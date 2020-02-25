How to find out which generation Apple TV you have in 4 different ways

- source
- Apple/Business Insider
- You can find out which generation Apple TV you have using four different methods.
- You can check the input or output ports on the back of your Apple TV device to determine which generation model you have.
- To determine your Apple TV generation model you can also check your Settings.
Apple has released multiple versions of the Apple TV, each with its own capabilities and features.
If you want to find out which generation Apple TV you own, there are a few different ways to do it.
How to find out which generation Apple TV you have
Here are four ways to find out your Apple TV model.
Check your input and output ports
The back of every Apple TV has distinct input and output arrangements, with the exception of the Apple TV 2 and Apple TV 3, which have the same arrangement.
All Apple TV devices have the same style power port, but here’s how they vary otherwise.
- Apple TV generation 1 is the only version with component video outputs.
- source
- Apple
- Apple TV generations 2 and 3 have an HDMI port, a Micro USB port, an Optical Audio port, and an Ethernet port.
- source
- Apple
- Apple TV HD has an HDMI port, a USB-C port, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.
- source
- Apple
- Apple TV 4K has only an HDMI port and a Gigabit Ethernet port.
- source
- Apple
Check the bottom of the device
On the bottom of your Apple TV, there are specifications for your device.
The first line, towards the middle, should include your Apple TV’s model number.
- source
- Apple
Check in Settings
1. Open Settings on Apple TV.
2. Select “General.”
3. Select “About.”
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
4. On the “About” screen, several lines down, you will find your model number.
- Model numbers are A1218 for 1st generation, A1378 for 2nd generation, A1427 or A1469 for 3rd generation, A1625 for Apple TV HD, and A1842 for Apple TV 4K.
- source
- Ryan Ariano/Business Insider
Check your Apple TV box
If you still have the box your Apple TV came in, the model number will be on the back of the box.
