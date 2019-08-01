Here’s where all of your favorite characters end up on ‘Orange is the New Black’

caption Piper Chapman begins and ends the series as a free woman. source Netflix

The Netflix original “Orange Is the New Black” recently ended after seven seasons.

By the end of the series, Piper Chapman, Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes, and Blanca Flores have all been released from prison.

During season seven, Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett dies of a drug overdose.

Warning: More spoilers from “Orange Is the New Black” ahead.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

In July, Netflix began streaming the seventh and final season of its award-winning original series “Orange Is The New Black.”

This marks the end of an era for viewers, who first watched Piper Chapman struggle to adjust to being in prison back in 2013. Now, it’s time to say goodbye to Piper and the other inmates and workers at Litchfield Penitentiary.

Here’s where all of your favorite characters from “Orange Is the New Black” end up.

Piper Chapman ends the series as a free woman struggling to adjust to life outside of prison.

caption Piper ends the series in Ohio. source Netflix

During season seven, Piper Chapman is out of prison. She struggles with infidelity in her marriage with Alex Vause.

But eventually, she decides to put the past behind her by moving to Ohio to be closer to her wife, who is still at Litchfield. Piper also gets a job at Starbucks and begins studying civil procedure.

Alex Vause is still in Litchfield.

caption Alex Vause is married to Piper Chapman. source Netflix

During the series finale, we see Piper and Alex becoming close once more. Since she is still in Litchfield, Alex befriends some fellow inmates from past seasons who you may remember: Big Boo, Norma Romano, Anita DeMarco, and Gina Murphy.

Once the queen of Litchfield Prison, Galina “Red” Reznikov suffers from memory loss during season seven.

caption Red is still in prison by the end of the series. source Netflix

After spending an extended period in solitary, Red begins to lose parts of her memory. As her mental state deteriorates, she is moved to the B-block of Maximum Security, also known as “Florida,” which typically houses elderly inmates or individuals who need special protection or care, to spend the rest of her days.

Lorna Morello ends the series in “Florida” with Red.

caption Lorna Morello ends the series in prison. source Netflix

Lorna Morello was pregnant and married throughout season six. During that season, she gives birth to a baby boy, Sterling, but he later dies of pneumonia.

By season seven, she is in denial about her son’s death and the fact that her husband wants a divorce. Lorna, who begins losing her grip on reality, ends up at the B-block of “Florida” with Red.

Nicky Nichols ends the series as an important part of Litchfield.

caption Nicky Nichols ends up in the kitchen. source Netflix

During season seven, many viewers see Nicky Nichols lose many of the most important people in her life.

After being unable to cope with Red and Lorna’s deteriorating mental states, Nicky rises to the challenge and becomes the new caretaker of sorts by taking over Red’s kitchen duties and helping other inmates get through their detox experiences.

During season seven, Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett dies of a drug overdose.

caption Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett passes her GED exam. source Netflix

During the final season, Pennsatucky is seen studying to get her GED and she is also diagnosed with dyslexia, which grants her extra testing time.

After Officer Luschek reveals that he’d forgotten to put in a request for extra time during her test, Pennsatucky leaves the GED exam thinking she’s failed. In the penultimate episode of the show, she dies of a drug overdose.

Viewers later learn that Pennsatucky passed her test after all.

Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson goes through a lot during season seven but ends the series on a hopeful note.

caption Taystee sets up a special fund in honor of her friend, Poussey Washington. source Netflix

After being wrongfully accused of killing Piscatella, Taystee spends much of the final season contemplating suicide because her appeals keep getting denied. She later begins tutoring inmates, including Doggett, to help them pass their GED exams.

With the help of a now-released Judy King, she also sets up the Poussey Washington Fund to give inmates financial assistance after they are released. She also begins teaching financial literacy to her fellow inmates.

Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren ends the series helping Taystee to develop a financial-literacy program.

caption Suzanne ends the show helping others. source Netflix

During season seven, Suzanne oversees the prison’s new chicken program and plans a memorial service for Pennsatucky. At the end of “OITNB,” viewers see Suzanne helping Taystee to teach financial literacy to her fellow inmates.

After Cindy “Black Cindy” Hayes is freed early due to a plea deal, she struggles with family problems on the outside.

caption Cindy ends the show making amends with her family. source Netflix

As revenge for her betrayal, Taystee sends a letter to Cindy’s family letting Cindy’s daughter Monica know that, contrary to her knowledge, Cindy is her mother and not her sister.

Struggling with this conflict, Cindy leaves her biological family and is left homeless. But by the end of the finale, Cindy seems to have hope as viewers see her speaking to her mother and daughter at a fast-food restaurant.

By the end of the series, Dayanara Diaz is involved in the prison’s drug trade and it’s unclear if she’s still alive.

caption It’s unclear if Daya was killed by her mother. source Netflix

During the final season of the show, Daya enlists the help of her 13-year-old sister, Eva, to traffic drugs into the prison.

On the series finale, Daya gets into a violent confrontation with her mom, Aleida, who is angry that Daya is getting Eva involved with drugs. The pair is last seen getting into a physical fight. It’s unknown whether or not Aleida ends up killing Daya.

During the series finale, Aleida Diaz is back in prison.

caption Aleida Diaz ends the series fighting with her daughter, Daya. source Netflix

During an earlier season, Aleida was freed from Litchfield and was trying to get herself adjusted to the outside world.

But by the end of season seven, she is sent back to prison seven after attacking her young daughter’s drug-dealing boyfriend. Aleida ends the series furious at Daya and is last seen attacking her.

Gloria Mendoza ends the series as a free woman who is finally able to meet her grandchild.

caption Gloria ends the series as a free woman. source Netflix

During season seven, Gloria’s release date is in jeopardy after she is caught allowing a soon-to-be deported woman to call her children with a contraband phone.

However, Officer Luschek – who is struggling with guilt over Pennsatucky’s death – unexpectedly confesses to forcing the women to smuggle the phones and Gloria is able to avoid an extended sentence and go home to her loved ones.

During season seven, Blanca Flores loses her green card, gets it back, and leaves the US voluntarily.

caption Blanca ends the series free from prison. source Netflix

During season seven, Flores is detained by ICE and she battles with the possibility of being deported. She fights to get her green card back and is successful, but she then decides to leave the United States by choice to be with her partner Diablo, who has been deported to Honduras.

Maritza Ramos is freed from prison but is later detained by ICE and deported to Colombia.

caption Maritza Ramos is deported during season seven. source Netflix

Maritza is released from prison but shortly after she is detained by ICE after she is found at a club without her ID. She later learns that she was actually born in Colombia, not the United States. Maritza is last seen being deported and getting on a plane bound for Colombia.

Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales ends the season helping women who have been detained by ICE get in contact with their families.

caption Marisol “Flaca” Gonzales is determined to help others. source Netflix

After being unable to prevent Maritza’s deportation, Flaca resolves to help women who are in a similar predicament as her close friend.

Flaca steps into Gloria’s role and she is seen on the series finale taking information from detained inmates in the lunch line, promising to try to contact their families and lawyers.

Frieda Berlin ends the series housed with Red in “Florida.”

caption Frieda is still in prison by the end of the series. source Netflix

Frieda was Red’s best friend until she betrayed her during season six by telling authorities about Red’s involvement in the prison riots. At the end of season seven, Red – who is having trouble with her memory – doesn’t initially recognize Frieda when she sees her at “Florida.”

Although Red does attempt to attack her when she eventually remembers their issues, Frieda simply says that she plans to seek refuge in her cell until Red forgets her identity again.

Sophia Burset, who was released from Litchfield at the end of season six, returns on the series finale to give Piper some advice about life in the outside world.

caption Sophia ends the series with a hair salon. source Netflix

After leaving Litchfield, Sophia opens up her own hair salon called Vanity Hair by Sophia. After running into Piper at a parole appointment, Sophia insists on styling her hair for a special event.

During the hair appointment, Sophia advises Piper to let go of her time at Litchfield and start focusing on making a life for herself now that she has been released.

Maria Ruiz ends the series in prison, but she is now able to see her daughter.

caption Maria had a baby early on in the series. source Netflix

Maria Ruiz ends the series in prison, but her boyfriend finally agrees to bring the pair’s daughter, Pepa, for regular visits. Maria also allows her boyfriend to move on and be with someone else.

By the finale, Maria and Gloria also seem to have ended their feud. Gloria seemingly extends an olive branch to her old enemy when she gives Maria a picture book to read to Pepa.

Joel Luschek ends the series finale by making some confessions.

caption He is fired from his job. source Netflix

After Gloria gets caught with a smuggled phone, Luschek admits he was the one smuggling the devices into Litchfield. He gets fired but protects Gloria with part of his confession, allowing her to avoid an extended sentence.