13 things the Insider Picks team bought on Black Friday and Cyber Monday — after sorting through and writing about thousands of deals

Over the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Insider Picks team spends countless hours combing through hundreds of thousands of deals to bring you the very best of the bunch.

So far, we’ve written about everything from the best deals you can find on Amazon to the best tech deals on the internet – we’ve even covered men’s and women’s fashion sales, and what to buy from Wayfair if you need some new furniture.

But we thought it might be fun for you to see what we, the human beings behind all these articles, are buying for ourselves – especially after spending so much time getting to know what has felt like every deal on the internet.

If you’re interested in knowing how we’re spending our money right now, look no further – here’s what we’ve bought so far.

A year-long subscription to Hulu

I’ve been using a friend’s Hulu account for about a year. Especially in the last few months since I got rid of cable, I’ve noticed myself using Hulu more and more in conjunction with my Netflix subscription. I finally decided to get my own Hulu account because $1 a month for a year is an amazing deal. –Breton Fischetti, Director of Commerce Insider Picks

This deal was simply too good to pass up. Altogether, it’ll save me $60+ over the course of the year. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Hotels for a vacation to Italy

My partner and I booked a week’s worth of hotels on Hotels.com, which is currently offering 11% off anything you book with the code BIGDEAL11.

This hotel in Florence is the one we’re most excited about. It has a beautiful pool, and it’s right on the river. We’ll have to pay for cabs to get around since it’s a bit further out from the center of town, but the fact that we saved a bit while booking evens things out. I mean, look at that view! -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

A set of illustrated Harry Potter novels

As odd as it sounds, I actually don’t ever shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday – I’m more of a Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday kind of person. I didn’t buy anything this year, either, though I did find something I wanted for Christmas and asked my mom to get it for me: the 3-book boxed set of Harry Potter illustrated novels.

I’m a huge HP fan, and I’ve wanted the illustrated versions ever since they came out. At more than half off, they’re a crazy good deal, so I couldn’t resist asking for them. I’m pretty sure these books will be under my Christmas tree this year in a lovely package from mom to me. -Malarie Gokey, Insider Picks guides editor

A pair of limited-edition Allbirds

I bring my Allbirds with me whenever I travel, since they’re a perfect shoe to wear on the plane or for walking around a new city. They’re also a go-to at home. Even though the company didn’t offer any discounts for Cyber Monday, it announced one of its famous limited-edition color drops. I was a big fan of the “Haight Haze” version, so even though my current pair is still going strong, I decided to splurge. Plus, with a few big trips coming up, it’ll be good to have a backup pair. -David Slotnick, Insider Picks senior travel and personal finance reporter

A jumpsuit that couldn’t be justified if not for a major discount

This jumpsuit is on sale for $131.99, which is more than I’d usually spend on a risky style. But it was 60% off (and still is with code CYBER) so I figured I’d give it a shot for $50. At least I can return it if it doesn’t work out! -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

An expensive Polo turtleneck sweater

Ralph Lauren originally released this wool turtleneck in the late ’80s and it has become a real collector’s item. Since its return earlier this year, I’ve been eyeing it, but at $368, it was way out of my price range. With 40% off at Ralph Lauren, plus an extra 10% on sweaters and sweatshirts, it was suddenly a lot more appealing. -Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Comfortable, designer leather boots that were 60% off

I’ve been looking for black leather over-the-knee boots that were under $300 but didn’t look like it for a long time now, and these were a no-brainer. They were 50% thanks to the Cyber Week sale, plus another 10% off with the code “CYBER” at checkout. All in all, I paid less than half what they traditionally retail for. They also meet most of my picky requirements: a leather upper and stretch back for a silhouette that’s fitted but doesn’t make sitting impossible, and a low and comfortable heel that can take city-living. The Grand.ØS technology (which is what makes their dress shoes so comfortable) is another big perk. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

Some unbelievably warm bison wool socks

Having been away from colder climes for the better part of a decade, my sock collection was looking a little worse for wear when I got back to New York last winter. I made a mental note to keep an eye out for a pair of socks that would serve me through all my wintry endeavors.

This past spring, United By Blue sent over a pair of their Bison Wool socks, and that was that. Their usual price is a little out of my budget, but a Cyber Monday sale brought them down to a somewhat more reasonable $32.30, which, along with free shipping, provoked me to jump and buy enough for the week. I’ve got a long walk to work, and long days on the water or the mountain on the weekends, and they’re worth it. I’m sick of having cold toes, and I’m sure my older self will appreciate this purchase for years to come. You and yours probably would too. -Owen Burke, Insider Picks reporter

A boutique fitness subscription I’ve been meaning to try for forever

ClassPass is something that my friends rave about, but I’ve never been able to justify the expense upfront to know if it’s really worth the hype. However, this deal is the no-commitment push I needed to give it a try, especially before the New Year’s gym membership deals come rolling around the corner – now is the time to explore the fitness studios in your area and see what you love enough to keep showing up for, then nab the big discounts that accompany New Years. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

A pack of batteries

-Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A pack of underwear for my brother as a gift because I’m a very good sister

-Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor

A new Xbox controller

-Ellen Hoffman, Insider Picks senior editor