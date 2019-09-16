9 things an interior designer would buy from Walmart right now

caption Walmart sells a variety of home-decor items, including rugs. source Walmart

Insider spoke to an Atlanta-based interior designer to find out what she’d buy from Walmart right now.

Some of her picks include cozy blankets, framed art prints, and matte-finished utensils.

The designer also picked out stylish light fixtures and pet beds from Walmart.

With the start of a new season comes the opportunity to refresh your home’s decor by updating your space with a few new pieces.

And although Walmart might not seem like the most obvious place to shop for home decor, the chain retailer offers so much to choose from if you’re looking to redecorate your space.

To help you narrow down your home-decor options, Insider spoke to expert Jaye Nibbs, owner of Inner Beauty Designs in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what an interior designer would buy at Walmart right now.

Disclaimer: Prices and availability are subject to change.

She said she loves this modern brass mirror that’s right on-trend.

caption You can put this in a bathroom or entryway. source Walmart

If you’re on board with the circular mirror fad that’s been all over the entryways and living rooms of Instagram bloggers, then you might love this brass-colored, oval-shaped metal wall mirror from Drew Barrymore’s Flower Home line at Walmart.

The mirror, which measures 21-inches wide and 31-inches high, is the perfect touch for fall.

“It’s the accent of the moment at a fraction of the cost,” said Nibbs. “This round mirror brings a minimalist approach to a well-designed space.”

Oval Metal Wall Mirror, $98

This dark-blue pet bed could be perfect for your four-legged friend.

caption It can hold dogs up to 75 pounds. source Walmart

This wood-frame pet bed is 30 inches wide and 15 inches high and can hold dogs up to 75 pounds.

“Pet furniture is usually ugly, but this pet bed is a rare exception,” explained Nibbs. “It’s stylish, chic, and well crafted for the design-oriented pet owner.”

The bed’s birch-veneer finish is made of eco-friendly wood and the cushion cover can be removed and cleaned as needed.

Vintage Sun Wood Frame Pet Bed, $104.30

This cozy blanket to snuggle under is less than $10.

caption It’s also a great gift idea. source Walmart

If you’re looking to stay warm as the seasons change, check out Walmart’s Velvet Plush Throws, which retail for around $9.

“These ultra-soft throw blankets are perfect for curling up on the couch,” said Nibbs. “And, at under $10 a blanket, they are a perfect gift option.”

Oversized Velvet Plush Throw Blanket, $8.80

Walmart also has a chic and affordable art print that looks like it belongs in a museum.

caption It comes already framed. source Walmart

For less than $60, you can upgrade your bare walls with this black-and-white framed art print that matches a variety of decor styles.

“I’m always looking for ways to switch up the watercolor abstract art that I’m typically drawn to,” Nibbs told Insider. ” This piece is an intriguing deviation that compliments many design styles.”

1948 Framed Art Print Wall Art By Henri Matisse, $59.99

These matte-finished 20-piece flatware sets will amp up your next dinner party.

caption The flatware comes in black, gold, and rose gold. source Walmart

If you love the look of high-end flatware but don’t want to fork over big bucks on utensils, you may want to try this set from Walmart.

“A classic silhouette with cleans lines works great for an everyday set of flatware, but a special set of striking rose gold or matte black will be the perfect sprinkle of surprise for dinner guests,” she told Insider.

The 20-piece set that Nibbs picked out is available in three finishes including black, gold, and rose gold.

20 Piece Flatware Set, $19.99

You can score a neutral-colored rug for your living room or bedroom.

caption It comes in a variety of sizes. source Walmart

Swapping out rugs for each season can get expensive, but you’ll definitely get your money’s worth out of this neutral-colored rug all year long.

“I love this robust triangle pattern because it adds a bold statement without appearing overbearing or busy,” Nibbs said.

The hand-tufted rug comes in three different sizes for a variety of spaces.

MoDRN Scandinavian Linear Triangles Area Rug, $70 – $210

This minimal dove-gray duvet cover has a 4.5-star rating.

caption It comes in a few different sizes for a variety of beds. source Walmart

Upgrading your bed before the cold weather arrives for good is never a bad idea. For this purpose, Nibbs selected this luxe duvet cover that can fit a twin, full/queen, or king mattress.

“Elegant piping detail marries a casual linen weave that gets better with time. This is a classic duvet that will never go out of style,” Nibbs told Insider.

Double Hemmed Linen Duvet Cover, $280 – $400

These industrial bookshelves can hold all of your favorite novels and trinkets.

caption They can work in about any room in your home. source Insider

If you’re in need of more storage to show off your favorite knick-knacks, books, photos, and other fun gizmos, Nibbs said she suggests using these multi-functional shelves from Walmart.

“This industrial bookshelf is great for adding extra storage in your home,” recommended Nibbs. “Buy two of them to flank a fireplace to create a strong anchor and to add balance to your space.”

Each piece has a total of five shelves for you to mix and match your most-prized possessions in a highly stylish fashion.

Multi-Function Shelves, $262.62

This trendy new light fixture will be a statement piece in your home.

caption It can add a funky look to your home. source Walmart

Swapping out your light fixture is a great way to make an old space feel new again.

To do this, Nibbs said she recommends this six-light chandelier from Walmart. The light features clear glass globe shades for a mid-century feel.

“This contemporary chandelier is sure to be a focal point mounted above a dining table,” Nibbs told Insider. “The light fixture pairs black and brass finishes to combines two vintage motifs in the freshest of ways.”

However, this fixture does not come with light bulbs, so make sure to add a pack to your cart.

Boudreaux 6-Light Chandelier, $352.88

