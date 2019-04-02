Everything Halle Berry eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

caption Halle Berry doesn’t eat many of these any more. source Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Halle Berry’s long-time personal trainer has revealed what the actor consumes on a daily basis.

She follows the keto diet which helps her manage her diabetes.

Berry’s diet focuses on fat, protein, vegetables, and fruits.

She also takes supplements to help fuel her workouts and maintain muscle.

Halle Berry doesn’t seem to age.

The actor is, incomprehensibly, 52 years old, but not only does she look at least 20 years younger, she appears to be fitter and healthier than most people half her age, too.

Of course, diet and nutrition are key to maintaining optimum health and fuelling an active lifestyle.

Berry has been very open about following the ketogenic (or keto) diet, and now her personal trainer has revealed exactly what that looks like for her.

Peter Lee Thomas, Berry’s long-time trainer, told Hollywood Life exactly what the actor consumes on a daily basis.

Copying someone else’s exact daily diet isn’t recommended, as each of our bodies and lifestyles require different fuel.

However, we can probably all take some inspiration from Berry’s day on a plate.

Here’s what she eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Halle Berry doesn’t eat breakfast, but makes sure to drink a large glass of water — about 8-12 oz. — with a squeeze of lemon to start the day.

source Getty/Mariola Streim

“Hydrate before you caffeinate,” as the saying goes.

Next, Berry takes amino acids to help her build muscle.

caption Halle Berry in February 2019. source Getty/Amy Sussman

She takes Master Amino Pattern by a company called Purium, according to Thomas.

“Essentially it is the actual amino acids that build muscle, not the actual food source, because the food first needs to be converted into amino acids to create the muscle,” he said.

“If you imagine your body as a freeway system, these amino acids go straight onto the freeway. It’s the quickest way possible for your body to get these nutrients because nothing has to be digested.”

Berry then drinks a coffee with one to two tablespoons of MCT oil added in.

“MCT oil, or medium chain triglycerides, is a big deal for people that follow the ketogenic diet, that’s like the fountain of youth,” said Thomas, who added that you can find MCT oil in coconut oil, Ghee or Kerry Gold Grass Fed butter from Ireland.

Adding oil or butter to your coffee is known as “bulletproof coffee” and is quite controversial in the health industry – some people claim it speeds up fat-burning, whereas others argue it’s a ridiculous way to make your drink much more calorific.

Now Berry’s ready to exercise, and if she feels she needs it, she’ll take a pre-workout supplement.

source Shutterstock

Her boost of choice is called Can’t Beet This, which is made from beetroots and contains natural caffeine.

“That is what she will take before a tough workout or a long day because sometimes the coffee is just not enough,” said Thomas.

Workout done, it’s time for Berry to refuel with her first meal of the day, which is essentially brunch.

source Getty/4kodiak

She makes sure to get a nutrient-dense meal in to help her body recover from the workout. This is usually steak or chicken with lots of dark leafy greens like spinach or kale, or she might have two or three eggs.

Over the course of the day, Berry snacks on fruits and vegetables.

source Jack Taylor/Stringer/Getty Images

She’s partial to raw, organic veggies like celery and cucumber slices.

“She always has lots of cut up veggies around and it’s great because the kids like to snack on that too,” said Thomas.

“Another snack she has is organic fruit. She likes blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries, those are all good on the ketogenic plan.” Berry by name, berry by nature.

Unsurprisingly given the keto diet is all about eating high-fat, Berry loves an avocado.

source Shutterstock

In November 2018, Berry shared a recipe for avocado ice cream on Instagram, made from avocados, almond milk, heavy cream, sweetener, lemon or lime juice, mint extract, and salt.

Berry is also a fan of bone broth.

Berry drinks bone broth at all times of the day, sometimes in the morning, sometimes in the afternoon, sometimes before bed.

She usually makes her own from scratch, too.

“A lot of the times you can go to a butcher shop and they will literally give you free beef bones and buffalo bones and chicken bones, because they just don’t want them and they’ll give them to you for free and with that you can make a really nice bone broth,” Thomas added.

For dinner, Berry might have her chef, Cristina Shabatian, whip up a lamb stew.

source Getty/4kodiak

“She really likes lamb so she’ll often have a lamb chop or her chef will make her a really nice ketogenic stew, that will have a lot of cauliflower and broccoli and other vegetables that are filling and some sort of lean grass-fed protein in it,” said Thomas.

Or Berry might have a ketogenic chilli con carne, which is basically chilli but without the beans (beans contain carbohydrates as well as fibre and protein, but as a diabetic Berry has to watch her insulin levels).

Or she might have “zoodles” (zucchini noodles) with pesto and pine nuts.

source Getty/Bartosz Luczak

Berry regularly shares what her chef is cooking for her on Instagram, including a bowl of zoodles served with pesto, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes.