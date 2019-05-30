‘What is Amazon Locker?’: Everything you need to know about Amazon’s convenient delivery pick-up system

caption Amazon Lockers allow you to pick up certain Amazon packages from a set location, instead of having them delivered to you. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

Amazon Lockers are like “self-service kiosks” where you can go to pick up items you’ve purchased on Amazon. They’re located in more than 900 cities across the US.

If you live in a city like New York, Los Angeles, or Seattle, chances are you’ve seen Amazon Lockers in grocery stores, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

They literally look like lockers, so there are size limitations, but you don’t have to be an Amazon Prime member to use them, and there’s no additional fee for using them.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If Amazon wasn’t already one of the most convenient shopping options available today, it certainly increased its claim on the title after unveiling the Amazon Locker system.

Amazon Lockers are “self-service kiosks” located in popular places like grocery stores and pharmacies where you can pick up the things you’ve ordered on the site for no additional fee.

Amazon first launched Amazon Lockers in 2011 in New York City, London, and its headquarter city, Seattle. The company has since expanded their footprint in recent years to Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Century 21, Rite Aid, and other retailers in the US and abroad. Amazon Lockers were even at the Coachella Music Festival this year.

Today, there are thousands of Amazon Locker locations in more than 900 cities across America, according to Amazon’s website.

An Amazon Locker may be especially desirable for those who live in big cities and aren’t comfortable leaving packages in a regularly trafficked lobby or on a doorstep. The lockers can also provide some relief for those weary of porch pirates.

How Amazon Locker works

Before ordering on Amazon as you normally would, make sure to have added the location of your neighborhood Amazon Locker to your shipping addresses. This can be found by going to Account > Ordering and Shopping Preferences > Your Addresses. To find the closest Amazon Locker to you, do so by logging into your account here.

Once your order has been delivered, Amazon will send you a six-digit code for your Locker. Once you go to your Locker, enter the code on the Locker’s screen and a door will pop open – your package will be inside. You will have three days to go grab your items. If you don’t get there in time, the items will be taken back, and you will be refunded.

Amazon Prime subscribers will typically receive their items in two days, but you don’t have to be a Prime member to use Amazon Lockers.

A helpful tip to remember is that Amazon Lockers are literally lockers, so they have size limitations. All items in your order will have to be within 16 x 12 x 14 inches and weigh less than 10 pounds.

So, you can’t realistically use Amazon Locker for orders like furniture. You can find out what is eligible here.

caption Amazon Lockers have limited space, so there are some limits placed on what you can send to one. source Wikimedia

How and when you can use an Amazon Locker

Anyone with an Amazon account can use Amazon Locker if there is one in their area. Access to Amazon Lockers depend on the store hours of the location where the Amazon Locker is.

For example, if your items are at a Whole Foods, your access to the Amazon Locker depends on the store’s opening and closing time. One of the major benefits of Amazon Locker is being able to pick up your order on evenings and weekends.

caption As long as you have physical access to the Locker, you can use it. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Can you return items to Amazon Locker?

Yes. If an item is eligible to be returned to an Amazon Locker, it will say so when you go to return the item through the site’s Online Returns Center. Size limitations also apply. Learn more about returning an item through Amazon Locker on Amazon’s website.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: