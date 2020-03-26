COVIDIOT: The latest slang people are using to describe spring breakers, toilet paper hoarders, and politicians during the coronavirus pandemic

caption Some people are calling those who ignore social distancing COVIDIOTs. source Victor Ruiz Garcia/Getty Images

What’s a COVIDIOT?

Urban Dictionary defines the latest coronavirus era slang term as “someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety” during the pandemic, as reported by Ben Cost for The New York Post.

Other Urban Dictionary entries categorize a COVIDIOT as someone “who stubbornly ignores ‘social distancing’ protocol, thus helping to further spread COVID-19” and someone “who hoards groceries, needlessly spreading COVID-19 fears, and depriving others of vital supplies.” Another definition describes it as someone who “likely hasn’t clue one about the actual disease.”

Twitter users around the world have been tweeting the hashtag #COVIDIOT.

Are people actually thick? Or just really fucking ignorant? #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/TwCv6iSZFP — Matt Robinson (@mattierobo) March 25, 2020

Some are pointing to spring breakers as an example. They’ve been crowding beaches everywhere from Florida to Texas, and have even been seeing partying it up on a booze cruise in The Bahamas.

everybody who still went on spring break after the WHO declared covid-19 a pandemic on March 11 is a Covidiot, no alignment chart needed https://t.co/SsXbZOwJNI — cassandra (@cassrgreene) March 22, 2020

Spring breaker Brady Sluder, who vacationed in Miami, went viral for his comments to Reuters. “If I get corona, I get corona,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to let it stop me from partying. You know, I’ve been waiting, we’ve been waiting, for Miami spring break for about two months we’ve had this trip planned. Two, three months, and we’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

He later apologized for the “insensitivity” of his comments in an Instagram post, saying “I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments.”

There’s also the outrage over an Instagram model who posted a video of herself on TikTok licking a toilet seat as part of a “coronavirus challenge.”

And people are dismayed at those hoarding necessities, such as toilet paper. Despite governments and and suppliers warning citizens not to do exactly that, people from Australia to America have been spotted panic buying.

Some have even used the term to express their disagreement with how world leaders and politicians like Boris Johnson and Sen. Rand Paul are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul says that because proper testing protocol wasn’t followed he had no personal responsibility. Whether he was tested or not once he knew he was exposed he should’ve been responsible enough to self quarantine. This is no excuse. FFS! He’s a senator! #COVIDIOT https://t.co/c7nUjwklJ2 — ❤️???????????????????????????????? (@mommamia1217) March 23, 2020

Imagine if media had made electorate aware of Boris Johnson’s track record of laziness and incompetence. We might not have ended up with a #COVIDIOT sending mixed messaging, issuing half-measures and who is an utter failure on detail. #INCOMPETENCEKILLS pic.twitter.com/8LiANuYLcc — Nicola James ????????#Richard4Deputy (@NAJ562) March 24, 2020

COVIDIOT is just the latest addition to the memes internet users are making about the coronavirus pandemic.