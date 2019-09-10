Here’s what happens when you block a phone number on your Samsung Galaxy S10

caption You may want to block a phone number on your Samsung Galaxy S10 if you’re receiving annoying calls or texts. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

When you block a phone number on a Samsung Galaxy S10, calls and text messages from that number will no longer arrive on your phone.

You can still place calls and texts to the blocked number, and the recipient will be able to answer your call, but not your texts.

You can unblock phone numbers any time by removing them from the Block numbers page of the Phone app.

Thanks to modern phenomenon like telemarketers and robocalling, we now live in a world where the ability to block phone numbers is virtually a necessity.

If you find the need to block a number on your Samsung Galaxy, you can do that by following the instructions in the article, “How to block specific phone numbers or all unknown callers on your Samsung Galaxy phone.”

caption You can add phone numbers to the Block numbers page or just tap “Block” at the bottom of the contacts page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

If you’re thinking about blocking a number on your Samsung Galaxy S10, here’s what will happen if you do so.

What happens when you block a number on a Samsung Galaxy S10

Simply put, after you block a number, that caller can no longer reach you. Phone calls do not ring through to your phone, and text messages are not received or stored.

This is an important point because if you change your mind and want to unblock the caller, you can, but any calls or texts which happened while the number was blocked will not be recovered. All new calls and texts, however, will now arrive on your phone normally.

Even if you have blocked a phone number, you can make calls and text that number normally – the block only goes in one direction. The recipient will receive calls and can answer and communicate with you.

The recipient will also receive your text messages, but will not be able to effectively respond, since you won’t receive incoming texts from the number you’ve blocked. If you do want to communicate with this person, you may want to unblock the phone number.

caption If you want to unblock a phone number, remove it from the bottom of the Block numbers page. source Dave Johnson/Business Insider

