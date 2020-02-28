What is a stent? When you need one and when you don’t

caption A stent is often life-saving during a heart attack because it props open a blocked artery and restores blood flow to the heart. source Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library/Getty Images

A stent is a tiny mesh tube that is inserted into an artery to prop it open and improve blood flow to the heart.

Stents can be life-saving during a heart attack, and this is a common treatment to restore blood flow when there’s a dangerous blockage.

While not always necessary, a stent may also be useful to relieve chest pain in those with blockages due to coronary artery disease.

A stent is a small mesh tube inserted into an artery that has been narrowed by plaque build-up. In the US, nearly two million stents are implanted every year, and they can be life-saving during a heart attack.

But they may not always be the best treatment method for coronary artery disease. Here’s what you need to know about stenting procedures and when a stent might be necessary for you.

A stent is life-saving during a heart attack

Stents are typically placed during an angioplasty procedure, in which the doctor uses a balloon catheter to open a clogged artery, says Richard Wright, MD, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center. During an angioplasty, the doctor will inflate the balloon to open the artery and then place a stent to keep the artery open and allow for more optimal blood flow.

Stents are made of tiny, expandable tubes of metal alloy and are highly effective at restoring normal blood flow when there’s a blockage, therefore increasing blood flow to the heart muscle.

Angioplasty and stenting is a common treatment during a heart attack, and it can be life-saving. “For decades, stents have been, and remain, the best way to immediately improve the blood flow in the blocked coronary arteries of people with acute heart attacks,” Wright says.

Stents may help certain patients with coronary artery disease

Stents are also a form of treatment for coronary artery disease, but they aren’t necessary for all patients dealing with the condition, Wright says. Some patients whose blockages are discovered after an imaging test, for example, and not causing physical symptoms like chest pain, may only need to manage their condition with lifestyle changes and medication.

While the medical community has debated when exactly to use stents, recent research has indicated they may not be as useful as once believed. According to a 2019 study, medication is just as effective as angioplasty and stenting for patients with stable coronary artery disease.

The study followed 5,000 patients with significant plaque build-up in one or more coronary arteries. Some were treated with medication and others received stents. Those who underwent angioplasty and stenting reported a noticeable reduction in chest pain, but there was no significant difference between the two groups in terms of heart attacks and hospitalizations.

Whether a stent is appropriate depends on the severity of your coronary artery disease. In general, if you are experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath after mild physical exertion – and exhibit the risk factors for a heart attack – you should discuss treatment options with your doctor.

If the left main artery to your heart is blocked, or if you have blockages in multiple arteries, coronary bypass surgery may be a better fit for you than angioplasty and stenting.

