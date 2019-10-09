caption Dollar Tree sells a range of stylish decorations and accents. source Dollar Tree

Budget retailer Dollar Tree has a variety of affordable home-decor pieces.

Insider spoke to an Ohio-based interior designer to find out which decorative items she would buy from Dollar Tree right now.

The designer chose a range of $1 items, from small woven rugs to whimsical wall decals.

Although Dollar Tree is known for stocking affordable essentials, the budget retailer also has a variety of stylish decorative items that cost just $1.

To help you narrow down the chain’s wide selection, Insider spoke to interior designer Christine Haught, owner of Christine Haught, Ltd. Interior Design in Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Here are 14 things an interior designer would buy at Dollar Tree right now

Keep in mind that these items cost $1 in store but are only sold in bulk online.

Place river rocks at the bottom of a flower vase or scatter them on your dining table.

caption The rocks can be placed in vases. source Dollar Tree

For $1, you can buy a 32-ounce bag of decorative rocks to place in floral arrangements or with candles.

“These rocks are great for decorating tabletops with,” Haught told Insider.

They come in various neutral shades, like brown, black, and beige.

32-Ounce Bag of Multi-Toned River Rocks, $1

Put your tea lights in a colorful candle holder with a geometric design.

caption The holders come in four iridescent shades. source Dollar Tree

Haught told Insider that tea lights are a great addition to any space, so she loves these mini geometric candle holders from Dollar Tree.

“Pair these candle holders with real or artificial candles to create a cozy vibe at home,” Haught said.

The candle holders are 4.5 inches wide by 3.5 inches tall and come in gray, mint green, peach, and white.

Iridescent Geometric Ceramic Candleholders, $1

These wall hooks are a stylish way to hold your towels.

caption These hooks come in four shades. source Dollar Tree

Haught also loves these “fun” lacquered agate wall hooks that retail for $1 each. One hook holds up to 12 pounds.

Perfect for holding towels, belts, or other lightweight items, these stylish rocks come in colors like blue, light blue, pink, and red.

Agate Lacquered Wall Hooks, $1

Display all of your favorite pictures with this twine photo hanger.

caption These can be used as permanent or temporary decor. source Dollar Tree

“This is a great way to organize and display images for a party, or perhaps for your vision board, clothesline style,” Haught told Insider.

The hanger spans 8.5-feet long and comes with eight colored clothespins, so you can display your favorite photos or artwork for just $1 instead of picking up traditional frames.

Special Moments Rustic Twine and Clothes Pin Photo Hanger Line, $1

These magnetic notepads are great for hanging on the refrigerator.

caption Some themes include lemons or chickens. source Dollar Tree

Haught also loves these magnetic notepads, which are perfect for hanging on the refrigerator, especially if you want to make a grocery list or leave notes for your roommates.

The 60-sheet notepads come in a variety of designs and themes like lemons, doughnuts, and cherry pie.

Jot Magnetic List Notepads, $1

These inspirational rocks are all about positivity.

caption The river stones come in a variety of neutral shades. source Dollar Tree

For some positive decor, Haught recommends Dollar Tree’s Inspirational Printed River Stones.

Each stone features a word of encouragement like courage, believe, and love.

She told Insider that she recommends buying multiple rocks to keep in a large vase so you can pick one up when you need an “inspirational boost.”

Inspirational Printed River Stones, $1

These whimsical ring trays will stylishly hold your small jewels.

caption You can keep one in your bedroom and one in your kitchen. source Dollar Tree

These ceramic ring trays are ideal for holding earrings, rings, and other small trinkets.

“I love the whimsy of these ring trays,” Haught said. “These will make you smile when you take your jewelry off or go to put it back on.”

There are a total of six designs to choose from including a pineapple, cactus, mermaid tail, llama, unicorn, and flamingo.

Haught said she also suggests keeping a second ring dish in your kitchen “so you may easily cook or bake without getting your rings dirty.”

Decorative Ceramic Ring Tray, $1

This chic black mirror won’t break the bank.

caption You can also paint the frame for a fresh look. source Dollar Tree

Made of glass and plastic, Dollar Tree’s 7.5-inch round black mirror is the perfect addition to any room in your home, Haught told Insider.

“These mirrors are great for your entryway, [especially when] paired with some fun wallpaper, or paint,” Haught said. “The simplicity of this mirror allows for creativity to abound in the surrounding space.”

Special Moments Round Black Wall Frame with Mirror, $1

An adorable macaron-shaped box will help you store trinkets in style.

caption You don’t have to travel to a bakery to bring the meringue-based treats into your home. source Dollar Tree

Haught said she adores these macaron-shaped trinket boxes from Dollar Tree.

“Who does not adore a macaron?” Haught said. “These are reminiscent of much pricier boxes from France.”

Featuring gold-colored hinges, the boxes come in blue, mint green, purple, and pink and are ideal for housing small jewelry and other items.

Colorful Macaron-Shaped Hinged Trinket Box, $1

This mini Eiffel Tower would look great on a bookshelf.

caption The towers can help add some flair to your bookshelf. source Dollar Tree

You can keep your own miniature version of the famous Paris landmark on your nightstand or bookshelf, Haught told Insider.

The simple Eiffel Tower trinket comes in gold, light pink, silver, and white. It stands 6-inches tall and measures 2.75-inches wide.

Ceramic Eiffel Tower, $1

These unicorn decals stick to a variety of surfaces.

caption These are especially perfect for a child’s room. source Dollar Tree

Unicorns aren’t just for pool floats – Haught said she suggests using with these Dollar Decorator Unicorn Wall Stickers to make your rooms more cheerful.

These decals adhere to all sorts of surfaces including walls, doors, and windows.

Dollar Decorator Unicorn Wall Stickers, $1

This candle will fill your house with delicious cinnamon-bun smells.

caption The lid features a tasty-looking cinnamon bun. source Dollar Tree

If you’re searching for the perfect fall candle, Haught recommends this cinnamon-bun scented one, which comes in a 3-ounce glass jar.

“These candles remind me of all things homey and fall,” Haught told Insider. “I need to buy 10 of these – or more.”

Cinnamon Bun Scented Candle, $1

You can use up your favorite scented oils with this ceramic oil warmer.

caption These come in four colors. source Dollar Tree

Haught said she thinks these ceramic oil warmers from Dollar Tree are a great buy for anyone who enjoys scented oils and tea-light candles.

The oil warmers come in green, light blue, turquoise, and white.

Ceramic Oil Warmer, $1

Haught said she especially likes these 16-inch by 24-inch rugs for small spaces.

caption These come in four colors. source Dollar Tree

The woven rugs are made from cotton and polyester and feature decorative tassels.

“I love these rugs for bathrooms, kitchens, and entryways,” Haught said. “The casual flair is a great vibe, but be sure to add a rug pad for traction.”

You can choose from four colors and patterns, including a triangle design and chevron design.

Home Collection Woven Rug, $1

