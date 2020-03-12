Here’s what happens when you mute someone on Twitter, and how to do it

caption You can mute someone on Twitter if you no longer want to see their tweets. source Reuters

When you mute someone on Twitter, their tweets will stop showing up on your feed, but they won’t be notified that you’ve muted them.

You can mute someone when you want to minimize your exposure to a certain person’s tweets but still keep a friendly relationship with the person.

Do you have that one annoying person you follow whose tweets just plug up your timeline? Maybe they just tweet and retweet far too much, or maybe all their tweets are about a subject you can’t stand. There are times when you want to unfollow someone on Twitter but don’t want to outwardly offend the person.

Maybe the person is a close friend or family member – you want to stay connected with them and see what they have to say, but not all the time. A block probably seems too severe. Plus, if you block someone, you won’t be able to interact with them on Twitter at all.

If you can’t unfollow or block this person, you can mute the person on Twitter so you won’t have to endure the person’s daily tweetstorms.

Here’s what happens when you mute someone on Twitter.

What happens when you mute someone on Twitter

When you mute someone on Twitter, their tweets no longer show up on your Twitter feed, and you won’t receive notifications on your tweets from the user’s interaction.

You still show up among their followers, and they can still communicate with you on the site in other ways, such as direct messaging, but you won’t be viewing their Tweets on your feed anymore.

Another bonus to the mute feature is that the person you’ve muted will never know you did it, so you won’t have to face the awkward why-did-you-mute-me conversations.

It’s the perfect solution if you want to stop seeing someone’s tweets without burning the bridge with the person.

How to mute someone on Twitter

1. Go to the Twitter account page of the person you want to mute.

2. Click or tap the three dots button.

On mobile, it’s in the top right corner of the screen. On desktop, it’s two buttons to the left of the follow button.



3. Select “Mute” from the bottom of the list.

