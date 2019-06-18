Amazon Outlet is a little-known section of the site where you can get discounts on overstocked or clearance items — here are 11 great deals

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Amazon

There are many reasons to love Amazon, like the fact that you can snag great deals on all sorts of products, from household appliances to skin-care essentials, using Amazon Outlet.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, Amazon Outlet is home to thousands of overstocked and clearance items across all Amazon categories.

From big savings on tech to more modest deals on basics like toilet paper, Amazon Outlet has great prices on all kinds of items.

We hand-picked 11 deals across all categories so you can get a sense of what kind of savings you’ll find.

Every time I log onto my Amazon account, I find a new section of the site I had never even heard of before. First it was Amazon Warehouse, then I stumbled across Just for Prime, and now it’s my latest find, Amazon Outlet. Like Amazon Warehouse, Amazon Outlet is just another way for shoppers to save.

The difference between the two is this: Amazon Warehouse offers big discounts on open-box and refurbished products, mostly tech and gadgets, while Amazon Outlet houses overstocked and clearance items on the site across all categories. That means you can get discounts on every-day items that were over-produced and under-sold, like holiday-themed Ziploc bags that are out of season but work just as well.

If you’re already excited, you can head right to Amazon Outlet and check out the deals now.

But, if you don’t want to plow through the noise, we already plucked some of the best deals for you to take a look at. Whether it’s basic household items or expensive tech gadgets, Amazon Outlet has all sorts of little-known discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S9

source Amazon

One of our most loyal iPhone users recently tested the latest Samsung Galaxy and was surprisingly impressed with the device. While this isn’t the latest model, it’s highly reviewed on Amazon, has a plethora of unique features, and it’s unlocked so you can choose your own data plan and carrier.

Chemex Classic Coffeemaker

source Chemex Instagram

The Chemex is an easy way to get a delicious pour-over coffee every time. The coffeemaker was developed by a German chemist in the 1940’s to be the most “chemically correct” option and over the years it’s become a favorite among coffee connoisseurs, too.

Speck Samsung Galaxy S7 Case

source Amazon

This case is covered in rubber ridges to provide a no-slip grip, so hopefully you won’t drop your phone as much as usual. But if you do, there are two layers of protection between the base and the ridges, so your phone is safe even from high-up drops. This line of cases passed a series of U.S. Military Standard tests, so you can be sure it’s really that protective.

Zinus Alexis Wood Platform Bed

source Amazon

We’re big fans of Zinus beds at Insider Picks. They’re easy to put together, look good with all kinds of decor, and are really affordable – just like this wooden option.

Jarden Half-Pint Mason Jars

source Amazon

Whether you use them for canning, in place of plastic lunch containers, to store spices, or as a catch-all for small trinkets, there are endless ways employ these practical glass mason jars. Plus, you get 24 jars for less than $28, bringing the price of each jar to just over $1 – that’s a serious steal.

Duracell AAAA Batteries

source Amazon

Amazon Outlet is a great place to find deals on everyday items, like these specialty alkaline batteries. You can power cameras, remotes, alarms, and more with these long-lasting batteries.

Ziploc Quart Freezer Bags

source Amazon

All 114 of these Ziploc freezer bags are covered in a limited-edition holiday pattern. Although they’re out of season, they work exactly the same.

Garmin Fit Activity Tracker

source Amazon

Track your walking, running, swimming, biking and even elliptical training with this wearable fitness tracker. The Vivosmart has built-in GPS for super accurate data, plus it connects to your smartphone so you can easily access your fitness stats any time you want.

Snowfox Insulated Wine Glasses

source Amazon

These are the perfect pair of glasses to bring along for your next day at the beach or picnic in the park. Made from shatterproof stainless steel, you don’t have to worry about toting them in a crowded bag, plus they’ll keep your wine cooler than regular plastic.

Fox Jox Reusable Beeswax Wraps

source Amazon

If you’re looking for an alternative to the plastic bags or plastic wrap you typically use to store your food, give these reusable wraps a try. They’re made of organic cotton and beeswax, which can easily mold to wrap around dishes, bowls, or even cover a piece of food. One wrap should last about a year.

Aquaphor

source Amazon

Many people swear by Aquaphor, using the moisturizing ointment to solve a number of ills like chapped lips, dry skin, cracked cuticles, and even as an unconventional eye treatment. A 17.5-ounce tub will be more than enough for your dry skin needs.