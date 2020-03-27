‘What is a superhost on Airbnb?’: How to become an Airbnb superhost through consistently good reviews and other requirements

caption A superhost on Airbnb has to fulfill several requirements set by the site to gain the status. source Joe Scarnici/Getty

The “superhost” designation on Airbnb is a sign that an Airbnb host has gotten consistently good reviews over at least a year of hosting.

Airbnb checks the status of hosts four times a year to ensure that a superhost badge is still relevant for each host.

Here’s what else you need to know about superhosts on Airbnb.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Superhost badges are given to experienced Airbnb hosts who have proven themselves to be a cut above the rest, according to the company.

But the prestigious category doesn’t just rely on good reviews: There are other requirements you’d need to meet if you wanted to be a superhost.

Here’s everything you need to know about becoming a superhost on Airbnb.

How to become a superhost on Airbnb

The requirements for the badge are as follows, where you must:

Have hosted for at least 1 year

Completed either 10 trips or 3 reservations with at least 100 nights booked

Kept your response rate at 90% or higher

Have a cancellation rate of 1% or lower (though there are exceptions made under the company’s extenuating circumstances policy)

Maintained an overall rating of 4.8 or higher

Airbnbs are assessed for superhost status on a quarterly basis, beginning on the first day of each year. If you and your place qualifies, you’d be notified by Airbnb of your new superhost status (about 10 days after quarterly assessments have commenced) and would then have the badge appear on your profile and listing.

caption Airbnb evaluates superhost status on a quarterly basis. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

If you do attain superhost status, just keep in mind that, typically, you are only guaranteed that status until the next quarterly assessment.

If you do not meet any of the above requirements at the next assessment, you could lose that status. So it’s important to keep an eye on your response and cancellation rates, as well as your overall rating, to ensure that you keep your new status.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: