hair was light brown and it fell past her shoulders.

She later shaved her head to appear on a TV series.

caption She had a role on the Hulu series “The Act.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

King shaved her head in 2018 to play Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Hulu’s true-crime series “The Act.” She later told Allure that she had no qualms about ditching her long hair.

“I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it,” the actor told the magazine. “No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave. I’m just cutting my hair off.'”

Keke Palmer changes up her hairstyles often.

caption Keke Palmer has had red hair. source Noam Galai/Getty Images

The “Hustlers” star will often wear her hair in styles that go past her shoulders.

In 2017, Palmer shaved her head and dyed her hair purple.

In 2017, she told Refinery29 that she wanted a reset for her hair after years of taking on different styles.

“I cut my hair for a couple of reasons,” the actress told the publication. “The first being I wanted to start over. My texture has changed quite a bit over the years from all the things I’ve done to it. I really want to be able to let my hair rest and become its own thing. I also really wanted to be bald!”

David Beckham has thick hair that he usually swoops up on his head.

Over the years, the star athlete has not changed up his hair too much, although he has styled his it in a bun a few times.

In 2000, however, he went completely bald for a soccer game.

caption He shaved his hair nearly 20 years ago. source Jamie McDonald /Allsport

Sky Sports reported that Beckham had a mohawk right before a big match but the captain of his soccer team didn’t approve and made him shave it off before he was allowed to get on the field.

“So I had to find a pair of clippers and I shaved it off in Wembley Stadium,” Beckham said. “Manager always rules.”

Charlize Theron is currently sporting a brown bob.

caption Charlize Theron has a dramatic cut. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s a different look for the “Fast & Furious 9” star, who usually has blonde hair.

In 2012, the actress shaved her head for “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

caption The film was released in 2015. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Her character in the post-apocalyptic 2015 film had close-cropped hair, which was Theron’s idea for the role, according to People magazine.

“I can’t even imagine doing the film any other way. I could never see this character with a ponytail,” Theron told the magazine. “I was, like, so over the ponytail in these movies.”

She said she felt pretty great about shaving it, too. “I had just finished two press tours and my hair was destroyed from heat damage, so I was glad to get rid of it,” she said. “I was also a new mom and just loved the idea of not having to style my hair every morning. The timing was perfect.”

Cara Delevingne typically has shoulder-length blonde hair.

caption Cara Delevingne is an actress and model. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

The model and actress often styles her hair in tousled waves or a sleek bun.

Read More: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have been dating for over a year. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

In 2017, she shaved her head for a movie role.

caption She shaved her head to play a teenager who is diagnosed with cancer. source Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty

In the upcoming film “Life in a Year,” Delevingne plays a girl who is diagnosed with cancer and she told Elle magazine that she was adamant about shaving her head for the role.

“Before I even got the project, I said to the director, ‘I want to shave my head for it,'” she told the publication. “My agents and managers were like, ‘Please don’t! Why would you do that?'”

She said she felt she needed to do it because the movie is about someone who is dealing with cancer and losing one’s hair is oftentimes a very real part of that experience. “I needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair,” she added.