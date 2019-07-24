caption Beyoncé has worn sleek styles with and without bangs. source James Devaney/WireImage/James Devaney / Contributor

Over the years many stars have rocked styles with and without bangs.

Stars like Zooey Deschanel and Owen Wilson wear bangs so frequently that it’s a bit shocking to see them without them.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Rihanna have all debuted bangs over the years.

Bangs are a pretty simple yet dramatic way to change up anyone’s look – and many celebrities seem to enjoy trying out this style. Over the years, many stars have worn their hair in both bang-free blowouts and full-fringe, side-swept looks.

Here’s what 18 celebrities look like with and without bangs.

In 2013 Kim Kardashian wore full, fringed bangs.

caption Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair a few different colors over the years. source Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

Back in 2013, while out and about in New York City, Kim Kardashian switched up her look and added a fringe.

Kardashian is now known for having a center part.

caption She has a reality show. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has more or less stuck to this bang-free look over the years.

Back in 2013, Priyanka Chopra sported bangs.

caption Priyanka Chopra has hosted a few TV shows over the years. source Robin Marchant/Contributor/Getty

She was another 2013 adopter of the bangs trend.

Chopra is also known to rock a middle part.

caption Chopra in 2017. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

These days the “Baywatch” actress oftentimes styles her hair without bangs. She also wore a bangless style during her wedding ceremonies with now-husband Nick Jonas.

“Handmaid’s Tale” star Alexis Bledel wore bangs to the 2013 SAG awards.

caption The actress starred in “Gilmore Girls.” source Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

At the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Alexis Bledel rocked a statement necklace, green dress, and fringe bangs.

At the 2018 Emmys, Bledel kept her hair off of her face.

caption She completed her look with statement earrings. source John Shearer/Getty

The “Gilmore Girls” star tucked all of her hair behind her ears for a sleek look at the 2018 Emmys.

Lucy Liu had side-swept bangs in 2004.

caption She had her hair in an updo. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The actress’ bangs made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in 2004.

Like Bledel, Liu later chose to go for a tucked-behind-the-ears style.

caption Lucy Liu wore a purple dress to the Tonys in 2019. source Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

At the 2019 Tonys, Liu showed off her bangless hairstyle and a purple dress.

Mindy Kaling had bangs while starring on “The Office.”

caption Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor on “The Office.” source NBC

Throughout her time as Kelly Kapoor on the sitcom “The Office,” Mindy Kaling occasionally had bangs.

Offscreen, Kaling sometimes opts for a flowy hairstyle with a side part.

caption Mindy Kaling is an author and actress. source Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kaling wore loose waves and a side part with no bangs in sight.

Zac Efron’s bangs were once his signature.

caption Zac Efron at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards. source Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

Back during his “High School Musical” days, actor Zac Efron had a side-swept hairstyle that was all the rage in 2008, when this photo was taken.

Efron may have just as much hair now, but he sweeps it up instead of to the side.

caption Zac Efron added facial hair to his look, too. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

These days the “Baywatch” actor sweeps his hair up, as seen in this photo of him at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Zooey Deschanel’s signature style is bangs.

caption She starred on “New Girl.” source Getty Images / Kevin Winter

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel hasn’t been seen often without her signature full bangs.

But there was a time when Deschanel didn’t have bangs.

caption Zooey Deschanel at the Met Gala in 2013. source Karwai Tang/FilmMagic

The actress looks nearly unrecognizable in this photo from the 2013 Met Gala “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

Like Deschanel, “Fifty Shades” star Dakota Johnson is known for her soft bangs.

caption Dakota Johnson has been photographed with bangs quite a bit. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Dakota Johnson wore a fringe when she played Anastasia in the “50 Shades” movie series, so it can be a bit difficult to picture her in any other hairstyle.

However, the actress has gone for a more traditional parted look, too.

caption She completed the look with a statement necklace. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty

At the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Johnson wore a soft, bang-free hairstyle.

Laverne Cox briefly had bangs back in 2017.

caption Laverne Cox completed the look with a berry lip. source Amanda Edwards/WireImage

While attending BeautyCon in 2017, the “Orange Is the New Black” star debuted a fun dark-blonde fringe.

Cox has also been known to wear her hair flowy and parted down the middle.

caption Laverne Cox at an event in 2018. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Laverne Cox has worn her hair parted down the middle many times, too.

Jennifer Lopez had bangs for her role in “The Back-Up Plan.”

caption Jennifer Lopez in “The Back-Up Plan.” source CBS Films

The 2010 rom-com switched up the singer’s look with some fringed bangs.

Usually, Lopez wears a bangless blowout or ponytail.

caption Jennifer Lopez has worn this slicked-back look a few times. source Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Billboard

The “Medicine” singer usually doesn’t have bangs. On many occasions, she styles her hair in a sleek ponytail.

In 2007, Reese Witherspoon had bangs.

caption She had full, feathery bangs for the Academy Awards in 2007. source Lester Cohen/WireImage

The “Big Little Lies” star was rocking this popular mid-2000s hairstyle over a decade ago and she still wears different styles of bangs on red carpets today.

In 2019, Witherspoon often styles her hair bangs-free.

caption Reese Witherspoon was recently on “Big Little Lies.” source Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

These days the “Legally Blonde” actress usually opts for a middle or side part and a soft blowout.

Unlike other stars, Owen Wilson has mostly stuck with his signature hairstyle.

caption You’ve probably never seen Owen Wilson without bangs. source Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages

It seems like this actor has had this hairstyle for decades.

In 2009, he shook things up for a “Night At The Museum” premiere.

caption “Wow.” source Abby Brack/WireImage

It’s unusual to see him without his typical blonde bangs.

Rihanna sported a fringe for the 2017 Met Gala.

caption Her dress had plenty of volume. source Karwai Tang / Contributor

For the 2017 Met Gala “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo,” Rihanna had a high bun and bangs.

Rihanna usually doesn’t rock bangs.

The beauty mogul and iconic singer styled her hair in a bangs-free ponytail in this photo.

In the early days of the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas rocked bangs.

caption For much of 2012, his hair covered his forehead. source Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty

He rocked full bangs and side bangs for quite some time, including in 2012.

Jonas no longer wears bangs.

caption Joe Jonas is married to Sophie Turner. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images

These days, this Jonas Brother is often seen wearing his hair slicked back or up.

Mila Kunis wore the bangs trend back in 2018.

caption Mila Kunis at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

The actress wore a full fringe to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

But it seems she usually doesn’t have bangs.

caption Mila Kunis in 2011. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The “Bad Moms” star wears her hair wavy and free with and without bangs.

Beyoncé has been known to rock bangs now and then.

caption Beyoncé has been photographed at plenty of basketball games over the years. source James Devaney/WireImage

In 2012, the singer wore full bangs to a basketball game in New York City.

However, on many occasions, Beyoncé prefers to go bang-free.

caption Beyoncé at a basketball game in 2012. source James Devaney/FilmMagic

Whether she’s rocking a bang-free blowout or a pulled-back ponytail, Beyoncé is known to switch up her style.

Demi Lovato has worn a lot of styles over the years.

caption Demi Lovato in 2012. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The musician has dyed her hair blue, black, and blonde over the years. She’s also had side-swept and full bangs.

Lovato doesn’t always have bangs.

caption Her hair has been brown many times over the years. source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Over the years, the “Skyscraper” singer has also opted for darker styles sans bangs.

For years, Selena Gomez has worn side-swept bangs.

caption Selena Gomez in 2011. source JB Lacroix/WireImage

In 2011, the musician wore dramatic side-swept bangs and a deep side part in her hair.

But Gomez doesn’t always have bangs.

caption Selena Gomez in 2013. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The “Wolves” singer has also been spotted on many occasions wearing almost all of her hair pulled back.