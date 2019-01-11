The first major game of the year is a jetpack-powered blockbuster that could take down ‘Destiny’ — here’s what we know about ‘Anthem’

caption The Iron Man-esque suits seen here are called “Javelins,” and they come in a few different sizes that you can choose between. source BioWare/EA

The first big new game of 2019 is coming on February 22: “Anthem” is a massive blockbuster title for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The game is being made by EA’s BioWare studio, which is most well-known for its hugely popular “Mass Effect” series.

But “Anthem” is a major new franchise for the studio, and it’s far more focused on gameplay than narrative development – it’s more similar to Activision’s “Destiny” than previous BioWare games.

The first huge game of 2019 is nearly here: “Anthem” is scheduled to arrive on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.

So, uh, what is it?

Well, it’s the first major new franchise from EA’s storied BioWare studio – a crew that’s most well-known for having created the beloved “Mass Effect” series – in years. And that means it’s got some absurdly high expectations to meet.

With “Anthem” just a few weeks away from launch, we’re diving in to what we know about the first huge game of 2019:

First and foremost: What is “Anthem”? It’s a lot like “Destiny.”

caption A big part of “Anthem,” just like “Destiny,” is co-operative play with friends online. source BioWare/EA

If you’ve never played “Destiny,” the premise is simple: It’s an online-only first-person shooter that puts players into a shared online world.

Sometimes there are public events in that world – a monster that needs to be taken down with combined firepower, for instance. And sometimes you choose to go on private events with friends or strangers – dedicated missions with specific goals.

It’s not an MMO-style game, along the lines of “World of Warcraft,” but it’s not entirely different either. Players see each other and can interact in a shared online space, just like they did in “WoW.”

The difference with games like “Destiny” and the upcoming “Anthem” is that the shared online space is only shared by a limited number of players. In games like “WoW,” servers could hold hundreds of players who all existed in the same virtual world. In games like “Destiny” and “Anthem,” the world houses far fewer human players.

Unlike “Destiny,” “Anthem” is a third-person shooter. Also unlike “Destiny,” “Anthem” has a major focus on mobility — your character has a jet pack!

caption For each type of suit in “Anthem,” a different type of jet propulsion. source EA/BioWare

Whereas “Destiny” is laser-focused on being a great first-person shooter, “Anthem” is seemingly focused on mobility. To that end, each of the game’s suits has its own type of jet pack – the primary form of travel in “Anthem.”

Those jet packs enable players to fly through the air, and also to fly through underwater sections of the world. If we’re being honest, it looks delightful – there are even little flourishes to embellish your flying. And who doesn’t want to embellish their flying?

So, what do you <em>do</em> in “Anthem”? You take out monsters!

source EA/BioWare

The planet that “Anthem” is set on is a bizarre world of monsters, ancient gods, and a tiny contingent of humanity that’s barely hanging on.

As a “Freelancer” – a human who wears a sweet, Iron Man-esque robot suit – you’re in charge of keeping your fellow humans safe. And that means going out into the wild, taking on crazy monsters, and defeating them.

The overarching threat to the world is the monsters, but more specifically, that the monsters will get control of various “tools of the Gods” that were left behind. So the story of “Anthem” goes: The Gods set out to create the world in nine days, but stopped after three and disappeared. What they left behind is their tools – powerful artifacts that you, as a Freelancer, must keep from falling into the wrong hands.

What this means in practice, most likely, is you’ll find lots of sweet stuff to power up your character with out in the wilderness.

But “Anthem” is more than just fighting monsters and flying around — there’s a whole city to explore when you’re not taking down bad guys.

caption This is Fort Tarsis, the last holdout of humanity in “Anthem.” source EA/BioWare

The studio behind “Anthem,” BioWare, is known for narrative-driven affairs – the “Dragon Age” series, the “Mass Effect” series, and more.

That’s why “Anthem” is such a surprise. It’s a gameplay-driven, online-only game. That’s a first for BioWare, and it has some fans worried. Where is the story? Where are the characters?

The answer, it seems, is “in Fort Tarsis.”

In humanity’s last stronghold, you’ll encounter characters who may or may not give you missions. You’ll interact with the crew that maintains your crazy robot suit. Perhaps you’ll visit a vendor or two and pick up some swanky gear upgrades?

The point is that the main “story” of the game plays out in Fort Tarsis – the missions you do outside of the fort are the same missions that everyone else will play, and they focus on combat more than narrative storytelling.

Fort Tarsis is full of life:

caption From the few glimpses we’ve had for Fort Tarsis, it looks to be a fascinating take on human life. source EA/BioWare

It’s a mash-up of cultural influences with futuristic tech, along the lines of the many backwater planets in “Star Wars.”

source EA/BioWare

The characters in Fort Tarsis are incredibly impressive-looking, and they showcase the gorgeous graphics of “Anthem” in a way that little else does:

caption This gentleman has shown up several times, both in key art for the game ahead of launch and in trailers. We’re guessing he plays a main role in the narrative side of “Anthem.” source BioWare/EA

Still on the fence? We are too. Thankfully, EA is putting out a public beta for the game on February 1.

caption The world of “Anthem” is full of mystery, like this crazy relief of what looks like a Medieval warrior. source EA/BioWare

There are a few ways to play “Anthem” before it arrives on February 22.

The first way is to play the game’s “VIP demo,” which runs from January 25 – January 27. To get access to the “VIP demo,” you’ll need to have pre-ordered the game for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or PC. If you’re already paying for EA Access or Origin Access, you’re already all set.

The rest of us have to wait until February 1 to play “Anthem,” when the public demo goes live on all platforms. It runs until February 3.

“Anthem” otherwise arrives on February 22 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Check out an overview right here:

But really, you should see “Anthem” in action. Here’s a closer look at gameplay: