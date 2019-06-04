18 celebrities reveal the ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts house they were sorted into

You’re not the only one who has taken the Pottermore quiz to find out your Hogwarts’ house.

INSIDER rounded up 18 celebrities who have talked about what houses they’ve been sorted into.

The Rock is a proud Hufflepuff. Though “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton is a Slytherin on screen, he’s a Gryffindor in real life.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re a Harry Potter fan, then you have probably taken the official Pottermore quiz to find out what Hogwarts house you would be sorted into: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, or Ravenclaw. Otherwise, how would we know what gear to get while visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter?

You’re not the only one who has wondered what house you’re in. Plenty of celebrities have taken the quiz as well.

As a refresher, Gryffindors are brave and courageous, while those in Slytherin are often marked by their ambitious and cunning spirit. A Ravenclaw values intelligence and creativity. Hufflepuffs are known for their patience, hard work, and loyalty.

INSIDER rounded up celebrities and a few “Harry Potter” actors who have spoken about taking the Pottermore quiz. And surprise! Not every “Harry Potter” actor is in the same Hogwarts house as their movie characters.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a proud Hufflepuff.

caption Johnson let the fandom know he’s a Hufflepuff. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

During the 2016 MTV Movie Awards, Johnson told the crowd he’s a Hufflepuff. He even has a nickname for them.

“Huffpuffs in the house!” Johnson tweeted.

Margot Robbie says she rigged her answers to be a Gryffindor.

caption Robbie says she’s confident she’d land in Gryffindor either way. source Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chane

“I’m in Gryffindor, obviously… but I totally rigged my answers [on the Pottermore quiz],” the “Suicide Squad” actress told Elle in 2016. “I could totally tell which answers were going to get me into Gryffindor, and so those were my answers. I do think I’d be in Gryffindor anyway, but I definitely manipulated the quiz in my favor. I wouldn’t have been bummed with Ravenclaw, though.”

Ariana Grande revealed she’s a Slytherin.

caption OK, but what house is fiancé Pete Davidson in? source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Actor Tom Felton told Huffpost he thought Grande would be a Gryffindor. She revealed on Twitter the quiz told her she’s a Slytherin, but she’s down to change that up.

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington says it shouldn’t be a surprise he’s a Gryffindor.

caption The Rock probably wouldn’t agree with Harington. source Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

“Gryffindor, obviously,” Harington told The Cut, while making some major assertions. “No one wants to be Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw is boring, Slytherin is full of psychos, as people know.”

Eddie Redmayne filmed a video defending his Hufflepuff house.

caption Redmayne says he’s a proud Hufflepuff. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Eddie Redmayne is a Hufflepuff just like his “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” character Newt Scamander. And he wants people to know it’s OK to be a Hufflepuff.

“For far too long now, Hufflepuffs have been victimized,” Redmayne said in a PSA on MTV. “They call us boring. They call us beige. They say we’re the nice guys. But you know what? You know what I see in Hufflepuffs? I see loyalty. I see fierce friendship. We are hardworking, we are compassionate, and at the end of the day, we’re going to do the right thing, and not because of the glory. Not because of the glory, but for the greater good.”

Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch has been placed into Gryffindor both times she took the quiz.

caption In the books, Luna is a Ravenclaw. source Pottermore

Lynch took the original sorting quiz when Pottermore first launched in 2011 and got Gryffindor. She was hesitant to take the quiz a second time when Pottermore relaunched in 2016.

“I almost didn’t do it because I was like, ‘I don’t want my Gryffindorness taken away.’ Then I thought, a Gryffindor wouldn’t be afraid of that,” Lynch explained during a Q&A at Universal Studios Resorts’ 2016 Harry Potter celebration.

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint was a bit surprised to learn he’s a Hufflepuff.

caption Rupert Grint is not a Gryffindor in real life. source Pottermore

In the “Harry Potter” series, Ron is a Gryffindor, like the rest of his family.

“I feel pretty good,” he said after taking the Pottermore quiz. “[It] wasn’t what I was expecting.”

Neville actor Matthew Lewis is also a Hufflepuff.

caption Lewis looked a bit bummed at the news, but said he was happy about it. source Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images Entertainment

“I’m a Hufflepuff, and I’m thrilled,” said Lewis unconvincingly after he took the Pottermore quiz. “No, I am. I’m really happy with Hufflepuff.”

After he learned The Rock is a fellow Hufflepuff, he changed his tune.

“If this is legit, I take back everything I ever said about being a Hufflepuff,” Lewis wrote on Twitter. “I was obviously born to be in that house.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln is a Gryffindor.

caption Lincoln revealed his Hogwarts house in June. source Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lincoln narrates the “Quidditch Through the Ages” book, so it was only appropriate for him to take the quiz on Pottermore.

“I have some very exciting news. I’m a Gryffindor,” Lincoln said on Pottermore. “Open the door, get on the floor, everybody do the Gryffindor.”

We can’t say we’re surprised. Lincoln’s been braving the dead in the apocalypse for eight seasons on the AMC series. You can watch Lincoln get sorted here.

“Game of Thrones” actress Natalie Dormer is a Hufflepuff.

caption Dormer played Margaery Tyrell on the HBO series. source Courtesy Pottermore

Dormer narrates the audiobook “Harry Potter: A History of Magic,” which you can find here. Dormer took the Pottermore quiz to celebrate and wound up with Hufflepuff.

“That is not what I was expecting,” said Dormer.

Draco Malfoy’s Tom Felton isn’t in Slytherin. He’s a Gryffindor!

caption Our minds are blown. source Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment

Felton was a bit upset when he shared the news to his Twitter followers.

“Today was the day. I finally did it. I joined Pottermore and was sorted into……..Gryffindor,” wrote Felton. “Heart broken x #slytherinforlife“

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling offered some words of solace.

“I could have told you that years ago,” Rowling said in response. “I just didn’t want to spoil your motivation ;)”

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley, is a Gryffindor on and off screen.

caption Wright was very excited she’s in the same house as her movie character. source Pottermore

Wright proudly showed off the fact that she is a Gryffindor.

Daniel Radcliffe likes to believe he’s a Gryffindor.

caption The Harry Potter actor said he can’t see himself in other colors. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Radcliffe has never said he’s taken the quiz, but he told fans that as far as he’s concerned, he’s a Gryffindor just like Harry Potter.

“To me I absolutely think I would be in Gryffindor!” Radcliffe wrote in a Reddit AMA. “But there’s never any doubt of that for me. Yeah. I like, maybe I’m just biased because I played one for so long, but I could never picture myself in any other colours.”

“Hamilton’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda is a gleeful Slytherin.

caption Lin-Manuel Miranda will star in a sequel to “Mary Poppins” in December. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Miranda tried telling everyone in 2015 he was a serpent, but then confirmed he was sorted into Slytherin in 2016 after the updated version of the quiz rolled out.

“Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran is technically a Ravenclaw, but she thinks of herself as a Gryffindor.

caption Kelly Marie Tran will reprise her role as Rose in “Star Wars: Episode IX.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tran told Buzzfeed News the quiz sorted her into Ravenclaw, but she’s not married to that decision.

“I feel like the Sorting Hat would have been like, ‘You should pick.’ And I would have picked Gryffindor,” said Tran.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert was told by Rowling herself he’s a Ravenclaw.

caption Colbert only had to DM Rowling to find out. source CBS

Colbert was inspired to direct message Rowling on Twitter after hearing Jessica Williams successfully DM’d the author and was told she’s a Gryffindor.

The late-night host got a response from Rowling and placed him in Ravenclaw.

“She wrote, ‘Dear Stevie, Definitely Ravenclaw, but with Gryffindor undertones,'” Colbert said on air. “Boom, there it is.”

Pottermore told INSIDER it’s official.

And, naturally, J.K. Rowling herself is a Gryffindor.

caption Rowling has said she loves Hufflepuffs, so we wouldn’t have been surprised if she landed in that house. source John Phillips/Getty Images

Rowling revealed her house during a livestream in 2012.

“I’m now on Pottermore as a regular user. That’s how I check what’s going on – even though I’m not going to give my username,” said Rowling. “I went through the sorting. I had a moment… I thought, ‘Hey, I’m not sure if I answered the questions, I answered honestly, to get me into Gryffindor.’ But yes, I am in Gryffindor.”

Ed Sheeran didn’t take the Hogwarts quiz, but he identifies as a Hufflepuff.

caption Ed Sheeran gave elaborate reasons for why he wouldn’t be in the other houses. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Billboard

“I always thought I’d probably be Hufflepuff,” Sheeran told Buzzfeed as he weighed the pros and cons of each Hogwarts’ house. “Slytherin’s pure, pure-blood and I’m kind of mixed between Irish and English. Ravenclaw’s very smart. Gryffindor’s really brave and [growl]. And Hufflepuff’s, kind of, just the one that…isn’t. So, I guess I’d be Hufflepuff!

Bonus: Deadpool is a Hufflepuff.

caption Note: This is not Deadpool screaming “No!” at the idea of being a Hufflepuff. source Marvel

We’re not talking about Ryan Reynolds. The comic-book character himself is a Hufflepuff.

An older Deadpool comic shows the Merc with a Mouth waiting for the release of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” dressed in a Hufflepuff yellow and black gown.

The colorist on the issue, Nick Filardi, confirmed the editors insisted he be dressed in Hufflepuff colors.

“I’m the colorist for that story and originally made him a gryffindor,” wrote Filardi on Reddit in 2016. “We went back and forth on a couple rounds of corrections and the editors insisted Hufflepuff. That isn’t a casual joke. That’s deliberate deadpool cannon.”

Now, we’re wondering what house Reynolds is in.