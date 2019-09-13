‘What is the Apple Watch Studio?’: How to order a custom Apple Watch with Apple’s new design studio

caption You can customize an Apple Watch before you buy it with the Apple Watch Studio. source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

The new Apple Watch Studio lets you customize your Apple Watch by choosing the case and band before you make a purchase, and saves you money on accessories.

Apple has said that there are more than a thousand potential band-and-watch combinations available through Apple Watch Studio.

You can make use of the Apple Watch Studio either in the Apple Store app, on Apple’s website, or in person at an Apple Store.

Like all Apple devices, the Apple Watch is known for its sleek, minimalist design, which consists of a rectangular case with rounded edges, a single dial, and a single button.

To add personal style to the Watch, many different bands are available, from a rubberized “Sport Band,” to classic leather, to a stylish stainless steel wristband.

Now, with the Apple Watch Studio, Apple Watch owners can customize their devices before they even buy it.

What the Apple Watch Studio is

In the past, if you wanted to choose a unique band for your Apple Watch, you had to buy the watch and then pay for a new band separately, swapping it in for the wristband that came with the purchase. With the advent of the Apple Watch Studio, customers can now custom design a watch and band before they buy it.

The Apple Watch Studio can be used through the Apple Store app or on Apple’s website, and Apple will soon offer an in-person version of the studio at Apple Stores. Customers can choose from two case sizes (40 and 44 millimeters), four different case types, and four different types of band, which come in several colors.

All told, the Apple Watch Studio offers enough different combinations that you could create more than a thousand unique Apple Watches.

caption You can customize your Apple Watch in thousands of ways. source Steven John/Business Insider

And if you’re using the Apple Store app, or customizing your Watch on the website, you’ll be able to preview what your Watch will look like before you buy.

