What is a low FODMAP diet and how it can help with gastrointestinal discomfort

caption This delicious egg, kale, bacon, and sweet potato salad counts as a low FODMAP meal. source ALLEKO/Getty Images

People with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders like irritable bowel syndrome often have trouble digesting certain kinds of carbohydrates, which causes a lot of uncomfortable symptoms like bloating, gas, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

So, in the early 2000s, researchers began looking for ways to describe these carbohydrates. Enter FODMAPs, short for fermentable, oligosaccharides, disaccharides, and monosaccharides, and polyols. FODMAPs refer to the carbohydrate compounds that can cause IBS-like symptoms and include sugars like fructose, lactose, and sugar alcohol sorbitol.

Not long after their discovery, researchers began conducting studies to see if a low FODMAP diet could make a difference for people who suffer from GI disorders. Read on to learn what they found.

The low FODMAP diet is an elimination diet

The low FODMAP diet is a type of elimination diet where people begin by eliminating foods containing high levels of FODMAPs – called high FODMAP foods – from their diet for four to six weeks, before introducing them back into their diet one at a time.

That way, they can identify which foods trigger their GI symptoms so that they can avoid those foods in the future. That is to say, the low FODMAP diet isn’t designed for everyone.

“A low FODMAP diet is really only something that needs to be tried if someone has gastrointestinal symptoms,” says Jesse Houghton, MD, senior medical director of gastroenterology at SOMC Gastroenterology Associates with Southern Ohio Medical Center. “Or if someone has IBS, celiac, food allergies. If a person is not experiencing any frequent bloating, flatulence, diarrhea or discomfort, a low FODMAP diet is not necessary.”

The low FODMAP diet is not sustainable

“This is a short-term elimination diet,” says Kim Pierce, a registered dietitian and founder of The Outdoors Dietitian, LLC. “This is not a sustainable long-term diet.”

Your body needs the fermentable carbs to feed the good bacteria in your microbiome, and eliminating all FODMAP-containing foods could starve those bacteria, explains Shawn Talbott, a nutrition and biochemistry expert.

“When those bacteria are at sub-optimal levels, we see increases in inflammation, stress, depression and other problems,” he says.

That’s why it’s important to slowly add high FODMAP foods back into your diet after you’ve determined they don’t trigger any GI symptoms.

If, however, you find that you need to eliminate the bulk of high FODMAP foods, you should consult a dietitian about any key nutrients you might be missing and how to balance your diet so you’re still getting enough nutrients.

Don’t try the low FODMAP diet alone

Don’t try the diet without checking in with your healthcare provider first.”The diet should be done under supervision of an MD or RD, and the time frame depends on the GI symptoms,” says Pierce.

Moreover, a 2017 study in the journal Gastroenterology & Hepatology also noted that a low-FODMAP diet can certainly help people with IBS manage their condition, but the diet has sometimes been “misinterpreted,” and it “should be applied in appropriate situations with proper education, preferably by a healthcare professional trained in its delivery.”

What foods to avoid and eat on a low FODMAP diet

When starting a low FODMAP diet, you have to start reading food labels really carefully. Depending on your body and your specific issues, you may be looking for ingredients like fructose, sorbitol, and lactose. Below are the main FODMAP carbs to avoid:

Fructose: Foods high in fructose include many processed foods that contain high-fructose corn syrup including sodas and candies. But you can also find relatively high amounts of fructose in certain fruits like apples, watermelon, dried fruits, and more.

Sorbitol: Sorbitol is often added to foods as a sugar substitute and will show up on nutrition labels as an E420 additive. Some foods that contain sorbitol include certain diet drinks, sugar-free chewing gums, and beers. It’s also found naturally in many fruits including pears, plums, cherries, apples, nectarines, apricots, and more.

Lactose: Lactose is a sugar that you can find in most dairy products including milk, cheese (though older, harder cheeses contain little lactose), yogurt, and ice cream. However, it can also turn up in unexpected places including bread, donuts, cookies, processed meats, salad dressings, and more. Check the nutrition label to be sure.

Mannitol: Mannitol occurs naturally in pumpkin, seaweed, celery and mushrooms. But many liquid medications like liquid gel capsules and cough medicines can also contain it.

Fructooligosaccharides: These starches turn up in asparagus, tomatoes, wheat, and onions, to name a few. They’re also added as a low-cal sweetener to certain cereal bars, candies, and yogurts.

Xylitol: Like mannitol and sorbitol, xylitol can show up in certain liquid medications and chewing gum. It also occurs naturally in strawberries, plums, raspberries, and cauliflower.

Galactooligosaccharides: Beans, lentils and other legumes can contain high levels of galactooligosaccharides.

Malitol: This reduced-calorie sweetener shows up in lots of “diet” foods and is often used as the sweetener in sugarless candy, chocolate, and baked goods.

With all of these restrictions, it’s hard to figure out what you should eat. Here’s what a day eating low FODMAP foods may look like, depending on your dietary restrictions:

Breakfast: One medium banana and some scrambled eggs. Pair it with an espresso or cup of green tea.

One medium banana and some scrambled eggs. Pair it with an espresso or cup of green tea. Snack: A glass of nut milk.

A glass of nut milk. Lunch: Kale and sweet potato salad with pecans. Dress it with a mix of olive oil, soy sauce, and vinegar.

Kale and sweet potato salad with pecans. Dress it with a mix of olive oil, soy sauce, and vinegar. Snack: Fruit-vegetable smoothies made from low FODMAP fruits and veggies.

Fruit-vegetable smoothies made from low FODMAP fruits and veggies. Dinner: One chicken breast with a side of rice and green beans.

For more examples of low and high FODMAP foods, check out this list from the University of Virginia Health System.

