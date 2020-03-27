What is a ventilator? How the breathing machine can save lives

caption Ventilators move air into and out of the lungs through a breathing tube. source Reza Estakhrian/Getty Images

A ventilator is a breathing machine that assists with lung function.

Ventilators are often necessary for patients who have trouble breathing as a result of severe respiratory infections, and they can even be life-saving in these cases.

Ventilators are also commonly used during routine surgery to keep the lungs operating while a patient is under general anesthesia.

This article was medically reviewed by Jason R. McKnight, MD, MS, a family medicine physician and clinical assistant professor at Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Severe respiratory infections, like pneumonia, the flu, or the coronavirus, can lead to trouble breathing, resulting in a drop in oxygen levels and an increase in carbon dioxide in the body – which will damage vital organs if left untreated.

Ventilators are mechanical breathing machines that can assist with lung function in these patients, and are potentially life-saving in severe cases. Here’s what you need to know about how ventilators work and who might need one in an intensive care unit (ICU).

How ventilators work

A ventilator can deliver oxygenated air to the lungs and help reduce elevated levels of carbon dioxide in the body. The device is typically connected to the patient through a tube inserted into the mouth or nose and down the windpipe (or trachea). This allows the ventilator to move air into and out of the lungs.

“The ventilator is able to sense when someone wants to start breathing and is able to then deliver a breath by forcing air into the lungs kind of like a balloon,” says Parshawn Lahiji, MD, emergency medicine physician and critical care medicine specialist and internist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.

Ventilators are routinely used during common surgical procedures to keep the lungs functioning while someone is under general anesthesia. They are also used if a disease or illness, such as pneumonia, impairs lung function.

“In those situations, if traditional medical therapies aren’t helpful, we can place a breathing tube into their throat and take over the work of breathing for that period,” Lahiji says.

How long someone might need to be on a ventilator depends on the severity of their condition, and can range from a few hours to several weeks. For patients who experience respiratory system failure, ventilators might be necessary for long-term use over the course of years, in which case they can be used outside the hospital in long-term care facilities.

Ventilators are necessary for some COVID-19 patients in the ICU

COVID-19 may cause acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can lead to lung damage and inflammation that makes it hard to breathe.

“That’s where putting them on the ventilator really comes into play,” Lahiji says. In fact, ventilators can be life-saving for patients who aren’t able to effectively breathe on their own.

In a large-scale study published in February examining the characteristics of the coronavirus in Wuhan, researchers found that 5% out of 1099 patients who tested positive for the virus required ICU care and 2.3% required a ventilator.

In the US, concerns about overwhelming the healthcare system and running out of ICU beds and ventilators are the driving force behind efforts to “flatten the curve” and slow the rate of infection. For example, one report estimated that New York may only have 15% of the ventilators that it could need for patients in a serious outbreak.

Health officials in New York have even considered using one ventilator for two patients – a desperate, risky measure that would require patients to have similar lung capacity and be nearly identical in size.

Related stories about staying germ-free: