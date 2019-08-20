Cheez Balls are officially back and Planters is giving away shakers of Cheez Powder to celebrate

caption This time, Planters is bringing back its iconic Cheez Balls as a permanent addition. source Planters

On Tuesday, Planters announced that the formerly discontinued Cheez Balls are now a permanent addition to its product line-up.

To celebrate, the company is giving away 350 canisters of Cheez Powder to customers tweeting about the foods they want to pair this new topping with.

Cheez Balls were first discontinued in 2006 and were temporarily brought back in July 2018.

If you were one of the many fans who celebrated last year’s triumphant, albeit temporary, return of Planters Cheez Balls, you can rejoice once more.

On Tuesday, the brand announced that the beloved snacks, which were first discontinued in 2006, are now a permanent member of its product line-up.

Shoppers can now purchase the once-discontinued Cheez Balls online and from major retailers nationwide caption The snack typically comes in resealable canisters. source Planters

Now that it’s a permanent addition to the Kraft-Heinz line-up, Cheez Balls will be available indefinitely at most major retailers nationwide as well as on the Planters website. On the page, you can use the product finder to locate stores near you that are selling Cheez Balls.

The cheese-flavored snacks will once again come in 2.75-ounce resealable cans. Each container will retail for about $2.49.

To celebrate the product’s new status as a permanent addition, Planters is giving away 350 shakers of Cheez Powder

caption The Cheez Powder can be used on just about anything. source Courtesy of Planters

To celebrate the product’s new status as a permanent addition, Planters is giving away stand-alone shakers filled with the iconic orange Cheez Powder, which gives any cheez enthusiasts the chance to get creative with their snacking habits.

The brand is only giving away 350 of these Cheez-Dust canisters, which can be used on any food from pizza to ice cream.

Behold, the glory of CHEEZ POWDER! Now you can cover any food in delicious Cheez Balls flavor. To win a shaker, reply below with #CheezBallsContest and tell me what food you'd top with it. See rules: https://t.co/wHH4K7U8Sy pic.twitter.com/uLo7JbwTTH — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) August 20, 2019

To enter to win one, you can send a tweet about the food you’d like to dust with this bright cheesy powder, tagging @MrPeanut and using the hashtag #CheezBallContest.

Contestants have until September 1 to share up to 10 different entries, per the official rules. All winners will be notified around September 9 if they’ll be receiving a free can of Cheez Powder in the mail.

It’s been a bumpy road for Cheez-Ball fans after the iconic ’90s snack was discontinued back in 2006

In July 2018, after 12 years of fans petitioning for the snack to return, Planters finally announced that it was bringing back Cheez Balls, although only for a limited time. Unsurprisingly, the stock of Cheez Balls quickly sold out shortly after this announcement.