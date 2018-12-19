9 things that could happen if you’re not getting enough vitamin D

caption The best way to get vitamin D is from the sun. source Pixabay

Vitamin D is essential in supporting healthy bones, immune function, and may even be connected to depression and fatigue.

Not getting enough vitamin D can lead to bone pain and frequent sicknesses.

There is also a potential link between a lack of vitamin D and infertility and cardiovascular diseases, though more research is needed.

Vitamin D is essential in supporting healthy bones, immune function, and preventing some diseases, making it important to make sure you have enough of this nutrient in your diet.

Not consuming enough vitamin D can lead to some serious consequences, as experts suggest that bone loss, poor immunity, and depressed mood can occur if you do not consume your regular daily amount.

To make sure you keep abreast of all the warning signs associated with poor vitamin D levels, we spoke to some dietitians and physicians about some red flags to keep in mind just in case you are concerned you aren’t obtaining enough of this necessary nutrient.

Below are nine things that could happen if you aren’t getting enough vitamin D.

You can experience bone pain.

caption Vitamin D is crucial for bone health. source Shutterstock

“Bone pain and lower back pain may be signs of inadequate vitamin D levels in the blood,” registered dietitian and nutritionist Rachel Fine, MS, CSSD, CDN told INSIDER.

Sufferers may even experience chronic aches, she added, which can be due to underlying inflammation – a condition that’s also known as osteomalacia.

You get sick more often.

caption Low vitamin D levels are linked to frequent colds. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

“Vitamin D plays an important role in our immune system that helps fight off sickness,” said registered dietitian Chelsea Gold, MS.

If your immune system isn’t functioning properly, you might catch whatever is going around, she suggested.

You’re tired all the time.

caption If you’re tired all the time, consider asking your doctor about your vitamin D levels. source Photographee.eu/Shutterstock

“There is evidence that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with fatigue and sleep disorders,” Gold told INSIDER.

You can experience bone loss.

caption For healthy bones, make sure you’re getting enough vitamin D. source connel/Shutterstock

“Vitamin D plays a crucial part in calcium absorption and bone metabolism,” said Gold.

Getting enough vitamin D is very important in preserving your bone mass as you get older, she added.

You can experience depression.

caption More research is needed to ensure there is a connection between depression and low vitamin D levels. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“According to the Vitamin D Council, vitamin D receptors have been found in many parts of the brain, including in areas linked to depression,” Gold explained.

Although more concrete research needs to be done, she suggested that there may be a link between low vitamin D levels and depression.

You may be at risk for chronic infections.

caption A lack of vitamin D might be to blame for your runny nose. source Sarah Schmalbruch/INSIDER

“Vitamin D impacts the T-lymphocytes of the immune system,” said board certified physician Monisha Bhanote, FASCP, FCAP.

Individuals may be more prone to getting recurrent respiratory tract infections and may get sick more often as decreased vitamin D levels can not fight pathogens like bacteria and viruses, she suggested.

You may be at risk for cardiovascular disease.

caption Vitamin D has received widespread attention for its potential role in preventing cardiovascular disease. source Getty Images

“Increased levels of vitamin D are associated with decreased risk of hypertension,” Bhanote said.

More research, however, is needed on the topic.

You may be at risk for diabetes.

caption A person receives a test for diabetes. source Thomson Reuters

“Studies have show that vitamin D can improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin, thereby lowering the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, regardless of their weight,” Bhanote told INSIDER.

You may become less fertile.

“If you’re planning on starting a family, you should be aware that not getting enough vitamin D may make you less fertile,” suggested registered dietitian Melissa Groves, LD. Vitamin D is essential for both male and female fertility, she said.

You will want to be careful how you supplement vitamin D into your life.

caption Some vitamin D pills have been proven to be useless. source Pexels

“The best way to get the nutrients you need is via a personalized multivitamin,” said Arielle Levitan, MD.

Taking too much vitamin D can also be harmful, causing kidney stones, gastrointestinal symptoms, changes in cognition, and more, she added.

