A direct subsidized loan is the best kind of student loan you can get

A subsidized loan is a federal student loan that is available to undergraduate students who have a financial need.

With subsidized loans, the Department of Education covers your interest charges while you’re in school and during your six-month grace period.

Subsidized loans come with strict annual and aggregate borrowing limits and are not available to graduate or professional students.

When you need to borrow money to cover the cost of college, federal student loans come with a lot of benefits that private loans simply can’t match. Direct federal student loans offer low, fixed interest rates, the ability to join Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans, and potential access to a variety of student loan forgiveness programs.

And, depending on the type of federal student loan that you take out, you could be eligible for even more benefits. For undergraduate students, your main federal loan options are Direct Subsidized and Direct Unsubsidized loans. Between these two types of student loans, subsidized loans offer the most generous terms.

Subsidized loans may, in fact, be the very best way to pay for college tuition and fees outside of grants and scholarships. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about subsidized student loans.

What is a subsidized loan?

A subsidized loan is a federal student loan that is available to undergraduate students who have a financial need. The biggest advantage of taking out subsidized loans is that the Department of Education will pay your interest charges for you while you’re in school and during your grace period.

Since unsubsidized loans do not come with this interest subsidy, they continue to accrue interest during all periods. Student borrowers can choose to pay the interest on their unsubsidized loans while they’re in school. But if they don’t, all unpaid interest will be added to the principal once repayment begins.

While in-school student loan interest assistance is a huge plus for subsidized loans, not every student will qualify for them. Unlike unsubsidized loans, you must demonstrate a financial need to receive any subsidized loan distributions. And graduate and professional students are not eligible for a subsidized loan whatsoever, regardless of their financial situation.

What are the interest rates and fees for a subsidized loan?

Undergraduate students are charged the same interest rate regardless of whether they take out a Direct Subsidized or Direct Unsubsidized loan. For the 2019-2020 academic, the interest rate on both of these federal loan types is 4.53%.

As mentioned earlier, graduate and professional students are only eligible to take out unsubsidized loans. And unsubsidized loans for postgraduate students charge a higher interest of 6.08%.

With both subsidized and unsubsidized loans, the Department of Education charges a 1.059% loan disbursement fee. This is subtracted from your loan payout. So for a $3,500 subsidized loan, the loan fee would reduce the actual money you receive by about $37 to $3,463.

How much can you borrow in subsidized loans?

One of the major disadvantages of subsidized loans is that they have strict annual and aggregate borrowing limits. Here is how much you can borrow in Direct Subsidized loans during each year of your education.

According to the College Board, the average annual tuition and fees for a four-year public in-state university in 2019-2020 was $10,440. And, for private four-year universities, the average cost jumps to $36,880 per year.

This means that even third- and fourth-year undergraduate students (who have access to the highest subsidized loan borrowing limits) won’t be able to cover the entire cost of the average college program with subsidized loans alone.

So even if your financial need qualifies you for subsidized loan funding, there’s a strong chance that you’ll need to take out some unsubsidized loans as well.

When does repayment begin on subsidized loans?

One of the big advantages of both subsidized and unsubsidized federal student loans is that you don’t have to make any payments while you’re enrolled at least half-time in a qualifying education program. And you’ll get an additional six-month grace period after you leave school before you’re required to make the first payment.

But remember, unsubsidized loans will accumulate interest while you’re in school. So it could save you money in the long run to make interest-only payments during your academic deferment. But with subsidized loans, there’s truly no financial downside to deferring payments until after you’ve graduated and your grace period has elapsed.

How do you apply for a subsidized loan?

Your school’s financial aid department determines if your financial need qualifies you for subsidized loans. If it does, they will typically include them in your financial aid package.

To determine your eligibility, your school’s faculty will rely heavily on the information found on your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). You must complete and submit a new FAFSA for each academic year that you hope to receive federal student loans.

If you fail to submit your FAFSA by the deadline, you’ll lose eligibility for both Direct Subsidized and Direct Unsubsidized loans.